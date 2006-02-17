Star Tracks - Friday, February 17, 2006
LOVE BOAT
Expectant mom Katie Holmes plants a kiss on fiancé Tom Cruise in Sydney Harbour on Thursday. (The couple was Down Under for a funeral.) As for a recent tabloid report that they'd split, Cruise's reps said, "The story is 100 percent false."
RAIN BEAU
The same day, the pair didn't let a little rain dampen their spirits. Holmes and Cruise are "living life, preparing for the baby and moving forward with the wedding," a source tells PEOPLE.
SKY HIGH
Brad Pitt and Maddox do a little sightseeing while racing remote-control cars at the Invalides Esplanade in Paris on Tuesday. Pitt and pregnant paramour Angelina Jolie have been renting an apartment in the City of Light since earlier this month.
GUY'S NIGHT OUT
Nick Lachey takes his single status in stride as he hits Hollywood hot spot Mood on Wednesday. The former Newlywed will head to the small screen on Feb. 24 when he guest stars as a former underwear model on the WB show Twins.
READY TO WEAR
At London's Brit Awards on Wednesday (right), Paris Hilton dons the same beaded Julien Macdonald dress she modeled the day before in the designer's London Fashion Week show. The hotel heiress had a messy moment on Tuesday night when PETA activists pelted her with flour in protest of the fur Macdonald featured in his show. (Hilton, however, wasn't wearing fur.)
TROPHY WIFE
Less than a week after undergoing surgery to repair a hernia, Madonna is back in action Wednesday at the Brit Awards, where she picked up an international female solo artist trophy.
GOLD STAR
Kanye West surrounds himself with a bevy of gold-painted beauties at the Brit Awards. Later in the evening, the rapper – who scored an international solo male artist honor – added 67 more 14-karat ladies to the mix when he performed his hit "Gold Digger."
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Kate Hudson gets a grip on husband Chris Robinson during their stroll through New York's West Village after lunching at Italian eatery Da Silvano on Thursday. It was an adults-only outing: son Ryder, 2, stayed home.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
She'll be ready for her next close-up: Newly minted Badgley Mischka mannequin Ashley Olsen heads to an upscale Los Angeles skin-care spa on Wednesday.
TOUCHY SUBJECT
Bruce Willis gets cheeky with costar Halle Berry while filming their psychological thriller Perfect Stranger in New York City on Wednesday. The following day, Berry headed to Boston to receive a Woman of the Year award from Harvard's Hasty Pudding theater company.
CREATURE COMFORT
American Idol star Diana DeGarmo, now appearing in Hairspray on Broadway, catches a mouse – Mickey, that is – at a Disney event in New York City's Times Square on Wednesday.
POWDER WALKING
Kate Winslet gives son Joe, 2, a boost while trudging through the New York City streets on Monday, a day after a record-breaking snowstorm dropped 26 inches of the white stuff on the Big Apple.
WINNING TEAM
Rosario Dawson and beau Jason Lewis don't let the Lakers' 110-114 loss against the Atlanta Hawks get in the way of their courting at an L.A. home game on Wednesday.