Star Tracks: Friday, February 20, 2009
SPOT ON
Nicole Richie takes a break from her New York Fashion Week tour to escort her little fashionista, 13-month-old Harlow, on a stroll around the Big Apple on Thursday.
PRETTY IN PINK
Heidi Klum works the catwalk (in Stephen Webster jewelry and a Matthew Williamson pantsuit) as Project Runway tapes its sixth season finale Friday in Bryant Park during New York Fashion Week. Noting that the show has no confirmed air date yet, the supermodel told the crowd, "we're all in a bit of a limbo."
'CHOW' TIME
After filling up at Mr. Chow, a finely dressed Mariah Carey and her well-suited husband Nick Cannon make a glamorous exit from the Beverly Hills eatery on Thursday.
THE JOKE'S ON THEM
Just days before the Oscars, Freida Pinto and Kate Winslet are in high spirits at the "Oscar Wilde: Honoring The Irish in Film" event Thursday in Los Angeles. The leading ladies are ramping up for Sunday's Academy Awards, where Winslet is nominated for Best Actress for The Reader and Pinto's film Slumdog is up for 10 statues, including Best Picture.
'GREEN' THUMB
Jake Gyllenhaal plants himself in the middle of the action, taking part in the Green Service Day project Thursday at Los Angeles's Manual Arts High School. The actor teamed up with Global Green USA to raise money for national schools to become more sustainable.
BUYING TIME
After a visit to New York for Fashion Week, Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson are back on the left coast – and find time for shopping Thursday at Philippe's Watches and Jewelry Buyer in Beverly Hills.
CLEAN SWEEP
Is she giving them a thumbs up? A vacuum-packed Paula Abdul cleans up well Thursday at the Haven pre-Oscars gift suite at a private residence in Beverly Hills.
A STUNNING SIGN
Everything is A-OK for Halle Berry, who makes a stunning arrival in a form-fitting Reem Acra strapless dress Thursday at the Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, hosted by Essence magazine, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.
WORKING MOM
After a fun family trip to Walt Disney World, Katie Holmes gets back to business in the Big Apple on the set of her comedy The Extra Man, which costars Kevin Kline and John C. Reilly.
BLACK IS BACK
Eva Mendes finds a fellow black-clad fashionista in Kate Beckinsale Thursday at the Calvin Klein Women's Collection fashion show in New York City. Mendes works double duty for the design house, serving as the face of Calvin Klein's Seductive Underwear collection and its Secret Obsession scent.
BELLE OF THE 'BALL'
Nicollette Sheridan glams up for an enchanted evening as the star attraction at Thursday gala Vienna Opera Ball in Austria. Though the single Desperate Housewives star has said she's looking for her prince to come, she went as the celebrity date of local businessman Richard Lugner (right).
MAKING SCENTS
Jackass star Steve-O – who'll be showing off his moves as part of the new cast of Dancing with the Stars – works his best spokesmodel pose after picking up a Zirh Ikon men's fragrance at the Silver Spoon pre-Oscars gift suite Wednesday in Hollywood.
FASHION-FORWARD
Jamie Lynn-Sigler, Mena Suvari and Tori Spelling are sitting pretty in the front row of the fairytale-inspired Rebecca Taylor runway show Thursday at New York City's Bryant Park.
'BLOCK' PARTY
It's a draw! The New Kids on the Block – (from left) Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight – stumble across a sketchy scene Thursday at the unveiling of their cartoon portraits during a visit to The Palm restaurant in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. Up next: The pop stars will set sail for a concert cruise in mid-May.