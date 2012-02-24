Star Tracks: Friday, February 24, 2012

Richie shows off her golden glow at a QVC event in Beverly Hills. Plus: Jon Hamm, Eva Longoria, Michelle Williams and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Picture Perfect/Rex USA

Flashing a warm smile, Nicole Richie sparkles Thursday at a QVC Oscar party at the Four Seasons on Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PLAY MATE

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Mad Men star Jon Hamm puts on his best – and most adorable! – game face Thursday during the Hollywood Domino Gala amp Tournament at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel.

3 of 15

THREE NON-BLONDES

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Eva Longoria shows some major skin in a plunging black cocktail dress while mingling with famous friends Kate Beckinsale and Victoria Beckham at a Vanity Fair-hosted celebration for her charity foundation Thursday night in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: AKM-GSI

Kristin Cavallari keeps her baby bump bundled up while arriving at LAX Thursday with fiancé Jay Cutler.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SUPPORT TEAM

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

My Week With Marilyn costars and Oscar nominees Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh buddy up at the 7th annual Oscar Wilde awards ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., where Williams was honored on Thursday.

6 of 15

RIGHT SHOT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Days before the Oscars, Best Supporting Actress nominee Jessica Chastain continues enjoying awards show season, beaming at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night 2012 celebration at L.A.'s Getty House on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

TAKE 'COMFORT'

Credit: AKM-GSI

Looking to stay healthy ahead of his Oscar gig this weekend, emcee Billy Crystal loads up on some herbal teas during an errand run Thursday in L.A.

Learn everything Oscars, from A to Z, before Sunday's big show!

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

A HAPPY MOMENT

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

With news of another little lady joining the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner have plenty to smile about Thursday at the QVC event in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

9 of 15

DANCE PARTY

Credit: Sergio Moraes/Landov

Will Smith finds himself in the company of two sparkly samba dancers during a photo call for the third installment of his sci-fi flick Men in Black Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SEOUL MATE

Credit: Lee Young-ho/Sipa

After gushing about her girl crush, Reese Witherspoon flashes her trademark smile Thursday while promoting This Means War in Seoul, South Korea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

BABY STEPS

Credit: Aik Arshamian/INF

After shopping for baby clothes, Jessica Simpson embraces her belly curves Thursday with fiancé Eric Johnson in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

OF THE 'ESSENCE'

Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Oscar nominee Viola Davis flaunts her fro at Essence magazine's Black Women in Hollywood luncheon Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

EAT & RUN

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence stays mobile while beau Nicholas Hoult munches on-the-go after a couples workout in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SHE'S ALL SET

Credit: INF

A bling-less Jessica Biel stops by the New York set of Inside Llewyn Davis on Thursday, where fiancé Justin Timberlake is busily at work.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

EARNING HIS STRIPES

Credit: National Photo Group

With a newborn at home, proud papa Robert Downey Jr. makes a colorful coffee run Thursday in Malibu, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff