Anna Kendrick Lights Up in London, Plus J-Rod, James Marsden and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
February 14, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 173

London Calling

Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Anna Kendrick stops by the Graham Norton show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Thursday in London.

2 of 173

Art Appreciation

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the Frieze Los Angeles VIP Preview at Paramount Pictures Studios on Thursday in L.A.

3 of 173

Bear-y Sweet

Scott Kowalchk/CBS

James Marsden guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.

4 of 173

Got Your Back

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Chance the Rapper and Omari Hardwich hug it out at the Bacardi Rum Room in Chicago on Thursday.

5 of 173

Ice Ice Baby

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Justin Bieber teaches host Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

6 of 173

Comfy Kicks

Stewart Cook/WWD/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron rocks Birkenstocks at the Birkenstock 1774 Collection with MATCHESFASHION launch party on Thursday at Paramount Pictures Studios in L.A.

7 of 173

All Love

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pratt throws up a peace sign as he heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.

8 of 173

Bright Futures

Shutterstock

Prince Charles chats with Dominic West and David Oyelowo at The Prince’s Trust Invest in Futures gala in London on Thursday.

9 of 173

Clowning Around

Michael Kovac/Getty

Glamour West Coast Editor Jessica Radloff chats with Outlander cast members Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton at the season 5 premiere in L.A. on Thursday.

10 of 173

Retail Run

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon goes on a shopping trip in L.A. on Thursday.

11 of 173

Birthday Blowout

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Hailey Bieber gets glammed up to celebrate 25 years of clean beauty with bareMinerals on Thursday in L.A.

12 of 173

Beach Day

RM / SplashNews.com

Mom-to-be Iskra Lawrence takes a dip in the ocean on Thursday in Miami, Florida.

13 of 173

Birds of a Feather

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Susanne Bartsch and Jordan Roth step out in head-to-toe glam to attend The Times of Bill Cunningham documentary screening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

14 of 173

Fluffy Friend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Karen Gillian plays with a real-life version of her animated costar Buck at the premiere of The Call of the Wild on Thursday in L.A.

15 of 173

Vision in White

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth gets handsy at the Byredo store opening in L.A. on Thursday.

16 of 173

0n-Air Interview

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sir Patrick Stewart visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Thursday in L.A.

17 of 173

Breaking Records

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Costars Jake Lacy, Zoë Kravtiz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David Holmes hit Hulu’s High Fidelity premiere at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

18 of 173

Bottoms Up

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Host Olivia Culpo raises a glass at the Stella Heartois Experience, sponsored by Stella Artois and Bumble, in L.A. on Thursday.

19 of 173

Stunner Shades

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Miley Cyrus sports a cropped sweater and hip-hugging jeans as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

20 of 173

Ravishing in Red

Splash News Online

Lucy Hale arrives outside of BuzzFeed in a long red coat and matching heels in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

21 of 173

Sidewalk Chic

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Christina Hendricks stuns on the streets of N.Y.C. on Thursday, wearing jewel-adorned gloves and a pop of red lipstick.

22 of 173

Chit Chat

GC Images

Joan Collins whispers to Dita Von Teese as they walk through L.A. on Thursday.

23 of 173

Milestone Moment

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

David Arquette speaks at a ceremony honoring Sid and Marty Krofft, as they recieve their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on Thursday in Hollywood, California.

24 of 173

Supermodel Stance

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the red carpet at the launch event for the new Neymar Jr. x Replay Capsule Collection on Thursday in Duesseldorf, Germany.

25 of 173

Designer Details

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Serena Williams speaks at the S by Serena presentation during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

26 of 173

Just Peachy

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry steps out with peach-colored hair to match her leopard-print jumpsuit before heading to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

27 of 173

Hug It Out

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tiffany Hadish supports fellow comedian Jim Carrey at a special screening for his Sonic the Hedgehog movie on Wednesday in L.A.

28 of 173

One More Thing

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Henry Winkler attends The Paley Center for Media Presents an Evening With Harry Winkler in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.

29 of 173

You Know You Love Her, XOXO

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Blake Lively is all about business at the Michael Kors NYFW 2020 Runway Show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

30 of 173

To Have & to Hold

Jason Mendez/Getty

Cee Lo Green and his fiancée Shani James visit PEOPLE Now on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

31 of 173

Chat It Out

Alison Buck/Getty

Huey Lewis and Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during A Conversation with Huey Lewis at the GRAMMY Museum on Wednesday in L.A.

32 of 173

Playful Pose

MEGA

Kaley Cuoco makes a funny face for the camera while filming The Flight Attendant on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

33 of 173

Funny Friends

Cindy Ord/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell attend the premiere of Downhill at the SVA Theater in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

34 of 173

Hot Wheels

SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber takes his electric bike for a spin on Wednesday in L.A.

35 of 173

Miss Americana

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Taylor Swift receives the Best Solo Act in The World Award at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday.

36 of 173

Stars in Stripes

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Upton looks chic in a striped blazer and matching high-waisted shorts at a Canada Goose photo call in L.A. on Wednesday.

37 of 173

Spill the Tea

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy gets into character with a cup of tea during a photo call for Emma in London on Wednesday.

38 of 173

Red Hot

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner steps out in a show-stopping red body suit as she leaves Roku restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night.

39 of 173