Star Tracks - Friday, February 15, 2008
SISTER, SISTER
Scarlett Johansson puts the squeeze on Natalie Portman, her onscreen sister in The Other Boleyn Girl, during an appearance Friday at Berlin International Film Festival.
TROPHY COLLECTOR
Janet Jackson clutches her trophy – and her head! – as she happily accepts the honor for outstanding supporting actress at Thursday's NAACP Image Awards at Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium. "I can't believe this," Jackson said of her win for Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? "I was really not expecting this."
CAPED CRUSADER
Christina Aguilera – who introduces her son Max in the new issue of PEOPLE – wraps up in a cape for Valentine's Day dinner with husband Jordan Bratman at Santa Monica eatery Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi.
FAMILY NIGHT
Instead of sharing Valentine's Day with beau Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere opts for a low-key dinner with her family (including younger brother Jansen) at West Hollywood restaurant STK.
POUR HER HEART OUT
There's nothing these two love more than a photo op! Heidi Montag and
Spencer Pratt model their love of each other – and the cameras – during a
Valentine's Day celebration on a yacht in Marina del Ray, Calif.
BOMB VOYAGE
Dressed alike in hats and bomber jackets, Matthew McConaughey and his pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves stroll hand-in-hand Wednesday along Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade.
BACK IT UP
Private Practice star Kate Walsh puts her back into it – in a chic Azzaro gown – at the NAACP Awards, held Thursday in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
FRONT ROW FRIENDS
Kelly Osbourne meets her match – literally! – in singer-turned-TV star Lily Allen as the young Brits coordinate their crimson looks at the Vivienne Westwood runway show Thursday during London's Fashion Week.
GIRL POWER LUNCH
With a splash of red spicing up her ensemble, Miley Cyrus – who will be presenting at the Oscars – has a Valentine's Day lunch with a gal pal Thursday at Beverly Hills hotspot the Ivy.
CASE CLOSED
After partying on Grammy night, it was back to work for John Mayer on Wednesday as the guitar-toting singer heads into a recording studio in West Los Angeles.
QUALITY TIME
Attentive mom Victoria Beckham, who treated son Cruz (who turns 3 on Feb. 20), to a few sweet treats, while in New York, gives her youngest a lift at New Jersey's Newark Airport on Thursday.
HAVE A HEART
Pamela Anderson gets a special Valentine's bouquet during a press conference Thursday at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in Paris, where she campaigned for the protection of baby seals. The actress is in town for a special striptease tribute to Bardot.
PEACE WALK
With fiancée Fergie's pregnancy rumors put to rest, Josh Duhamel keeps the peace with a brisk walk through Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.
BUNDLE OF JOY
Wearing some serious winter weather gear – and a button in support of her "fiancé," Barack Obama, – a smiling Scarlett Johansson arrives in Germany Thursday to premiere her new film, The Other Boleyn Girl, at the Berlin Film Festival.
LOOK OF LOVE
Carmen Electra can't keep her eyes off her new man, Korn guitarist Rob Patterson, as the pair spent Valentine's Day shopping at a Berlin mall on Thursday.