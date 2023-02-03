01 of 80 Rosy-Cheeked Superstar Splash News Online A rosy-cheeked Shakira celebrates her birthday in Barcelona on Feb. 2.

02 of 80 Charitable Icon Angelina Jolie holds a conversation with Guerlain experts in Paris on Jan. 30. The actress hosted a Bee School with local primary students, met with Guerlain experts to discuss the brand's bee conservation initiatives and hosted an intimate cocktail with Friends of the Maison.

03 of 80 Heavy Focus MEGA Chloë Sevigny is deep in character while filming Feud in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

04 of 80 Undercover Boss Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora goes under the radar while strolling the streets of New York City on Feb. 2.

05 of 80 Seeing Double Kevin Mazur/Getty Shania Twain and Kim Petras are all smiles as they pose together with matching platinum blonde hair at Baileys and Republic Records Artists' cocktail party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

06 of 80 For a Good Cause Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Sheryl Crow dresses on theme in a red leather outfit at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 1.

07 of 80 Heroes Assemble Brendon Thorne/Getty Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed poses alongside stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors at the film's Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Feb. 2.

08 of 80 Barefoot Serenade MediaPunch Husband and wife duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 1.

09 of 80 Dynamic Duo Michael Buckner/Getty Alison Brie sparkles alongside husband Dave Franco at the premiere of their movie Somebody I Used to Know at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, on Feb. 1.

10 of 80 Suited Up Gilbert Flores/Getty Demi Lovato takes the mic at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

11 of 80 Rock On Christopher Polk/Getty Yung Gravy and Gayle pose together at the TikTok Pre-Grammy 2023 event at Bar Lis, Rooftop at Thompson Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

12 of 80 Runway Moment JP Yim/Getty Dressed in a look by Thom Browne, chef Marcus Samuelsson walks the runway during the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City on Feb. 1.

13 of 80 Staying Sharp Chris Millard/Warner Bros. The owner of Mo's House of Axe, Monique Caulfield, visits Jennifer Hudson during the Jan. 23 episode of her talk show in Burbank, California.

14 of 80 Birthday Celebrations Courtesy Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris sings to Joey Fatone for his birthday after their performance at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the AFTR PRTY!

15 of 80 Actress in Action Jose Perez/Splash News Online Kristin Davis films scenes for And Just Like That... in New York City on Feb. 1.

17 of 80 Bringing the Drama Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also in attendance at the 80 for Brady L.A. premiere, Billy Porter wears an eye-catching ensemble with a dramatic headpiece on Jan. 31.

18 of 80 Color Block Gotham/GC Images In a magenta dress, Jessica Chastain arrives to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

19 of 80 Dimples on Display Michael Simon/Shutterstock Michael B. Jordan flashes his famous dimples while at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

20 of 80 Comedy Gold Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and Hasan Minhaj catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

21 of 80 Double Date Night Michael Simon/Shutterstock It's double date night as Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game with Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

22 of 80 Late Night Slayer Todd Owyoung/NBC/getty Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar beams during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

23 of 80 On the Radio Waves Dia Dipasupil/Getty Rita Ora shows off her cute Miu Miu purse while at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

24 of 80 Denim on Denim Backgrid Dakota Johnson dons head-to-toe denim while leaving a lunch date at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica on Jan. 31.

25 of 80 Movie Star Walking Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Brad Pitt shoots a scene on the set of Wolves on Jan. 31 in New York City.

26 of 80 Queen of Hearts Dia Dipasupil/Getty Natasha Lyonne poses with Rian Johnson, creator of her Peacock series Poker Face, at SiriusXM studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

27 of 80 Date Night Courtesy Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit the new Alamo Drafthouse Chicago to promote their upcoming film Somebody I Used to Know on Jan. 27.

28 of 80 Star of the City Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That… season 2 in New York City on Jan. 31, draped in an oversized coat and holding an umbrella.

29 of 80 New York Minute Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora steps out in New York City on Jan. 31 dressed in a sheer, coordinated two-piece set paired with a leather jacket and dark sunglasses.

30 of 80 Pedal to the Metal Courtesy Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount poses at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah over the weekend.

31 of 80 Mama's Boys Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Pamela Anderson poses with her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

32 of 80 Back in Action Gotham/GC Images George Clooney and Brad Pitt share a laugh on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 30.

33 of 80 Puppy Love Backgrid Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Studio City on Jan. 30.

34 of 80 Women of the Hour Phillip Faraone/Getty Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field pose together in L.A. on Jan. 30 at a luncheon and panel in support of their upcoming film, 80 for Brady, which was produced by NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

35 of 80 Sun Kissed MEGA Chanel Iman embraces her boyfriend, NFL player Davon Godchaux, on the beach in Miami.

36 of 80 Look Back Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA Paris Jackson stuns at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story in Hollywood on Jan. 30 in a bronze, backless dress.

37 of 80 Leather Looks Michael Buckner/Getty J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter both flash smiles at an event for the TV anthology series, Accused, at The Abbey on Jan. 30 in West Hollywood.

38 of 80 Suited Up Unique Nicole/Getty Ryan Phillippe poses at the L.A. premiere of The Locksmith at UTA Screening Room on Jan. 30.

39 of 80 Awards Season Jason Kempin/Getty Keith Urban speaks at the 2022 CMA Touring Awards at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Jan. 30.

40 of 80 Late Night Laughs Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty D'Arcy Carden visits Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

41 of 80 Triple Star Michael Buckner/Getty The Jonas Brothers have made their way onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas celebrate their sidewalk stardom with a commemorative ceremony on Jan. 30.

42 of 80 Family Support John Salangsang/Shutterstock Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 12-month-old daughter, Malti, makes her first public appearance on Jan. 30 at her dad's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The family's newest addition sits on Mom's lap, right next to Aunt Sophie Turner.

43 of 80 Looking Up Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic In Los Angeles, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon show off their height difference at a photo call event for Netflix's Your Place or Mine on Jan. 30.

44 of 80 Cheers to You Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Nikki Hausherr Husband-wife duo Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson clink champagne glasses at the Children's Oncology Support Fund's first annual Aspen Snow Ball on Jan. 28.

45 of 80 Touch of Color Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora dazzles in denim while walking at One World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

46 of 80 Fruits & Veggies Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock In a brown Old Navy bodysuit, Katherine Schwarzenegger brings home fresh groceries from the market on Jan. 30 in L.A.

47 of 80 Team Spirit Alex Livesey/Getty Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds holds up his cell phone so his business partner Rob McElhenney can hear their team's supporters sing as the players battle Sheffield United at home in Wrexham, Wales, on Jan. 29.

48 of 80 Launch Party Frances Iacuzzi Ted Danson introduces Marilu Henner and Joel Thurm during the launch of Thurm's new book Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director, at Book Soup in Los Angeles.

49 of 80 All About the Audience Seth Browarnik/Instarimages.com Drake makes an appearance at LIV Nightclub in Miami, Florida on Jan. 29 alongside fellow rappers Lil Wayne, Flo Rida and 2 Chainz, who stands behind Drake on stage in a yellow beanie and sunglasses.

50 of 80 Strike a Pose Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Shanina Shaik attends the opening of Cult Gaia's first Los Angeles flagship store dubbed "The Temple" in West Hollywood on Jan. 26.

51 of 80 Pop Star Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock Joe Jonas watches popcorn rain at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup in Aventura, Florida, on Jan. 28.

52 of 80 Bright in the Spotlight Jim Dyson/Getty Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch shines in shades of yellow during a London performance at the O2 Arena on Jan. 28.

53 of 80 Vibrant Vibes Backgrid Kid Cudi hypes up the Zenith arena in Paris on Jan. 25 during his performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala concert fundraiser for Brigitte Macron's Hospital Foundation.

54 of 80 Mom's Best Friend MICHAEL SIMON/startraks Expecting star Rumer Willis dons chic earth tones and walks her dog Dolores on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

55 of 80 Bathing in the Glow Dave J Hogan/Getty In a sheer, skin-tight dress, Rita Ora takes the stage at London night club Heaven on Jan. 28.

56 of 80 Party Time IRIS ZIMMERMAN/INSTARimages.com Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel attends Coyote Ugly Saloon's 30th anniversary event in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

57 of 80 Slaying in Style Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty for ABA Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photo call for Wolf Pack, now streaming on Paramount+, at the Paramount Offices on Jan. 28 in Milan, Italy.

58 of 80 Katy Kisses Katy Perry. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Katy Perry arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

59 of 80 Best Buds Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau attend AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

60 of 80 Peace, Dude! Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

61 of 80 Suited Up Michael Kovac/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis brings peace to the red carpet at the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28.

62 of 80 Winning Moment Michael Kovac/Getty With his AARP Movies for Grownups award raised in the air, Jeff Bridges celebrates his best actor win for his performance in FX's The Old Man on Jan. 28.

63 of 80 Dream Duo Michael Kovac/Getty Elvis director Baz Luhrmann poses with the film's star, Austin Butler, while attending the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Jan. 28.

64 of 80 Commanding the Stage Terence Rushin/Getty GloRilla performs onstage at the Center Stage on Jan. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

65 of 80 Aussie Dude Dan Peled/Getty Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on Jan. 28 in Burleigh Heads, Australia.

66 of 80 Shades of Cool Catherine Powell/Getty for 1 Hotel Nashville Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on Jan. 27 in Tennessee.

67 of 80 Pony Boy Gary Miller/Getty "Pony" singer Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on Jan. 27 in Austin, Texas.

68 of 80 Blonde in Blue Splash News Online Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of Good Morning America in New York City on Jan. 27.

69 of 80 Understated Yet Sophisticated Raymond Hall/GC Images Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

70 of 80 He'll Be the Judge Mike Marsland/WireImage Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a Britain's Got Talent photo call on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.

71 of 80 Seeing Double The image Direct Cara Delevingne and her rumored girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

72 of 80 Buttoned Down George Pimentel/Shutterstock Simu Liu flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 26.

73 of 80 Neon Under City Lights James Devaney/GC Images While on the set of his new thriller Wolves, Brad Pitt bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.

74 of 80 Co-Star Camaraderie Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA Jason Segel and Harrison Ford share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.

75 of 80 Ladies Who Lunch Dave Benett/Getty Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.

76 of 80 Movie Stars to Movie Goers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty CODA castmates Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

77 of 80 Pastel Perfection Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Sara Sampaio wows at the opening of Cult Gaia's first Los Angeles flagship store in West Hollywood on Jan. 26.

78 of 80 Shiny Star Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic In glittering metallics, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the red carpet premiere of The 1619 Project at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

79 of 80 Selfie Squad Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish smile for a picture with The 1619 Project's Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.