Star Tracks -- Friday, February 13, 2009
HEART ATTACK
Paris Hilton gets in the Valentine's Day spirit – check out those heart shades! – after a shopping spree Thursday to the Harmony Lane boutique in Beverly Hills.
HELLO, NEW YORK!
A triumphant Jessica Simpson rocks the stage as the opening act for Rascal Flatts on Thursday at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The singer – who's battled recent criticism about her body – told The Early Show recently, "Honestly, I am right where I'm supposed to be."
WINNING SMILE
It's Jennifer Hudson's night! The singer-actress strikes a winning pose with her NAACP Image Award Thursday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Hudson took home a total of three statues, including one for best new artist.
LOUD & PROUD
Also at the NAACP Image Awards: The night's outstanding female artist winner Beyoncé, who shows off her angelic vocal range with a performance of her single "Halo" at the Shrine Auditorium.
GOING GREEN
Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen goes with the flow in a green gown Thursday at the amfAR New York Gala at Manhattan's Cipriani Dolci restaurant. The black-tie benefit honors outstanding individuals raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
COLOR HER HAPPY
She's with Grumpy! Paula Abdul doesn't let the dour dwarf (who's clearly a Simon fan!) bring down her mood Thursday at the grand opening of the American Idol Experience interactive attraction – in which guests can audition, perform and potentially win a spot to try out for the show – at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.
IT'S A RAP
Hollywood Walk of Fame, here he comes! Kevin Federline gets into the street groove Thursday while reportedly filming a music video in Los Angeles.
SAY UNCLE!
Nicole Richie lets boyfriend Joel Madden's twin Benji steer 13-month-old daughter Harlow through the Beverly Center in Los Angeles on Thursday.
ROCK SOLID
Nick Jonas buddies up to a little stiff competition Thursday at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City, where he and his brothers Kevin and Joe (not pictured) unveiled their own wax figures.
UP AND AWAY
Mary-Kate Olsen, who recently shared a few behind-the-scene secrets from her days on Full House, gets caught in a wild windstorm while out in New York City on Thursday.
'POTTY' MOUTH
Tori Spelling gets chatty with her 8-month-old daughter Stella at the Pull-Ups Potty Dance Party, an event to encourage potty-training with a group of moms and kids at the Helen Mills Theater in New York City on Thursday.
COMMON THREADS
A stylish Mickey Rourke steps out with his equally chic pup on Thursday for a reported lunch date with designer Domenico Vacca and pals at Italian eatery Nello on New York City's Upper East Side.
ARMED AND READY
Officially a City girl, Whitney Port hails a cab like a true New Yorker after a post-work shopping trip in the Meatpacking district on Thursday.
SCREEN STARS
Kerry Washington enjoys a night at the movies with fellow film buff Matt Damon Wednesday, attending the opening night screening of their latest project, the documentary The People Speak, at the Museum of Modern Art's 8th annual Documentary Fortnight, an annual showcase of nonfiction films, in New York City.
TAKING FIVE
Naomi Watts takes a break from shooting the drama Mother and Child for her real-life role as a mom to 18-month-old son Alexander on Thursday on the movie's set in Marina del Ray, Calif.