Star Tracks - Friday, February 29, 2008
SPLISH SPLASH
Drew Barrymore, who spent her 33rd birthday with beau Justin Long and pal Cameron Diaz, continues the celebration Wednesday with her gentleman caller in the warm waters of Mexico.
MUST LOVE DOGS
Jessica Simpson takes her dog Daisy downtown Thursday reportedly to look for a Manhattan apartment. Up next for the budding country singer: a visit to Kuwait to entertain the troops.
WHAT'S THE BUZZ?
Brad Pitt makes a big reveal – removing his helmet to model a new closely cropped cut on the set of Tree of Life, filming Thursday in Smithville, Texas. The movie also stars Sean Penn.
IN THE GROOVE
Britney Spears – who has been spending time with her kids this week – arrives Thursday at Millennium Dance Complex in North Hollywood ready to shake her booty.
GOOD HAIR DAY
Still knocking around the Big Apple Thursday, Julia Roberts leaves the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon after giving her locks some love.
MAKING HEADLINES
Here's the scoop: Courteney Cox Arquette, in a Balenciaga top, gets a little love and support from husband David Arquette at the Dirt season 2 premiere Thursday at Hollywood's Arclight Theater.
DELIVERY BOY
Joel Madden skips the Hollywood "out to lunch" scene Thursday and takes lunch to his family instead. The proud rocker papa recently sat down with PEOPLE to reveal exclusive family photos with baby Harlow.
ANOTHER WOMAN
Still promoting her new album Discipline Thursday, Janet Jackson – with beau Jermaine Dupri adorned in a Kate Moss T-shirt – pops into the Larry King Live studio in Manhattan.
GOT HER NUMBER
Kelly Clarkson flashes a big smile as she makes her way through the Perth airport in Western Australia Thursday. The singer is Down Under to co-headline the 2 Worlds, 2 Voices tour with Reba McEntire.
LIGHTS, CAMERA, DOGGIE!
With the writers strike resolved, Eva Longoria Parker is back to work Thursday on the set of Desperate Housewives in Glendale, Calif., where she pays special attention to her Maltese Jinxy between takes.
AFTERNOON DELIGHT
Gwen Stefani, who shares a few heartfelt thoughts about her little man in the latest issue of V Magazine, enjoys an afternoon shopping trip with 21-month-old Kingston Thursday in Los Angeles.
WALKING TALL
Zac Efron walks with a mission as he arrives at the Gaiety Theatre on the Isle of Man Thursday, where he continues to shoot his new drama Me and Orson Welles, which also stars Claire Danes.
TRAVEL COMPANIONS
Back from promoting Jumper in Tokyo, Rachel Bilson and her costar – and rumored beau – Hayden Christensen play it cool after arriving Thursday at the Los Angeles International airport.
LADY IN WAITING
Jessica Biel is the picture of patience Wednesday as costar Ben Barnes gets prepped for the next scene while on the set of her new period piece, Easy Virtue, currently filming in England.
BUDDING STAR
Running more errands in Los Angeles Thursday, Mischa Barton picks up a colorful bouquet on the way to visit a friend.
IN A ROW
Have mercy! While taking an early morning kayak trip Thursday in Hawaii, John Stamos works his biceps and catches some rays.