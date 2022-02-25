Ciara and Russell Wilson Have Date Night in N.Y.C., Plus Maluma, Adam Levine and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated February 25, 2022 12:48 PM

1 of 93

New York Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

Center Stage

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Maluma takes the stage at Univision's 34th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24 in Miami.

3 of 93

Sealed with a Kiss

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Adam Levine plants a kiss on Behati Prinsloo's cheek as they host a Calirosa Tequila Sunset happy hour in Miami on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

'Drop' Dead Gorgeous

Credit: Stewart Cook/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried is beautiful in blue at Hulu's The Dropout premiere in L.A. on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

5 of 93

Puppy Pack

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alicia Silverstone walks her dogs on a sunny L.A. afternoon on Feb. 24.

6 of 93

Katy on Kimmel

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry makes her way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 24 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Go Rangers!

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Reacher stars Alan Ritchson and Willa Fitzgerald root for the New York Rangers as they face off against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Out on the Town

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Luke Bryan is in great spirits as he takes a walk in L.A. on Feb. 24. 

Advertisement

9 of 93

Party Time

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

In London, Sam Heughan arrives at the Outlander season 6 afterparty at The Sky Garden on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough and brother Derek Hough hang out together in L.A. on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Beach Day

Credit: MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio looks sun-kissed and stunning as she hits the beach in St. Barths on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

Suited Up

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski wears an all-black three-piece suit during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

'Better' Than Ever

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

The cast of FX's Better Things — Hannah Riley, Pamela Adlon, Olivia Edward and Mikey Madison — arrive at a screening and celebration of the fifth and final season of the series at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Feb. 23 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Late Night Chat

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

Loving LEGOLAND

Credit: Legoland California Resort

Jeff Goldblum takes on LEGO dinosaurs during his visit to LEGOLAND California Resort over President's Day weekend in Carlsbad, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Jenna Ushkowitz is beaming as she cradles her bump at the new Frida Mom line event at Kathy Hilton's estate on Feb. 23 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

On the Move

Credit: Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid leaves the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

Leading the Pack

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 24 in Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

'Rhett'y to Go

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

In Nashville, Thomas Rhett puts on a show at Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS at the Omni Nashville Hotel on Feb. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

Family Affair

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton supports daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Chelsea Hirschhorn's toast to the new Frida Mom line at an event held at Hilton's estate in L.A. on Feb. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

Chills & Thrills

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Havana Rose Liu stuns at the premiere of Hulu's new thriller No Exit at Westwood iPic Theaters on Feb. 23 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

In Theaters Now

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Haley Bennett attends a N.Y.C. special screening of the movie musical Cyrano at the SVA Theatre on Feb. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Moschino Moves

Credit: MEGA

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn struts through L.A. in a colorful Moschino look during a photoshoot on Feb. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

Milan Moment

Credit: Marco M. Mantovani/Getty

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

Cast on the Carpet

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright pose together on the red carpet at a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Meetings in Miami

Credit: Josh Sobel and Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Euphoria star Angus Cloud links up with Swizz Beatz at the 5th Annual Miami Concours on Feb. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

Star Power

Credit: Courtesy State Farm Arena

New Edition's Bobby Brown performs at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

Puppy Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney hold up their furry friends at Canidae's Puppy Playdate Event in celebration of the brand's first Kibble Refill Station on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Spreading the Word

Credit: HFC

Amy Poehler, Steve Aoki and Dr. Richard Isaacson joined Seth Rogen on Feb.  18 for a panel on Caring for Brains as part of the HFC CareCon which supports Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

She's 'Home'

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Amber Riley and Tyler Perry are all smiles at the premiere of Perry's A Madea Homecoming on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

Go for the Gold

Credit: Noam Galai/NBC/Getty

Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen waves to the audience as he shows off his first gold medal during the Feb. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Sweet Stripes 

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Mandy Moore brings a pop of color in a striped dress as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

All the Right Notes

Credit: Stephanie Berger

Jon Batiste delights a sold-out crowd with his performance at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 19 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

Feather Weather

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tinashe shows off her style in a coordinated two-piece outfit and a feathered blue coat as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

Rocket Man

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elton John takes the stage at Madison Square Garden during a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

Bottoms Up

Credit: Greyson Tarantino 

Wells Adams celebrates the launch of new women's golf lifestyle brand, Berdē, at The Genesis Invitational Tournament Feb. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 93

Psyched for SAG

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario pose together at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner in L.A. on Feb. 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

Night on the Town

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Dua Lipa steps out in a voluminous top as she leaves a solo dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 93

Take a Whack At It

Credit: Ian Vogler/Getty

Kate Middleton gets hands-on during her visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten on Feb. 23 in Copenhagen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 93

Sliding Through

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton whizzes down the slide at LEGO Foundation Playlab in Copenhagen on Feb. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

Feelin' Good

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lionel Richie shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 93

Flower Power

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Haley Bennett steps out in a colorful floral dress in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 93

Top of the Morning

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

In N.Y.C., Katy Perry heads to Good Morning America on Feb. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 93

Back in the Saddle

Credit: Backgrid

Selma Blair gallops to victory as she places fifth during an equestrian event in L.A. on Feb. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 93

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Stunning in a suit, Sofía Vergara leaves Craig's after a dinner date with husband Joe Manganiello on Feb. 20 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 93

Music to Movies

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Alana Haim stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about Licorice Pizza on Feb. 21 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

Puppy Patrol

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale takes her two pups for a walk in L.A. on Feb. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 93

Radiant in Red

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Jane Seymour gets glam for the premiere of Ruby's Choice at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Feb. 22 in Sydney, Australia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 93

Comedy King

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Kenan Thompson arrives at his Ultimate Comedy Experience tour stop in Norcross, Georgia on Feb. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 93

Three's Company

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

In N.Y.C., Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend HBO's special screening of Somebody Somewhere at Nitehawk Cinema on Feb. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 93

Dog Dad

Credit: Splash News Online

Jon Hamm and his dog Splash head out for a walk through L.A. on Feb. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 93

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh steps out in London on Feb. 21 for the premiere of Turning Red. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 93

Dressed to Impress

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Penélope Cruz attends the Competencia Oficial (Official Competition) premiere in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 93

Coffee Run

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out to grab a coffee in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 93

Tropical Treat

Credit: Morgan Foitle

Whitney Port attends the launch of Perelel's Women's Daily Vitamin Trio at a private residence in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 93

Passing the Baton

Credit: Angela Pham/BFA

John Legend and Olympian Tommie Smith celebrate the Pass the Baton NFT collection at NeueHouse LA. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 93

Cozying Up Courtside

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (and snuggle up courtside) in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 93

Play Ball

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiffany Haddish celebrates in Cleveland on Feb. 20 as she plays in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 93

Run for It

Credit: Backgrid

Gisele Bündchen heads out for a run in Costa Rica on Feb. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Date Night Vibes

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to have the most major couples style while attending the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 93

In Character

Credit: Backgrid

Kerry Washington films Netflix's The School of Good and Evil on Feb. 21 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 93

Get Down

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Iggy Azalea goes low while performing at LIGHT nightclub in Las Vegas on Feb. 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 93

Dress Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA Twigs is a vision in white while attending the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 93

Front Row

Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Jourdan Dunn and Victoria Beckham sit front row at the Supriya Lele show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 93