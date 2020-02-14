Anna Kendrick Lights Up in London, Plus J-Rod, James Marsden and More

London Calling
Anna Kendrick stops by the Graham Norton show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Thursday in London.
Art Appreciation
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the Frieze Los Angeles VIP Preview at Paramount Pictures Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Bear-y Sweet
James Marsden guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Got Your Back
Chance the Rapper and Omari Hardwich hug it out at the Bacardi Rum Room in Chicago on Thursday.
Ice Ice Baby
Justin Bieber teaches host Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Comfy Kicks
Charlize Theron rocks Birkenstocks at the Birkenstock 1774 Collection with MATCHESFASHION launch party on Thursday at Paramount Pictures Studios in L.A.
All Love
Chris Pratt throws up a peace sign as he heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.
Bright Futures
Prince Charles chats with Dominic West and David Oyelowo at The Prince’s Trust Invest in Futures gala in London on Thursday.
Clowning Around
Glamour West Coast Editor Jessica Radloff chats with Outlander cast members Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton at the season 5 premiere in L.A. on Thursday.
Retail Run
Reese Witherspoon goes on a shopping trip in L.A. on Thursday.
Birthday Blowout
Hailey Bieber gets glammed up to celebrate 25 years of clean beauty with bareMinerals on Thursday in L.A.
Beach Day
Mom-to-be Iskra Lawrence takes a dip in the ocean on Thursday in Miami, Florida.
Birds of a Feather
Susanne Bartsch and Jordan Roth step out in head-to-toe glam to attend The Times of Bill Cunningham documentary screening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Fluffy Friend
Karen Gillian plays with a real-life version of her animated costar Buck at the premiere of The Call of the Wild on Thursday in L.A.
Vision in White
Kate Bosworth gets handsy at the Byredo store opening in L.A. on Thursday.
0n-Air Interview
Sir Patrick Stewart visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Breaking Records
Costars Jake Lacy, Zoë Kravtiz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David Holmes hit Hulu’s High Fidelity premiere at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Bottoms Up
Host Olivia Culpo raises a glass at the Stella Heartois Experience, sponsored by Stella Artois and Bumble, in L.A. on Thursday.
Stunner Shades
Miley Cyrus sports a cropped sweater and hip-hugging jeans as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Ravishing in Red
Lucy Hale arrives outside of BuzzFeed in a long red coat and matching heels in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sidewalk Chic
Christina Hendricks stuns on the streets of N.Y.C. on Thursday, wearing jewel-adorned gloves and a pop of red lipstick.
Chit Chat
Joan Collins whispers to Dita Von Teese as they walk through L.A. on Thursday.
Milestone Moment
David Arquette speaks at a ceremony honoring Sid and Marty Krofft, as they recieve their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on Thursday in Hollywood, California.
Supermodel Stance
Alessandra Ambrosio hits the red carpet at the launch event for the new Neymar Jr. x Replay Capsule Collection on Thursday in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Designer Details
Serena Williams speaks at the S by Serena presentation during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Just Peachy
Katy Perry steps out with peach-colored hair to match her leopard-print jumpsuit before heading to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Hug It Out
Tiffany Hadish supports fellow comedian Jim Carrey at a special screening for his Sonic the Hedgehog movie on Wednesday in L.A.
One More Thing
Henry Winkler attends The Paley Center for Media Presents an Evening With Harry Winkler in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.
You Know You Love Her, XOXO
Blake Lively is all about business at the Michael Kors NYFW 2020 Runway Show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
To Have & to Hold
Cee Lo Green and his fiancée Shani James visit PEOPLE Now on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Chat It Out
Huey Lewis and Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during A Conversation with Huey Lewis at the GRAMMY Museum on Wednesday in L.A.
Playful Pose
Kaley Cuoco makes a funny face for the camera while filming The Flight Attendant on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Funny Friends
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell attend the premiere of Downhill at the SVA Theater in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hot Wheels
Justin Bieber takes his electric bike for a spin on Wednesday in L.A.
Miss Americana
Taylor Swift receives the Best Solo Act in The World Award at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday.
Stars in Stripes
Kate Upton looks chic in a striped blazer and matching high-waisted shorts at a Canada Goose photo call in L.A. on Wednesday.
Spill the Tea
Anya Taylor-Joy gets into character with a cup of tea during a photo call for Emma in London on Wednesday.
Red Hot
Kylie Jenner steps out in a show-stopping red body suit as she leaves Roku restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night.