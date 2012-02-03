Star Tracks: Friday, February 3, 2012
MOMMY & ME
It's a grey day for Jessica Alba, who makes a color-coordinated outing with daughter Honor, 3, Thursday in L.A.
RED ALERT
An adorable Zooey Deschanel brings good cheer to the L.A. set of her hit comedy New Girl on Thursday.
SIGNATURE MOVE
Is that his pre-game face? A smoldering Taylor Lautner signs a few autographs for eager fans while out Thursday in Indianapolis, Ind., where the New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl game.
JUICED UP
Colin Farrell keeps hydrated with a healthy drink while out Thursday in Hollywood, Calif.
WALKING TALL
With mom Demi Moore seeking treatment for exhaustion, a solo Rumer Willis stays active with an errand run Thursday in Los Angeles.
BRIGHT GIRLS
Buddies Ashley Tisdale and Rachel McAdams joins Vanessa Hudgens to celebrate the L.A. premiere of Hudgens's new action-comedy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island on Thursday.
JET SETTER
Demi Lovato stays shaded while preparing to catch a flight out of LAX Thursday.
FUNNY MOMENT
Modern Family's star Sarah Hyland acts up on the L.A. set of Extra while chatting about her award-winning show on Thursday.
ARMED & DANGEROUS
Madonna may be nervous but looks ready to rock while working the crowd during a press conference for the Super Bowl halftime show Thursday in Indianapolis, Ind.
PALLING AROUND
Despite her divorce drama, Kim Kardashian gets her happy back Thursday in Miami, Fla., with friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen.
THE 'HI' LIFE
Best actress contender Viola Davis flashes a wave and a smile to fans while grabbing lunch Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
BIKER BABY
Carey Hart helps 7-month-old daughter Willow into her bike seat Thursday with mom Pink looking on in Venice Beach, Calif.
LONDON CALLING
Cameron Diaz continues experimenting with her new bob Thursday in the British capital.
LEASH ON LIFE
Ben Affleck lets his German shepherd lead the way during an afternoon stroll in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Thursday.
GIRL TALK
Wendy Williams strikes a picture-perfect pose with Mary J. Blige after interviewing the singer for her talk show Thursday in New York City.