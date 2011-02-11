Star Tracks: Friday, February 11, 2011
GOING CASUAL
Back from a quick trip to France, Brad Pitt is back in action Thursday, greeting fans and rehearsing scenes outside an office building in L.A.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Jewel covers her burgeoning baby bump in a glimmering black-and-white mini-dress Thursday night at a pre-Grammy celebration at Getty House in L.A. The singer and husband Ty Murray are expecting their first child, a boy, in early July.
MUSIC BOOSTER
A smiling Britney Spears takes a break from working on her new album, Femme Fatale, Thursday to pick up youngest son Jayden James, 4, from his karate class in Encino, Calif.
P.J. EDGAR
Leonardo DiCaprio shows off his sleep style on Thursday, rocking pinstriped pajamas in character as J. Edgar Hoover on the L.A. set of the biopic J. Edgar.
HAVING A BALL
Hit it! Jessica Alba comes out swinging Thursday night while battling Susan Sarandon in a friendly game of ping-pong at Sarandon's New York City nightclub, SPiN.
STREET C(RED)
They're too hot to McHandle! Chelsea Handler and Jenny McCarthy mug for the cameras at the launch of Belvedere (Red) vodka in Hollywood on Thursday.
FUR REAL?
A tiny Mary-Kate Olsen disappears inside her oversized fur coat, kicking off New York Fashion Week with an art party at Indochine in N.Y.C.
WEIR SCIENCE
Also at Fashion Week: Ice skating star and fashion plate Johnny Weir bares (nearly) all Thursday, walking the runway at Richie Rich's Villionaire spectacle at N.Y.C.'s Hammerstein Ballroom.
SHADY PAIR
Engaged lovebirds Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo show off their fly style Thursday as they make their way through Los Angeles International Airport.
WORKING THROUGH IT
A newly single Jude Law – who recently split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sienna Miller – sets his sights on work on the San Francisco set of the thriller Contagion on Thursday.
GUIDE DOG
Amanda Seyfried lets her favorite companion, Australian shepherd Finn, lead the way as she runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.
SWANNING ABOUT
Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld takes a bird's eye view on style – check out that adorable swan dress! – at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of True Grit on Thursday.
HOUSE HUNTERS?
Are they in the market to buy? After spending time in chilly New York earlier in the week, Cameron Diaz and her Yankee beau Alex Rodriguez head to sunny Miami Thursday, where the pair were reportedly checking out luxury properties.
'FUR'-WARD MOVEMENT
A nearly unrecognizable Madonna braves the cold temperatures, wrapping up while heading out in New York City on Thursday.
GIVE HER A HAND
Taxi! Sarah Jessica Parker runs to hail a cab while continuing to film her comedy, I Don't Know How She Does It, Thursday in New York.