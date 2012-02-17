Star Tracks: Friday, February 17, 2012
CROWD PLEASER
Robert Pattinson greets fans with a warm smile Thursday while promoting his upcoming movie, Bel Ami, in Berlin, Germany.
HOT STUFF
He's smoking! Liam Hemsworth gets to work, spreading the word about his upcoming flick, The Hunger Games (out March 23) in Mexico on Thursday.
LOVE SHOT
Kiss me! Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan continue their love-fest at LAX on Thursday.
SIDE PROJECT
Jennifer Aniston makes a stunning stop in a strapless Tom Ford dress on the red carpet for her new flick, Wanderlust, Thursday night at L.A.'s Mann Village Theatre. The comedy, which also stars beau Justin Theroux, opens February 24.
TOP 'GUNS'
Matt Damon, who recently escorted wife Luciana to a Valentine's Day fashion show, gets ready to rock and roll alongside Justin Timberlake at a Guns N' Roses concert Thursday at DeLeon Tequila Rock Lounge at Hiro Ballroom in New York.
ON THE MARK
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams leaves her mark in Berlin, where she's promoting My Week with Marilyn on Thursday.
TICKLED PINK
Enjoying a little one-on-one time, Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Consuelos get in the aloha spirit while vacationing in Hawaii on Thursday.
IN A DASH
After attending the Grammy Awards, Julianne Hough makes a quick getaway Thursday in Beverly Hills.
FAN FAVORITES
A beaming Angelina Jolie signs autographs and poses for photos at the Parisian premiere of her directorial effort, In the Land of Blood and Honey, Thursday while Brad Pitt lovingly looks on.
PHONING IT IN
Indulging in a little me time, Katie Holmes stays connected during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
RED-Y FOR FASHION
Emma Stone makes a bold statement backstage at the Calvin Klein Collection show Thursday during New York Fashion Week.
BENCH WARMER
David Beckham has a laugh while watching the L.A. Galaxy compete in a pre-season match Thursday at their Carson, Calif., facility.
MODEL CITIZEN
After hitting the runway, Miranda Kerr brightens up the scene while heading to a David Jones store in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday.
SHAKE IT
Former X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger returns to her first love – performing – at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on Thursday.
DRY COVER
Never a dull moment! Bethenny Frankel flashes a smile after visiting the Today show Thursday in rainy New York City, where she promoted the Feb. 20th premiere of Bethenny Ever After.