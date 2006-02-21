Star Tracks - Friday, February 24, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

VERY GOOD FRIEND

Best Actress nominee Keira Knightley can take pride in her new catch: Rupert Friend. The Pride amp Prejudice costars were spotted getting sun-kissed Thursday in the Bahamas. "They looked very happy to be together," an onlooker tells People. "It was very romantic." No word yet on whether Knightley, whose two-year relationship with model Jamie Dornan ended last August, will be bringing Friend as her Oscar date.

ON A ROLL

Britney Spears has a wheel good time with her sleepy 5-month-old son, Sean Preston, in Maui on Thursday. The singer has been vacationing on the Hawaiian island all week.

DADDY DAY CARE

Seal totes Henry Günther, his 5-month-old son with wife Heidi Klum, outside the Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday. Their lunch dates: Klum and her 22-month-old daughter, Leni.

GLAD HANDS

In a rare public appearance since daughter Violet was born in December, Ben Affleck, with Alfre Woodard, shakes it up with DJ Qualls (Hustle amp Flow) at the premiere of Tsotsi in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The South African movie is an Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film.

HOLDING STEADY

Skull-loving exes Nicole Richie and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein hold hands on their way to the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Tuesday. The pair called off their 10-month engagement in December.

BRONZED BOND

British actor Daniel Craig proves he's no slouch – despite some grumbling fans – as he embodies 007 for the latest James Bond installment, Casino Royale, in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

ITALIAN STYLE

Jennifer Lopez is living la dolce vita on Thursday at the Dolce amp Gabbana show for Milan Fashion Week.

FLOWER POWER

Julia Roberts is a traffic-stopping sight in her New York City neighborhood on Thursday. The actress has been in rehearsals for her Broadway debut next month in Three Days of Rain.

GOLDEN BOY

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White flashes his gold medal while filming TRL in New York City on Wednesday. "The Flying Tomato" was a regular on the MTV show even before he won the men's halfpipe event in Turin.

SPANISH FLY

Real Madrid star David Beckham is up in arms during a game against the English team Arsenal in Madrid on Tuesday. The Brits bested the home team 1-0.

SHE'S GOT THE GLOW

Gwen Stefani heads to a Hollywood prop company Wednesday to snag some vintage goodies. The singer is expecting her first (and sure to be well-dressed) baby with musician-husband Gavin Rossdale in June.

THE LAYERED LOOK

Janet Jackson makes sure she has full coverage before hitting the road Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

