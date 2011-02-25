Star Tracks: Friday, February 25, 2011
LEAN IN
LeAnn Rimes leans in for a snuggle with fiancé Eddie Cibrian at the Leeza Gibbon's Dare 2 Care Benefit at BOA Steakhouse on Thursday. "What a wonderful night!," she later Tweeted.
PURPLE REIGN
Vanessa Hudgens, in a Julien Macdonald dress, makes a dramatic entrance at the Beastly premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night. "I feel like I'm just coming into my own," she told PEOPLE.
FACE OFF
Just two hockey fans – or something more? Taylor Swift and Glee's Chord Overstreet buddy up at the Staples Center Thursday night during an L.A. Kings vs. Minnesota Wild hockey game.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Following Ashley Greene's lavish Las Vegas birthday party on Saturday – where beau Joe Jonas presented her with a Chanel bracelet – the pair sticks close during a stroll together in Beverly Hills Thursday.
A CHORUS LINE
Meanwhile, the youngest of the brotherly trio, Nick Jonas, joins another musical trifecta while performing at the White House with John Legend and Jamie Foxx as part of a tribute to Motown's legacy on Thursday.
LET'S GET PHYSICAL
A newly refreshed Jessica Simpson takes off from her Los Angeles gym on Thursday. "Yes, I am working out," she later Tweeted. "I always take care of myself. Eric and I could get married right now in sweats!"
PLAIT SPECIAL
Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, in Tommy Hilfiger, shows off her pleasant tableside manner at the Hollywood Reporter's Nominees' Night at the Getty House in L.A. on Thursday.
STORE ADORE
Halt in the name of fashion! Eva Longoria strikes a pose, revealing toned arms in a cutaway top – and glittering harem pants! – at the opening of the Tom Ford Beverly Hills flagship.
JOINED AT THE HIP
Jennifer Hudson and her little entertainer, 18-month-old son David, have a giggle fit at Essence magazine's fourth annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
PUPPY CARGO
Oscar nominee Natalie Portman and her fiancé Benjamin Millepied (not pictured) touch down – with her Yorkie Whiz! – at LAX airport on Thursday, just in time for Sunday's Academy Awards.
BUDDY COMEDY
What's so funny? Evan Rachel Wood and Ryan Gosling share a laugh Thursday during a break in filming their new movie, The Ides of March, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
MELLOW YELLOW
Expectant father David Beckham gets back in the game Thursday, joining his L.A. Galaxy teammates for a practice session in Carson, Calif.
ROYAL WELCOME
Catherine Zeta-Jones is greeted by Prince Charles Thursday at London's Buckingham Palace, where the actress was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her film and charity work.
LIFT OFF
Naomi Watts holds on tight to 2-year-old son Kai Wednesday during a day at the park in Santa Monica, Calif.
GEARED UP
A sporty Gwyneth Paltrow goes incognito Thursday, suiting up in sweats for a workout at a New York City gym.