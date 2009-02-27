Star Tracks: Friday, February 27, 2009
ROCKER CHICK
Call her the unofficial fifth bandmate! Carmen Electra shows off her flair for rock 'n' roll fashion – and a little leg – while emceeing a concert by all-female cover band the Chelsea Girls Thursday at West Hollywood's Roxy.
IT'S A DATE!
Wearing matching grins, Miley Cyrus steps out for dinner with boyfriend Justin Gaston at one of their favorite spots, Mo's restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif.
RAIN MAKERS
Not letting a little stormy weather dampen their spirits, costars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner take cover as they arrive on the red carpet for the Tokyo premiere of Twilight Friday in Japan. The trio will return to the set in March to film the sequel, New Moon.
BROADWAY BOUND
After leaving his show Speed-the-Plow due to mercury poisoning, Jeremy Piven is back on Broadway – sort of! The actor checked out Will Ferrell's comedy You're Welcome America. A Final Night with George W. Bush Thursday at the Cort Theatre, hours after his Actor's Equity grievance committee meeting.
BUON GIORNO
From Paris to Rome! Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson take their European promo tour for Marley amp Me on the road as they make their way through a garden at the Italian city's Hotel de Russie for a photo call on Friday.
TRUE 'BLUE'
Kylie Minogue takes a break from shooting the video for a new song she recorded for the Bollywood thriller Blue Thursday in Mumbai. In addition to her musical contributions, the Aussie singer will also act in the film.
LOCKS OF LUCK
Hair they are! Debra Messing and Salma Hayek show off their great tresses at the launch party for hairstylist pal Robert Vetica's book Good to Great Hair on Thursday at Hollywood restaurant Beso. Newlywed Hayek, who hosted the event, told PEOPLE that life is good, saying, "I am happy."
PLUGGED IN
She comes prepared! Cameron Diaz brings along a laptop – to take some notes? – during a business meeting Thursday in Manhattan.
BUSINESS CASUAL
Meanwhile on the left coast, her BFF Drew Barrymore comes dressed for comfort during her appointment at The Post Group, a post-production company, in Hollywood on Thursday.
RED ALERT
Pete Wentz adds some colorful flair to his muted outfit – check out those red shades – while waiting for his ride Wednesday in Beverly Hills. That night, his band Fall Out Boy performed a mini-concert at The Kress, which will air on rapper Snoop Dogg's show, Dogg After Dark.
'SHAKE' THINGS UP
Milk does a body good! Lindsay Lohan sips on a chocolate Frijj milkshake after picking up some goodies Thursday with girlfriend Samantha Ronson (not pictured) from London supermarket Somerfield.
'MART' SHOPPER
New mom Jennifer Garner (daughter Seraphina Rose is just 7 weeks old) makes a grocery run to one of her favorite haunts, the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.
ON HER OWN
Single again after her recent breakup with fiancé Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox steps out solo Thursday in Hollywood. The couple were engaged since 2006.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Jessica Alba's stylish 8-month-old daughter Honor Marie makes a colorful splash (look at those adorable tights!) after a trip Thursday to baby boutique Bel Bambini in West Hollywood.