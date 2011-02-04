Star Tracks: Friday, February 4, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

Pink and hubby Carey Hart are the picture of happiness Thursday as they soak up the sunshine together in Malibu. The pair are expecting their first child, a girl, in the coming months.

She's got us wrapped around her finger! Heidi Klum shows off some decidedly stylish hardware and celebrates her Lucky magazine cover at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in L.A.

Table for two, please! Natalie Portman, sporting a burgeoning baby bump, heads out for a quick breakfast at Square One in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress and her fiancé Benjamin Millepied are expecting their first child later this year.

It's no shirt, no shoes and no problem for Gerard Butler, who kicks back on a paddleboard while vacationing in Hawaii Thursday.

Newly engaged – and black-clad – Kate Moss is the picture of high-style in her fur vest and floppy fedora while leaving her London hotel on Thursday.

David Beckham plays the field Friday as he continues to train with England soccer squad, Tottenham Hotspurs.

The gang's all here! Jodie Sweetin and fiancé Morty Coyle stroll with 5-month-old daughter Beatrix and 2½-year-old Zoie, at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Twins? Nah, just Leonardo DiCaprio and Inception costar Tom Hardy sporting similar looks – and laughs! – while watching the Los Angeles Lakers lose to the San Antonio Spurs, 89-88, at the Staples Center in L.A. Thursday.

Megan Fox keeps her killer bod under wraps Thursday on the New York set of Friends with Kids, costarring Jon Hamm.

After kicking up her heels during a friend's weekend wedding, Tori Spelling returns to mommy duty Thursday, taking her pet goat for a walk with son Liam, 3, by her side in L.A.

After her glam showing at the SAG Awards, Modern Family's Sofia Vergara lends her bombshell looks to the upcoming comedy, New Year's Eve, in New York City on Thursday.

Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas spread the word about their highly-anticipated Super Bowl XLV halftime show performance during a press conference in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. The showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers airs Sunday on Fox.

She loves her sweats! Kendra Wilkinson keeps it casual Thursday while running errands in L.A.

After being named a Venus global ambassador, Jennifer Lopez continues to flaunt her goddess gams Thursday while stepping out in New York.

A casually dressed Miley Cyrus flashes a friendly greeting while stepping out in L.A. on Thursday.

