Star Tracks: Friday, February 3, 2012

Alba's daughter holds on tight during a walk in L.A. Plus: Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Lautner, Madonna and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

MOMMY & ME

It's a grey day for Jessica Alba, who makes a color-coordinated outing with daughter Honor, 3, Thursday in L.A.

RED ALERT

An adorable Zooey Deschanel brings good cheer to the L.A. set of her hit comedy New Girl on Thursday.

SIGNATURE MOVE

Is that his pre-game face? A smoldering Taylor Lautner signs a few autographs for eager fans while out Thursday in Indianapolis, Ind., where the New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl game.

JUICED UP

Colin Farrell keeps hydrated with a healthy drink while out Thursday in Hollywood, Calif.

WALKING TALL

With mom Demi Moore seeking treatment for exhaustion, a solo Rumer Willis stays active with an errand run Thursday in Los Angeles.

BRIGHT GIRLS

Buddies Ashley Tisdale and Rachel McAdams joins Vanessa Hudgens to celebrate the L.A. premiere of Hudgens's new action-comedy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island on Thursday.

JET SETTER

Demi Lovato stays shaded while preparing to catch a flight out of LAX Thursday.

FUNNY MOMENT

Modern Family's star Sarah Hyland acts up on the L.A. set of Extra while chatting about her award-winning show on Thursday.

ARMED & DANGEROUS

Madonna may be nervous but looks ready to rock while working the crowd during a press conference for the Super Bowl halftime show Thursday in Indianapolis, Ind.

PALLING AROUND

Despite her divorce drama, Kim Kardashian gets her happy back Thursday in Miami, Fla., with friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen.

THE 'HI' LIFE

Best actress contender Viola Davis flashes a wave and a smile to fans while grabbing lunch Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BIKER BABY

Carey Hart helps 7-month-old daughter Willow into her bike seat Thursday with mom Pink looking on in Venice Beach, Calif.

LONDON CALLING

Cameron Diaz continues experimenting with her new bob Thursday in the British capital.

LEASH ON LIFE

Ben Affleck lets his German shepherd lead the way during an afternoon stroll in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Thursday.

GIRL TALK

Wendy Williams strikes a picture-perfect pose with Mary J. Blige after interviewing the singer for her talk show Thursday in New York City.

By People Staff