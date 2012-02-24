Star Tracks: Friday, February 24, 2012
GOLDEN GIRL
Flashing a warm smile, Nicole Richie sparkles Thursday at a QVC Oscar party at the Four Seasons on Beverly Hills.
PLAY MATE
Mad Men star Jon Hamm puts on his best – and most adorable! – game face Thursday during the Hollywood Domino Gala amp Tournament at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel.
THREE NON-BLONDES
Eva Longoria shows some major skin in a plunging black cocktail dress while mingling with famous friends Kate Beckinsale and Victoria Beckham at a Vanity Fair-hosted celebration for her charity foundation Thursday night in Hollywood.
BABY ON BOARD
Kristin Cavallari keeps her baby bump bundled up while arriving at LAX Thursday with fiancé Jay Cutler.
SUPPORT TEAM
My Week With Marilyn costars and Oscar nominees Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh buddy up at the 7th annual Oscar Wilde awards ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., where Williams was honored on Thursday.
RIGHT SHOT
Days before the Oscars, Best Supporting Actress nominee Jessica Chastain continues enjoying awards show season, beaming at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night 2012 celebration at L.A.'s Getty House on Thursday.
TAKE 'COMFORT'
Looking to stay healthy ahead of his Oscar gig this weekend, emcee Billy Crystal loads up on some herbal teas during an errand run Thursday in L.A.
Learn everything Oscars, from A to Z, before Sunday's big show!
A HAPPY MOMENT
With news of another little lady joining the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner have plenty to smile about Thursday at the QVC event in Beverly Hills.
DANCE PARTY
Will Smith finds himself in the company of two sparkly samba dancers during a photo call for the third installment of his sci-fi flick Men in Black Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
SEOUL MATE
After gushing about her girl crush, Reese Witherspoon flashes her trademark smile Thursday while promoting This Means War in Seoul, South Korea.
BABY STEPS
After shopping for baby clothes, Jessica Simpson embraces her belly curves Thursday with fiancé Eric Johnson in Los Angeles.
OF THE 'ESSENCE'
Oscar nominee Viola Davis flaunts her fro at Essence magazine's Black Women in Hollywood luncheon Thursday in Beverly Hills.
EAT & RUN
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence stays mobile while beau Nicholas Hoult munches on-the-go after a couples workout in Los Angeles on Thursday.
SHE'S ALL SET
A bling-less Jessica Biel stops by the New York set of Inside Llewyn Davis on Thursday, where fiancé Justin Timberlake is busily at work.
EARNING HIS STRIPES
With a newborn at home, proud papa Robert Downey Jr. makes a colorful coffee run Thursday in Malibu, Calif.