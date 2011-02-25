Star Tracks: Friday, February 25, 2011

LEAN IN

Credit: Tiffany Rose/WireImage

LeAnn Rimes leans in for a snuggle with fiancé Eddie Cibrian at the Leeza Gibbon's Dare 2 Care Benefit at BOA Steakhouse on Thursday. "What a wonderful night!," she later Tweeted.

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens, in a Julien Macdonald dress, makes a dramatic entrance at the Beastly premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night. "I feel like I'm just coming into my own," she told PEOPLE.

FACE OFF

Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty

Just two hockey fans – or something more? Taylor Swift and Glee's Chord Overstreet buddy up at the Staples Center Thursday night during an L.A. Kings vs. Minnesota Wild hockey game.

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Following Ashley Greene's lavish Las Vegas birthday party on Saturday – where beau Joe Jonas presented her with a Chanel bracelet – the pair sticks close during a stroll together in Beverly Hills Thursday.

A CHORUS LINE

Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters/Landov

Meanwhile, the youngest of the brotherly trio, Nick Jonas, joins another musical trifecta while performing at the White House with John Legend and Jamie Foxx as part of a tribute to Motown's legacy on Thursday.

LET'S GET PHYSICAL

Credit: Ramey

A newly refreshed Jessica Simpson takes off from her Los Angeles gym on Thursday. "Yes, I am working out," she later Tweeted. "I always take care of myself. Eric and I could get married right now in sweats!"

PLAIT SPECIAL

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, in Tommy Hilfiger, shows off her pleasant tableside manner at the Hollywood Reporter's Nominees' Night at the Getty House in L.A. on Thursday.

STORE ADORE

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Halt in the name of fashion! Eva Longoria strikes a pose, revealing toned arms in a cutaway top – and glittering harem pants! – at the opening of the Tom Ford Beverly Hills flagship.

JOINED AT THE HIP

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

Jennifer Hudson and her little entertainer, 18-month-old son David, have a giggle fit at Essence magazine's fourth annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

PUPPY CARGO

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Oscar nominee Natalie Portman and her fiancé Benjamin Millepied (not pictured) touch down – with her Yorkie Whiz! – at LAX airport on Thursday, just in time for Sunday's Academy Awards.

BUDDY COMEDY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Brian Prahl/Splash News Online

What's so funny? Evan Rachel Wood and Ryan Gosling share a laugh Thursday during a break in filming their new movie, The Ides of March, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MELLOW YELLOW

Credit: Splash News Online

Expectant father David Beckham gets back in the game Thursday, joining his L.A. Galaxy teammates for a practice session in Carson, Calif.

ROYAL WELCOME

Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA/Landov

Catherine Zeta-Jones is greeted by Prince Charles Thursday at London's Buckingham Palace, where the actress was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her film and charity work.

LIFT OFF

Credit: Flynet

Naomi Watts holds on tight to 2-year-old son Kai Wednesday during a day at the park in Santa Monica, Calif.

GEARED UP

Credit: INF

A sporty Gwyneth Paltrow goes incognito Thursday, suiting up in sweats for a workout at a New York City gym.

