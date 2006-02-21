Star Tracks - Friday, February 24, 2006

Best Actress nominee Keira Knightley can take pride in her new catch: Rupert Friend. The Pride amp Prejudice costars were spotted getting sun-kissed Thursday in the Bahamas. "They looked very happy to be together," an onlooker tells People. "It was very romantic." No word yet on whether Knightley, whose two-year relationship with model Jamie Dornan ended last August, will be bringing Friend as her Oscar date.