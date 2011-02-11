Star Tracks: Friday, February 11, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

1 of 15

GOING CASUAL

Credit: Ben Dome/Pacific Coast News

Back from a quick trip to France, Brad Pitt is back in action Thursday, greeting fans and rehearsing scenes outside an office building in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: John M. Heller/Getty

Jewel covers her burgeoning baby bump in a glimmering black-and-white mini-dress Thursday night at a pre-Grammy celebration at Getty House in L.A. The singer and husband Ty Murray are expecting their first child, a boy, in early July.

3 of 15

MUSIC BOOSTER

Credit: Fame

A smiling Britney Spears takes a break from working on her new album, Femme Fatale, Thursday to pick up youngest son Jayden James, 4, from his karate class in Encino, Calif.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

P.J. EDGAR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off his sleep style on Thursday, rocking pinstriped pajamas in character as J. Edgar Hoover on the L.A. set of the biopic J. Edgar.

Advertisement

5 of 15

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Hit it! Jessica Alba comes out swinging Thursday night while battling Susan Sarandon in a friendly game of ping-pong at Sarandon's New York City nightclub, SPiN.

6 of 15

STREET C(RED)

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

They're too hot to McHandle! Chelsea Handler and Jenny McCarthy mug for the cameras at the launch of Belvedere (Red) vodka in Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

FUR REAL?

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa

A tiny Mary-Kate Olsen disappears inside her oversized fur coat, kicking off New York Fashion Week with an art party at Indochine in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

WEIR SCIENCE

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Also at Fashion Week: Ice skating star and fashion plate Johnny Weir bares (nearly) all Thursday, walking the runway at Richie Rich's Villionaire spectacle at N.Y.C.'s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SHADY PAIR

Credit: GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Engaged lovebirds Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo show off their fly style Thursday as they make their way through Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WORKING THROUGH IT

Credit: Beetham/Splash News Online

A newly single Jude Law – who recently split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sienna Miller – sets his sights on work on the San Francisco set of the thriller Contagion on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

GUIDE DOG

Credit: National Photo Group

Amanda Seyfried lets her favorite companion, Australian shepherd Finn, lead the way as she runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SWANNING ABOUT

Credit: Valery Hache/AFP/Getty

Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld takes a bird's eye view on style – check out that adorable swan dress! – at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of True Grit on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

HOUSE HUNTERS?

Credit: INF

Are they in the market to buy? After spending time in chilly New York earlier in the week, Cameron Diaz and her Yankee beau Alex Rodriguez head to sunny Miami Thursday, where the pair were reportedly checking out luxury properties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

'FUR'-WARD MOVEMENT

Credit: INF

A nearly unrecognizable Madonna braves the cold temperatures, wrapping up while heading out in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

GIVE HER A HAND

Credit: Steve Sands/Bauer-Griffin

Taxi! Sarah Jessica Parker runs to hail a cab while continuing to film her comedy, I Don't Know How She Does It, Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff