Star Tracks - Friday, February 3, 2006
TOY STORY
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 4, shows some spring in his step Thursday outside a Berlin toy store with sister Zahara, 1, and pregnant mom Angelina Jolie. "I'd love to adopt a bunch more kids," Jolie said in a Nightline interview that aired that night.
BREATHTAKING
Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Jason Lewis, on vacation in Rome, do some sightseeing Thursday – but only have eyes for each other.
STOOP FOR TWO
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber find a prime perch for people watching as they eat breakfast in New York City's East Village on Thursday.
FASHION TRIO
Former Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland hook up with singer Nelly Furtado at the Miss Sixty runway show Friday as New York Fashion Week gets under way.
GOING STRONG
Harrison Ford gets some support Thursday from Calista Flockhart, his main squeeze of nearly four years, at the premiere of his thriller Firewall in Los Angeles.
JAW-DROPPING
Despite her Razzie nomination for worst supporting actress in The Dukes of Hazzard, Jessica Simpson is all smiles while shopping with best friend CaCee Cobb in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
LIGHTEN UP
Jennifer Aniston heads home Wednesday after a visit to a Beverly Hills salon (and hairdresser pal Chris McMillan) to lighten her locks.
CAMERA-READY
Lindsay Lohan puckers up on the New York City set of her movie Chapter 27 Wednesday. She plays a John Lennon fan who befriends his killer, Mark David Chapman (played by Jared Leto).
THE LAW REPORT
Jude Law catches up on his news Wednesday in Los Angeles, where he's been filming Holiday, a romantic comedy with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz (Law plays Diaz's love interest).
'LOST' & FOUND
Castaway couple Dominic Monaghan and Evangeline Lilly make some tracks during a beach stroll on Wednesday in Oahu, Hawaii, where their SAG Award-winning drama is filmed.
RIGHT DIRECTION
Halle Berry gets hands on with director James Foley on the New York set of the psychological thriller Perfect Stranger on Wednesday. Berry plays a woman who tries to solve a friend's murder.
SCENTS AND SENSIBILITY
Ashanti and Nelly get a whiff of each other at the New York afterparty for pal P. Diddy's "Unforgivable" fragrance launch on Wednesday. Despite rumors that they're a couple, they insist they're just friends.
GRATE SKILLS
Pam Anderson slices and dices during a visit to Gods Love We Deliver in New York on Wednesday. The bombshell presented a $70,000 check (on behalf of the MAC AIDS Fund) to the charity, which delivers hot meals to homebound AIDS patients.
PASTRY POP
Roseanne Barr strums a sweet song from her new children's DVD, Rockin' with Roseanne – Calling All Kids (which includes the song "Down on the Donut Farm"), at a Los Angeles bookstore Wednesday.