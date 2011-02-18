Star Tracks: Friday, February 18, 2011
SWEET EMBRACE
Despite the custody drama with mom Halle Berry, Gabriel Aubry and Nahla (who turns 3 next month) share a precious moment together at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday.
ARMY OF ONE
Looks like those sweat sessions with beau Alex Rodriguez are paying off! A super-fit Cameron Diaz strong arms her way through a Venice, Calif., parking lot on Thursday.
POSE OFF
Gwen Stefani takes a bow with her biggest supporter – son Kingston, 4 ½! – after closing out New York Fashion Week with her L.A.M.B. runway presentation.
LAUGH TRACK
Salma Hayek holds on to her adorable doppelgänger, daughter Valentina, 3, strolling hand in hand through Cartagena, Spain on Thursday.
SNAP HAPPY
WORK IT!
She's got moves! Fresh off a workout, Kendra Wilkinson dances to her own beat at an event to promote the weight-loss supplement Ab Cuts in Mexico City on Thursday.
ROCK THAT BODY
After making a splash at New York Fashion Week, Fergie and Josh Duhamel work on their fitness during a couples jog in Manhattan on Thursday.
WORKDAY BLUES
She's just being Miley! It's back to work for Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray recently revealed some concerns about the 18-year-old megastar, who makes her way into an L.A. recording studio on Thursday.
HAPPY FEET
With baby no. 2 on the way, Jessica Alba lets big sister to-be Honor, 2½, lead the way during an errand run Thursday in L.A.
LITTLE DANDY
She's got a little style star on her hands! 17-month-old Sparrow gets some quality time with mom Nicole Richie while out for the afternoon in Los Angeles on Thursday.
HIGH RISE
After his hunky showing at New York Fashion Week, Hugh Jackman get those endorphins racing after a Thursday morning workout in New York City.
CHIC CLIQUE
Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Bosworth comprise one hot front row at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week Thursday.
TEAL APPEAL
Paris Hilton celebrates the big 3-0 with a trip to the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York. "Good morning everyone! Thank you for all the Birthday wishes! Getting ready for a busy day," she Tweeted.
THAT'S SMASHING!
While continuing on his Never Say Never promotional tour, Justin Bieber picks up the guitar – then slams it down – during a radio broadcast in Paris.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp take their budding romance to the streets of New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.