Star Tracks - Friday, February 22, 2008
X0X0!
Now that the writers' strike is over, Gossip Girl stars Leighton Meester and Blake Lively will be heading back to work next month – but for now, there's still time to share a laugh at the Reebok Freestyle World Tour event Thursday at 632 on Hudson.
FACE TO FACE
After debuting her new single "Little Miss Obsessive" on a Chicago radio station, Ashlee Simpson pokes fun at herself before performing at the Stoli Elite party at the Underground on Thursday. " I love Chicago," Simpson tells PEOPLE. "I want to live here someday."
FAMILY NIGHT LIFE
Ashton Kutcher (in Dolce amp Gabbana), Demi Moore (in Roberto Cavalli) and her daughter Rumer Willis glam it up as a family on the red carpet Thursday for De Grisogono's Hollywood Domino Tournament at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
LUCKY CHARM
A shiny, happy Kate Hudson also tries her luck at the Hollywood Domino Tournament.
WINNING TEAM
Channeling old Hollywood in a banded-waist Gucci dress – and gloves! – Drew Barrymore sticks by her sweetheart Justin Long while celebrating the Academy Awards a little early at SoHo House's Grey Goose Pre-Oscar Party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
COMMON GROUND
Kristin Cavallari and Hayden Panettiere, who have both dated Laguna Beach hottie Stephen Colletti, share sweet secrets during a Candies party at Hollywood hot spot Hyde on Thursday.
BOTTLED UP
Kerry Washington shows off her personalized (with Swarovski crystals!) bottle of bubbly Moët amp Chandon champagne Thursday at the Red Carpet Collections party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
G'DAY, MATE!
Naomi Watts greets fellow Aussie pal Hugh Jackman in Sydney on Friday while beau Liev Schreiber and their 7-month-old, Alexander, look on.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith enjoy a little fine dining – alongside friends Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – at the First Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon on Thursday. Pinkett Smith was honored at the bash, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, for her work in Hollywood and in the African-American community.
CAMERA READY
Matthew McConaughey, sporting shoulder-length locks for his new romantic comedy, The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, takes aim on the film's Boston set Thursday.
SHIRTING THE ISSUE
Ryan Phillippe shows his support for Barack Obama during a trip to the gym and, later, the Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles on Thursday.
SYNCING UP
'N Sync pals Lance Bass and Joey Fatone make like old times at the afterparty for Bette Midler's Las Vegas revue, The Showgirl Must Go On, at Pure Nightclub on Wednesday. Midler is scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two years.
CREATURE COMFORTS
A dressed-down Jessica Simpson goes for a sushi run Wednesday at Hamasaku, a Los Angeles-area Japanese restaurant.
DESIGNING WOMAN
Patrick Dempsey – who is the face of Versace's spring/summer mens' line – mingles with the woman of the hour, Donatella Versace, before her design house's runway show Thursday as part of Milan Fashion Week.
PARTY STOP
John Mayer gets an early jump on Sunday's award-show afterparties, hitting a pre-Oscar bash at the Chateau Marmont Wednesday.