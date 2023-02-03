Shakira Celebrates Her Birthday in Barcelona, Plus Angelina Jolie, Chloë Sevigny and More

Rosy-Cheeked Superstar

Shakira
A rosy-cheeked Shakira celebrates her birthday in Barcelona on Feb. 2.

Charitable Icon

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie holds a conversation with Guerlain experts in Paris on Jan. 30. The actress hosted a Bee School with local primary students, met with Guerlain experts to discuss the brand's bee conservation initiatives and hosted an intimate cocktail with Friends of the Maison.

Heavy Focus

Chloe Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny is deep in character while filming Feud in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

Undercover Boss

Rita Ora
Rita Ora goes under the radar while strolling the streets of New York City on Feb. 2.

Seeing Double

Shania Twain Kim Petras
Shania Twain and Kim Petras are all smiles as they pose together with matching platinum blonde hair at Baileys and Republic Records Artists' cocktail party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

For a Good Cause

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow dresses on theme in a red leather outfit at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 1.

Heroes Assemble

Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed poses alongside stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors at the film's Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Feb. 2.

Barefoot Serenade

Kat McPhee David Foster
Husband and wife duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 1.

Dynamic Duo

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Alison Brie sparkles alongside husband Dave Franco at the premiere of their movie Somebody I Used to Know at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, on Feb. 1.

Suited Up

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato takes the mic at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Rock On

Yung Gravy Gayle
Yung Gravy and Gayle pose together at the TikTok Pre-Grammy 2023 event at Bar Lis, Rooftop at Thompson Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Runway Moment

Marcus Samuelson
Dressed in a look by Thom Browne, chef Marcus Samuelsson walks the runway during the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City on Feb. 1.

Staying Sharp

Jennifer Hudson
The owner of Mo's House of Axe, Monique Caulfield, visits Jennifer Hudson during the Jan. 23 episode of her talk show in Burbank, California.

Birthday Celebrations

Joey Fatone
Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris sings to Joey Fatone for his birthday after their performance at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the AFTR PRTY!

Actress in Action

Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis films scenes for And Just Like That... in New York City on Feb. 1.

All-Star Cast

Eighty for Brady
Tom Brady poses with stars Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda at the Los Angeles premiere screening of 80 For Brady on Jan. 31.

Bringing the Drama

Billy Porter
Also in attendance at the 80 for Brady L.A. premiere, Billy Porter wears an eye-catching ensemble with a dramatic headpiece on Jan. 31.

Color Block

Jessica Chastain
In a magenta dress, Jessica Chastain arrives to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

Dimples on Display

Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan flashes his famous dimples while at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

Comedy Gold

Jon Stewart Pete Davidson Hasan Minaj
Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and Hasan Minhaj catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

Double Date Night

Michael J Fox Emma Stone
It's double date night as Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game with Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

Late Night Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar beams during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

On the Radio Waves

Rita Ora
Rita Ora shows off her cute Miu Miu purse while at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

Denim on Denim

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson dons head-to-toe denim while leaving a lunch date at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica on Jan. 31.

Movie Star Walking

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt shoots a scene on the set of Wolves on Jan. 31 in New York City.

Queen of Hearts

Natahsha Lyonne Rian Johnson
Natasha Lyonne poses with Rian Johnson, creator of her Peacock series Poker Face, at SiriusXM studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

Date Night

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit the new Alamo Drafthouse Chicago to promote their upcoming film Somebody I Used to Know on Jan. 27.

Star of the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That… season 2 in New York City on Jan. 31, draped in an oversized coat and holding an umbrella.

New York Minute

Rita Ora
Rita Ora steps out in New York City on Jan. 31 dressed in a sheer, coordinated two-piece set paired with a leather jacket and dark sunglasses.

Pedal to the Metal

Lucien Lavinscort
Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount poses at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah over the weekend.

Mama's Boys

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson poses with her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Back in Action

George Clooney Brad Pitt
George Clooney and Brad Pitt share a laugh on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 30.

Puppy Love

Selma Blair
Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Studio City on Jan. 30.

Women of the Hour

Jane Fonda
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field pose together in L.A. on Jan. 30 at a luncheon and panel in support of their upcoming film, 80 for Brady, which was produced by NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Sun Kissed

Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman embraces her boyfriend, NFL player Davon Godchaux, on the beach in Miami.

Look Back

Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson stuns at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story in Hollywood on Jan. 30 in a bronze, backless dress.

Leather Looks

Billy Porter
J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter both flash smiles at an event for the TV anthology series, Accused, at The Abbey on Jan. 30 in West Hollywood.

Suited Up

Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe poses at the L.A. premiere of The Locksmith at UTA Screening Room on Jan. 30.

Awards Season

keith urban
Keith Urban speaks at the 2022 CMA Touring Awards at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Jan. 30.

Late Night Laughs

Darc'y Carden
D'Arcy Carden visits Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Triple Star

Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers have made their way onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas celebrate their sidewalk stardom with a commemorative ceremony on Jan. 30.

Family Support

Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 12-month-old daughter, Malti, makes her first public appearance on Jan. 30 at her dad's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The family's newest addition sits on Mom's lap, right next to Aunt Sophie Turner.

Looking Up

Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon
In Los Angeles, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon show off their height difference at a photo call event for Netflix's Your Place or Mine on Jan. 30.

Cheers to You

Diana Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Marcia Gay Harden, William Abadie & more attend Aspen Snow Ball. Credit: Nikki Hausherr
Husband-wife duo Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson clink champagne glasses at the Children's Oncology Support Fund's first annual Aspen Snow Ball on Jan. 28.

Touch of Color

Rita Ora
Rita Ora dazzles in denim while walking at One World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Fruits & Veggies

Katherine Schwarzeneger
In a brown Old Navy bodysuit, Katherine Schwarzenegger brings home fresh groceries from the market on Jan. 30 in L.A.

Team Spirit

Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds holds up his cell phone so his business partner Rob McElhenney can hear their team's supporters sing as the players battle Sheffield United at home in Wrexham, Wales, on Jan. 29.

Launch Party

Ted Danson
Ted Danson introduces Marilu Henner and Joel Thurm during the launch of Thurm's new book Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director, at Book Soup in Los Angeles.

All About the Audience

Drake
Drake makes an appearance at LIV Nightclub in Miami, Florida on Jan. 29 alongside fellow rappers Lil Wayne, Flo Rida and 2 Chainz, who stands behind Drake on stage in a yellow beanie and sunglasses.

Strike a Pose

Cult Gaia celebrates the opening of The Temple - Flagship Melrose Store Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik attends the opening of Cult Gaia's first Los Angeles flagship store dubbed "The Temple" in West Hollywood on Jan. 26.

Pop Star

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas watches popcorn rain at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup in Aventura, Florida, on Jan. 28.

Bright in the Spotlight

Florence and the Machine
Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch shines in shades of yellow during a London performance at the O2 Arena on Jan. 28.

Vibrant Vibes

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi hypes up the Zenith arena in Paris on Jan. 25 during his performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala concert fundraiser for Brigitte Macron's Hospital Foundation.

Mom's Best Friend

Rumer Willis
Expecting star Rumer Willis dons chic earth tones and walks her dog Dolores on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

Bathing in the Glow

Rita Ora
In a sheer, skin-tight dress, Rita Ora takes the stage at London night club Heaven on Jan. 28.

Party Time

Alexa Joel
Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel attends Coyote Ugly Saloon's 30th anniversary event in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

Slaying in Style

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 28: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photocall for the TV Series "Wolf Pack" coming soon on Paramount+ at Paramount Offices on January 28, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for ABA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photo call for Wolf Pack, now streaming on Paramount+, at the Paramount Offices on Jan. 28 in Milan, Italy.

Katy Kisses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Katy Perry arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

Best Buds

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau attend the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau attend AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

Peace, Dude!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Alan Cumming attends the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

Suited Up

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis brings peace to the red carpet at the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28.

Winning Moment

Jeff Bridges AARP
With his AARP Movies for Grownups award raised in the air, Jeff Bridges celebrates his best actor win for his performance in FX's The Old Man on Jan. 28.

Dream Duo

Austin Butler Baz Luhrman AARP
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann poses with the film's star, Austin Butler, while attending the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Jan. 28.

Commanding the Stage

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
GloRilla performs onstage at the Center Stage on Jan. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aussie Dude

BURLEIGH HEADS, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)
Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on Jan. 28 in Burleigh Heads, Australia.

Shades of Cool

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 27: Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on January 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for 1 Hotel Nashville)
Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on Jan. 27 in Tennessee.

Pony Boy

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 27: Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on January 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
"Pony" singer Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on Jan. 27 in Austin, Texas.

Blonde in Blue

Elle King
Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of Good Morning America in New York City on Jan. 27.

Understated Yet Sophisticated

Hailey Bieber
Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

He'll Be the Judge

Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a Britain's Got Talent photo call on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.

Seeing Double

Cara delevigne
Cara Delevingne and her rumored girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Buttoned Down

Simu Liu
Simu Liu flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 26.

Neon Under City Lights

Brad Pitt
While on the set of his new thriller Wolves, Brad Pitt bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.

Co-Star Camaraderie

Jason Segel Harrison Ford
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Ladies Who Lunch

Michelle Yeoh Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.

Movie Stars to Movie Goers

Tory Kotsur
CODA castmates Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Pastel Perfection

Cult Gaia celebrates the opening of The Temple - Flagship Melrose Store. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio wows at the opening of Cult Gaia's first Los Angeles flagship store in West Hollywood on Jan. 26.

Shiny Star

Oprah Winfrey
In glittering metallics, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the red carpet premiere of The 1619 Project at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Selfie Squad

Tiffany Haddish
Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish smile for a picture with The 1619 Project's Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.

Front Row Fabulous

Charli Xcx Kylie Minogue Fashion Week
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Charli XCX, rapper JT, Kylie Minogue and RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Symone go glam from the sidelines of Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture show on Jan. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

