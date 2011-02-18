Star Tracks: Friday, February 18, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

SWEET EMBRACE

Credit: Ramey

Despite the custody drama with mom Halle Berry, Gabriel Aubry and Nahla (who turns 3 next month) share a precious moment together at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ARMY OF ONE

Credit: Flynet

Looks like those sweat sessions with beau Alex Rodriguez are paying off! A super-fit Cameron Diaz strong arms her way through a Venice, Calif., parking lot on Thursday.

3 of 15

POSE OFF

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa

Gwen Stefani takes a bow with her biggest supporter – son Kingston, 4 ½! – after closing out New York Fashion Week with her L.A.M.B. runway presentation.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

LAUGH TRACK

Credit: Splash News Online

Salma Hayek holds on to her adorable doppelgänger, daughter Valentina, 3, strolling hand in hand through Cartagena, Spain on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SNAP HAPPY

Credit: National Photo Group

Mom-to-be Pink plays photographer, snapping shots of her mom Judith (not pictured) Thursday at the Santa Monica Pier in sunny California.

6 of 15

WORK IT!

Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage

She's got moves! Fresh off a workout, Kendra Wilkinson dances to her own beat at an event to promote the weight-loss supplement Ab Cuts in Mexico City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ROCK THAT BODY

Credit: Katie B./EaglePress

After making a splash at New York Fashion Week, Fergie and Josh Duhamel work on their fitness during a couples jog in Manhattan on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

WORKDAY BLUES

Credit: Ramey

She's just being Miley! It's back to work for Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray recently revealed some concerns about the 18-year-old megastar, who makes her way into an L.A. recording studio on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

HAPPY FEET

Credit: Fame

With baby no. 2 on the way, Jessica Alba lets big sister to-be Honor, 2½, lead the way during an errand run Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

LITTLE DANDY

Credit: Nathanael Jones/Matt Smith/Pacific Coast News

She's got a little style star on her hands! 17-month-old Sparrow gets some quality time with mom Nicole Richie while out for the afternoon in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HIGH RISE

Credit: INF

After his hunky showing at New York Fashion Week, Hugh Jackman get those endorphins racing after a Thursday morning workout in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

CHIC CLIQUE

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Bosworth comprise one hot front row at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TEAL APPEAL

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Paris Hilton celebrates the big 3-0 with a trip to the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York. "Good morning everyone! Thank you for all the Birthday wishes! Getting ready for a busy day," she Tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

THAT'S SMASHING!

Credit: Lorenvu/Sipa

While continuing on his Never Say Never promotional tour, Justin Bieber picks up the guitar – then slams it down – during a radio broadcast in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp take their budding romance to the streets of New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff