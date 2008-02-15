Star Tracks - Friday, February 15, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

SISTER, SISTER

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson puts the squeeze on Natalie Portman, her onscreen sister in The Other Boleyn Girl, during an appearance Friday at Berlin International Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TROPHY COLLECTOR

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Janet Jackson clutches her trophy – and her head! – as she happily accepts the honor for outstanding supporting actress at Thursday's NAACP Image Awards at Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium. "I can't believe this," Jackson said of her win for Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? "I was really not expecting this."

3 of 15

CAPED CRUSADER

Credit: CG/Flynet

Christina Aguilera – who introduces her son Max in the new issue of PEOPLE – wraps up in a cape for Valentine's Day dinner with husband Jordan Bratman at Santa Monica eatery Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

FAMILY NIGHT

Credit: Zavar Manokian/Buzz Foto

Instead of sharing Valentine's Day with beau Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere opts for a low-key dinner with her family (including younger brother Jansen) at West Hollywood restaurant STK.

Advertisement

5 of 15

POUR HER HEART OUT

Credit: Kevin Perkins, PacificCoastNews

There's nothing these two love more than a photo op! Heidi Montag and

Spencer Pratt model their love of each other – and the cameras – during a

Valentine's Day celebration on a yacht in Marina del Ray, Calif.

6 of 15

BOMB VOYAGE

Credit: FSP/Flynet

Dressed alike in hats and bomber jackets, Matthew McConaughey and his pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves stroll hand-in-hand Wednesday along Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

BACK IT UP

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celebrity Photo

Private Practice star Kate Walsh puts her back into it – in a chic Azzaro gown – at the NAACP Awards, held Thursday in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Credit: Daniel Deme/WENN

Kelly Osbourne meets her match – literally! – in singer-turned-TV star Lily Allen as the young Brits coordinate their crimson looks at the Vivienne Westwood runway show Thursday during London's Fashion Week.

Advertisement

9 of 15

GIRL POWER LUNCH

Credit: Juan Silva/Buzz Foto

With a splash of red spicing up her ensemble, Miley Cyrus – who will be presenting at the Oscars – has a Valentine's Day lunch with a gal pal Thursday at Beverly Hills hotspot the Ivy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

CASE CLOSED

Credit: Kevin Perkins, Pacific Coast News

After partying on Grammy night, it was back to work for John Mayer on Wednesday as the guitar-toting singer heads into a recording studio in West Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

QUALITY TIME

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Attentive mom Victoria Beckham, who treated son Cruz (who turns 3 on Feb. 20), to a few sweet treats, while in New York, gives her youngest a lift at New Jersey's Newark Airport on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

HAVE A HEART

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

Pamela Anderson gets a special Valentine's bouquet during a press conference Thursday at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in Paris, where she campaigned for the protection of baby seals. The actress is in town for a special striptease tribute to Bardot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PEACE WALK

Credit: JP/Flynet

With fiancée Fergie's pregnancy rumors put to rest, Josh Duhamel keeps the peace with a brisk walk through Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BUNDLE OF JOY

Credit: Ramey

Wearing some serious winter weather gear – and a button in support of her "fiancé," Barack Obama, – a smiling Scarlett Johansson arrives in Germany Thursday to premiere her new film, The Other Boleyn Girl, at the Berlin Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

LOOK OF LOVE

Credit: WENN

Carmen Electra can't keep her eyes off her new man, Korn guitarist Rob Patterson, as the pair spent Valentine's Day shopping at a Berlin mall on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff