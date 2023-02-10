Ashley Graham Looks Out Over N.Y.C., Plus Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Alexander Skarsgård and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

View from the Top

Ashley Graham
John Lamparski/Getty

Ashley Graham takes in the view of the Manhattan skyline as she ceremoniously lights the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.

02 of 80

Main Event Energy

Rihanna
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Feb. 9, Super Bowl LVII Halftime star Rihanna wows onstage in Phoenix during an Apple Music press conference for her upcoming mid-game performance.

03 of 80

Dolled Up

Paris Hilton
Splash News Online

New mom Paris Hilton looks ready for spring in a charming baby blue sundress at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami Beach, which she attended alongside her husband Carter Reum on Feb. 9.

04 of 80

Out & About

Alexander Skarsgard
Splash News Online

Alexander Skarsgård strolls through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Feb. 9.

05 of 80

Sheer Chic

Rachel Bilson
Jason Kempin/Getty

Rachel Bilson attends a screening of her new crime anthology series Accused at SCAD TVfest on Feb. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

06 of 80

Cartoon Crowd

Moon Girl premiere

At the L.A. premiere of his new show Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Laurence Fishburne poses with the series' executive producer Steve Loter (far right), executive music producer Raphael Saadiq (far left) and voice actors Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Libe Barer and Gary Anthony Williams.

07 of 80

Love Your Locks

Tia Mowry
Courtesy

Tia Mowry celebrates her new curl-friendly hair care brand 4U By Tia with a launch party on Feb. 7 at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

08 of 80

Boyz Backstage

D Nice

D-Nice poses with Boyz II Men before all four artists take the stage at the Miami Heat's Charitable Fund Gala.

09 of 80

Ultra Violet

Allison Brie
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Alison Brie paints the city purple during an evening out in New York City on Feb. 8.

10 of 80

Parents On Duty

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out to pick up their kids from school in West Hollywood on Feb. 8.

11 of 80

Royal Challenge

Kate Middleton
Arthur Edwards/Getty

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton tests her strength with a training exercise at Landau Forte College in Derby, England, on Feb. 8, where she celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's record-breaking solo expedition to Antarctica.

12 of 80

Color of Love

Kim Kardashian
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian wears bubblegum pink to match her SKIMS Valentine's Shop Pop-Up at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

13 of 80

Cardio Queen

Gisele
The image direct

Looking fit and fabulous in a navy workout set on Feb. 8, Gisele Bündchen takes her dog on a jog in Miami.

14 of 80

Winter Whites

Emma Roberts
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Emma Roberts celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue at a Feb. 8 kickoff party hosted by the department store at The Jazz Club at Aman.

15 of 80

Delivery Girl

Julia Fox
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Julia Fox walks the N.Y.C. streets with Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker pie in hand on Feb. 8.

16 of 80

Pop Star Passenger

Charli Xcx
Gotham/GC Images

Rocking a matching skirt and jacket set, Charli XCX stylishly steps into her ride on Feb. 8 in N.Y.C.

17 of 80

Post-'I Do' Debut

Abigail Breslin
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Newlyweds Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky make a darling duo at the afterparty following the premiere of her new film Miranda's Victim on Feb. 8 in Santa Barbara.

18 of 80

Bella Bowl

Brie and Nikki Bella
Cindy Ord/Getty

Sisters and former WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella post with a blinged-out commemorative Super Bowl LVII football at the live recording of their SiriusXM show The Bellas Podcast on Feb. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

19 of 80

Singing in the Southwest

Lainey Wilson
John Medina/Getty

Country star Lainey Wilson performs on Feb. 8 at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona.

20 of 80

Invite Only

Julia Fox, Evan Mock at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Julia Fox and Evan Mock hang at the Evan Loves You by Pandora VIP pre-fashion week event held at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

21 of 80

Cool Guys Club

Eli Brown, Jeff Weins, Steven Badius, Thomas Doherty at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Actors Eli Brown (far left) and Thomas Doherty (far right) pose and mingle with friends Jeff Weins and Steven Badius at the Evan Loves You by Pandora event at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

22 of 80

Staying Fit

Olivia Wilde is seen on February 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde seems to be in a good mood while leaving a workout session in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

23 of 80

Dropping Gems

Chuck D speaks during Conversation with Chuck D at The GRAMMY Museum on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Timothy Norris/Getty

Chuck D speaks during a "Conversation with Chuck D" at The Grammy Museum on Feb. 7 in L.A.

24 of 80

Judges Table

Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon 'Britain's Got Talent' TV Show, Series 16, Photocall, Manchester, UK - 08 Feb 2023
Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell are all smiles while donning dark shades and posing for photographers at the Britain's Got Talent series 16 photo call in Manchester, England, on Feb. 8.

25 of 80

Two Legends

Jaz-Z Lebron James
Zach Beeker/NBAE/Getty

JAY-Z congratulates LeBron James on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record of 38,387 total points during the Feb. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

26 of 80

Mother-Son Date Night

Pamela Anderson
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson and her oldest son Brandon Thomas Lee pose together on Feb. 7 at a special screening of Pamela: A Love Story, which Lee helped produce, in Toronto.

27 of 80

A Color Moment

Jennifer Lopez
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez steps out into the streets of L.A. wearing tones of turquoise on Feb. 7.

28 of 80

Pair of Pitts

Brad Pitt
Gotham/GC Images

Brad Pitt films his new movie Wolves in N.Y.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood on Feb. 7 alongside his stunt double, whom he matches in a leather jacket and slacks.

29 of 80

Dressing Dapper

Jake Gyllenhaal
MEGA

Jake Gyllenhaal looks classy in a three-piece suit on the set of his Apple TV+ show Presumed Innocent in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 6.

30 of 80

Out for Lunch

Shawn Mendes
MEGA

A short-haired Shawn Mendes walks along Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood on Feb. 7.

31 of 80

Serpent Style

Joel mchale
Michael Buckner/Getty

Joel McHale aptly accessorizes with a live snake at the Los Angeles premiere of his new sitcom Animal Control on Feb. 7.

32 of 80

In the Spotlight

Suki Waterhouse
Rick Kern/Getty

Suki Waterhouse brings drama to the stage as she performs at Emo's Austin music venue in Texas on Feb. 7.

33 of 80

Star in Stripes

Shania Twain
The image direct

Shania Twain is back to brunette as she steps out in London on Feb. 8.

34 of 80

Glam Galore

Nene Leakes
Paras Griffin/Getty

NeNe Leakes poses with birthday girl Marlo Hampton during her private dinner celebration at MCK Restaurant and Bar in Atlanta on Feb. 7.

35 of 80

Bundled Up

Norman Reedus
MEGA

Norman Reedus keeps warm on the set of his The Walking Dead spinoff in Paris on Feb. 7.

36 of 80

Side by Side

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Shawn Mendes keeps it causal in his signature white T-shirt while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 with Jocelyne Miranda.

37 of 80

Going Green

Zoe Chao
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zoë Chao, star of Netflix's upcoming film, Your Place or Mine, hits the streets of New York City dressed in an eye-catching green coat on Feb. 7.

38 of 80

Pop of Color

Allison Brie
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wearing a houndstooth pantsuit paired with a lace top and matching bag, Alison Brie steps out in New York City on Feb. 7.

39 of 80

Red Carpet Glam

Julianne Moore Sebastian Stan
Dave Benett/Getty

Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore pose together at the Apple Original Films and A24's world premiere of Sharper in London on Feb. 7.

40 of 80

Super Men

Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Costars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors pose together at the premiere of their film, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

41 of 80

On the Mic

Post Malone
Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock

Post Malone gives a passionate performance in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 7.

42 of 80

City Lights

Brad Pitt in New York City filming new movie

Brad Pitt is spotted on set in New York City's Chinatown while filming his upcoming film, Wolves, on Feb. 6.

43 of 80

Family Movie Night

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta Jones
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dylan Michael Douglas joins parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

44 of 80

Netflix and Chill

Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon
Noam Galai/Getty

Tig Notaro, Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams and Zoë Chao get all dressed up for a New York City screening of Your Place Or Mine on Feb. 6.

45 of 80

Splish Splash

Phoebe Bridgers
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Phoebe Bridgers is all smiles as she takes a dip at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 7.

46 of 80

Monday Mood

Bradley Cooper
Gotham/GC Images

Bradley Cooper takes a stroll in New York City on Feb. 6.

47 of 80

Sweet Embrace

Michelle Pfieffer Evangeline Lilly
Jesse Grant/Getty

Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer share a sweet moment at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

48 of 80

A Royal Honor

Stella McCartney
Paul Grover/Getty

Stella McCartney looks poised after an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III on Feb. 7.

49 of 80

Late Night Talking

Allison Brie
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Alison Brie stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

50 of 80

Coated in Stars

Melinda Coliazzi

Women Who Rock founder Melinda Colaizzi shines in a dazzling pink LENNI suit at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

51 of 80

Total Baller

Pete Davidson Pro Bowl
Ethan Miller/Getty

Pete Davidson gets into the game during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

52 of 80

Coupled Up

Kristen Davis Evan Handler
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler film scenes for And Just Like That ... on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

53 of 80

Spin Cycle

ARnold Schwarzeneger
Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride around Venice, California, on Feb. 6.

54 of 80

Gala Glam

Antonio Banderas
Shutterstock

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel get together at the 78th Edition of the Film Writers' Circle Medals Gala at Palacio de la Prensa in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 6.

55 of 80

Across the Pond

Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Dave Benett/Getty

At the 43rd Annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards, Florence Pugh wows in a red dress and headwear alongside a dapper Paul Mescal on Feb. 5.

56 of 80

Holding Tight

Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh show off their costar camaraderie during the Critics' Circle Film Awards at London's Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5.

57 of 80

Pudding Parade

Jennifer Coolidge
Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 woman of the year: Jennifer Coolidge! The White Lotus star poses with her certificate during a parade in her honor on the school's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 4.

58 of 80

Girl in Green

Ashley Graham
Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

In a draping emerald dress, Ashley Graham stuns at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on Feb. 4 in New York City.

59 of 80

Rise & Shine

Reese witherspoon
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon braves the N.Y.C. winter with a smile and a wave on her way into Good Morning America on Feb. 6.

60 of 80

Hands in the Air

Wiz khalifa
Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Wiz Khalifa provides the halftime hype at the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5 at L.A.'s Memorial Coliseum.

61 of 80

Seen On Screen

Kit Harington
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraks

Baby Ruby star Kit Harington poses with the film's poster during a special screening held on Feb. 3 at New York's IFC Centre.

62 of 80

Silky Sleeves

Cate Blanchett
Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

With her arms draped in shimmering royal blue sleeves, Cate Blanchett stuns upon arrival at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5.

63 of 80

Red All Over

Kendall Jenner
Backgrid

Kendall Jenner keeps it classy in a maroon dress with tights and shoes to match on a night out in West Hollywood on Feb. 5.

64 of 80

Off to the Races

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson hosts Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her kids Zuma and Apollo during the Busch Light Clash event on Feb. 5 at the Memorial Coliseum in L.A.

65 of 80

On the Mic

Betty Who
Debbie Hickey/Getty

Betty Who colors Dublin's Button Factory stage with a mood-lit performance on Feb. 5.

66 of 80

Grammy Goddess

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cardi B attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi B attends the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills.

67 of 80

Purple Reign

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the bash: Lil Nas X, who shines in his sleek purple suit.

68 of 80

Cute Couple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend Interscope and Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrate Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend the Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace event celebrating Dr. Dre's The Chronic at The Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80

Skater Dude

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 4: Usher at Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace held at The Hollywood Palladium on February 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Usher shows his skills at the Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace event celebrating Dr. Dre's The Chronic at The Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

70 of 80

Top Man

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jay Ellis attends the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, Featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The GRAMMY Museum on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka)
Roger Kisby/Getty for Grey Goose Vodka

Top Gun: Maverick's Jay Ellis attends the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The Grammy Museum on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

71 of 80

Dynamic Duo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile get together at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

72 of 80

Hello, Lionel!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Lionel Richie performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

73 of 80

Ladies and Gentleman, H.E.R.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: H.E.R. attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

H.E.R. attends a celebration of her Vogue Philippines cover and the Grammys at Bar Lis on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

74 of 80

Toasting Talent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Estelle attends A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

Estelle hits the purple carpet at A Toast To The Ruler at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

75 of 80

Gangs All Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy attend A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy get together at A Toast To The Ruler at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

76 of 80

Cardigan Couture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)
Greg Doherty/Getty for UnitedMasters

Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters' A Celebration of Independence at the 65th Grammy Awards event at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

77 of 80

Happy Putting

Jason Bateman
Godofredo A Vásquez/AP

Jason Bateman grins as he heads off the Spyglass Hill Golf Course green during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in the northern Californian seaside town on Feb. 2.

78 of 80

Emerald City

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Chastain struts around Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood in hues of green and teal on Feb. 3.

79 of 80

Stacks on Stacks

Alison Brie
The Image Direct

Alison Brie looks absolutely swamped with paperwork during a skit for Carpool Karaoke in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

80 of 80

Color Coordination

Olivia Wilde
The image direct

In shades of burgundy and pink, Olivia Wilde steps out after a gym session on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

