Star Tracks: Friday, February 20, 2009

Just days before the Oscars, Freida Pinto and Kate Winslet are in high spirits at the "Oscar Wilde: Honoring The Irish in Film" event Thursday in Los Angeles. The leading ladies are ramping up for Sunday's Academy Awards, where Winslet is nominated for Best Actress for The Reader and Pinto's film Slumdog is up for 10 statues, including Best Picture.

