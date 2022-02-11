Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Couple Goals in L.A., Plus Halsey, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated February 11, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 95

Looking Sharp

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ciara and Russell Wilson dress to the nines for the 11th annual NFL Honors in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

2 of 95

Powerful Performance 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Halsey takes the stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10 in L.A. 

3 of 95

Musical Moment 

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster steal the spotlight during opening night for The Music Man on Feb. 10 at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. 

4 of 95

Sweet Siblings

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Blake Lively and her sister Robyn show support for pal Hugh Jackman at the opening night of The Music Man on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.

5 of 95

Super Bowl Kick-Offs

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Alyssa Milano hits the carpet for A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California.

6 of 95

Golden Girl

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried steps out in a retro-inspired suit after dinner at L'Avenue at Saks on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.

7 of 95

Leather Lovers

Credit: Backgrid

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun are spotted after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.

8 of 95

Carpet for a Cause 

Credit: Steven Simione/Getty

Jimmie Allen attends St. Jude's 17th annual Legends for Charity Event at JW Marriott in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

9 of 95

Pop Punk's Prince

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival: a bejeweled Machine Gun Kelly.

10 of 95

After Party Vibes 

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Usher wows the crowd at the NFL Honors Post-Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California. 

11 of 95

On the Move

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

12 of 95

Thumbs Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman signals that he's all good ahead of the opening performance of The Music Man at Winter Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

13 of 95

Dancin' In the Street

Credit: Backgrid

Al Pacino vibes out to his music during his walk through Beverly Hills on Feb. 10.

14 of 95

Effortless Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Looking stylish out in N.Y.C., Tessa Thompson chats on the phone while on a walk on Feb. 9.

15 of 95

Mother of All Style

Credit: DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

Rihanna puts her baby bump on full display in a bold outfit while out to dinner in Santa Monica on Feb. 10. 

16 of 95

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jabari Banks, Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Tatyana Ali attend the premiere of Peacock's BEL-AIR on Feb. 9 in Santa Monica. 

17 of 95

Green with Envy

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Dua Lipa performs on The Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami, donning a neon green ensemble on Feb. 9. 

18 of 95

Taking Action

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

Chris Hemsworth films Extraction 2 in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 9. 

19 of 95

Chic Cheers

Credit: SAMUEL ALEMAYHU

Kendall Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou partied with their favorite spirits with 818 Tequila and Sunny Vodka at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, on Feb. 7.

20 of 95

What a Pair

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Lil Jon and Guy Fieri attend the Big Game Kick-Off Event on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

21 of 95

Strumming Along

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

John Mayer performs during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

22 of 95

Side by Side

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker attend a John Mayer concert in L.A. on Feb. 9 as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. 

23 of 95

Date Night

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy date night at a John Mayer concert on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

24 of 95

Golden Girl

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Eva Longoria hosted a VIP dinner with Casa Del Sol Tequila and L'Agence to kick off New York Fashion Week at Goldbar in New York City on Feb. 9.

25 of 95

Questions and Answers

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Mark Ruffalo participate in the Q&A during a special screening of The Adam Project in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

26 of 95

Need a Ride?

Credit: MEGA

Tom Holland hops on a Vespa and takes a tour through Rome, Italy on Feb. 9. 

27 of 95

Rock On

Credit: Ben Trivett

Spanish Love Songs performs at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Feb. 9. 

28 of 95

Check Her Out

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gwen Stefani performs a secret concert at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9. 

29 of 95

Gray Lady

Chrissy Teigen gives a wave while running errands in L.A. on Feb. 8.

30 of 95

Keeping Close

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Zoë Saldana and her husband Marco Perego stay connected in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

31 of 95

Drink Up

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba totes quite the tumbler while en route to the Honest Company headquarters in L.A. on Feb. 9. 

32 of 95

Be 'Marry'

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ben Affleck is the perfect plus-one for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film Marry Me on Feb. 8 in L.A.

33 of 95

In the Dark

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva Longoria dons head-to-toe black for a night out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 8.

34 of 95

Dinner Dates

Credit: Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk hand-in-hand after dining at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Feb. 8. 

35 of 95

Star in Stripes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

David Oyelowo greets fans and photographers while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 8.

36 of 95

Fashion's Finest

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Evan Ross, Usher, and Aaron Paul get together on Feb. 8 at the AMIRI autumn/winter runway show in Los Angeles. 

37 of 95

Group Shot

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Sam Richardson and Nicole Boyd get together on Feb. 8 at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's I Want You Back in L.A. 

38 of 95

Mug Shot

Credit: MEGA

Camila Cabello keeps her drink in hand while strolling in L.A. on Feb. 8. 

39 of 95

Killing It

Credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh arrive at the season 4 photocall in Beverly Hills on Feb. 8.

40 of 95

Hello, It's Me

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Adele stops to pose for a photo at the 2022 Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8.

41 of 95

Show Stopper

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Ed Sheeran puts on a show at The Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8.

42 of 95

Delightful Duo

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Also at The Brit Awards: Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein team up as presenters during the award show.

43 of 95

Shall We Dance?

Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

In London, Dame Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent share a fun moment on the red carpet ahead of the U.K. premiere of The Duke on Feb. 8. 

44 of 95

Cameras Rolling

Credit: The Image Direct

Matthew Rhys and Juliet Rylance get into character to film scenes for Perry Mason in downtown L.A. on Feb. 7.

45 of 95

Sweater Weather

Credit: Backgrid

John Legend greets photographers while leaving Craig's restaurant with wife Chrissy Teigen (not pictured) in L.A. on Feb. 7.

46 of 95

Street Style Star

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Zoë Saldana has a model moment on Feb. 7 in N.Y.C.

47 of 95

Winter Wonderland

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news Online

Jennifer Garner gets bundled up to leave her New York City hotel on Feb. 7.

48 of 95

Up in Flames

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber is on fire on Feb. 7 while leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

49 of 95

Child's Play

Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton has some fun on Feb. 8 during an official visit to
PACT (Parents and Children Together) in South London.

50 of 95

Guitar Hero

Credit: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

James Blunt hits the stage on Feb. 7 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

51 of 95

Paw Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne cradles her pup while stepping out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

52 of 95

Walk the Walk

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney walks her pup in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 while sporting SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace sneakers.

53 of 95

Meeting of the Minds

Credit: Anna Lee

Simple Plan and Deryck Whibley get together on Feb. 2 on the set of an upcoming project in Los Angeles.

54 of 95

Reporting for Duty

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Jason Biggs hits the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein on Feb. 7 in N.Y.C.

55 of 95

Top Model

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose during a beach photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 7. 

56 of 95

Set Sighting

Credit: MEGA

Sofía Vergara transforms into her character Griselda Blanco while filming her upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda on Feb. 7.

57 of 95

'Nite' of Your Life

Credit: Kenneth Winfrey

Hawthorne Heights attends Emo Nite LA at The Avalon on Feb. 4. 

58 of 95

Hearts on Fire

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Kacey Musgraves captures hearts onstage during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour stop at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5.

59 of 95

Beach Shoot

Credit: Backgrid

Heidi Klum films Germany's Next Topmodel in Huntington Beach, California on Feb. 4.

60 of 95

Live Show

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

At the Chase Center in San Francisco, Björk hits the stage during her Cornucopia tour on Feb. 5. 

61 of 95

Surf's Up

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Luke Hemsworth catches a big wave at the Mammoth Film Festival premiere of Bosch & Rockit on Feb. 4 in Mammoth, California. 

62 of 95

High Honors

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard celebrate their new Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit with a performance on Feb. 6 in Nashville. 

63 of 95

Off the 'Charts'

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty

Tom Holland attends the Uncharted photocall in Barcelona on Feb. 7.

64 of 95

Here Comes Johnny!