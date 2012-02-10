Star Tracks: Friday, February 10, 2012

Perry lends her name to a pre-Grammy Awards auction before Sunday's big show. Plus: Fergie & Josh, George Clooney and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

BLUE NOTE

Credit: Maury Phillips/WireImage

Think she'll sign with a smile? Katy Perry stops by L.A.'s Staples Center to leave her mark on memorabilia for the Grammy Awards's annual charity auction.

2 of 15

STAY THE COURSE

Credit: Deano/Splash News Online

Fergie and hubby Josh Duhamel share a sweet moment Thursday while attending the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf tournament in Monterey, Calif.

3 of 15

TOUR OF DUTY

Credit: Splash News Online

Prince Harry, who was recently recognized for his apache copilot skills, pays a visit Friday to England's Royal Air Force Base Honington, where the young royal shared stories with local troops and toured the facilities.

4 of 15

DRIVE BY

Credit: x17online

Coming through! George Clooney happily takes the wheel after a dinner date with girlfriend Stacy Keibler Thursday night in West Hollywood.

5 of 15

CONNECTING FLIGHT

Credit: National Photo Group

Ashlee Simpson and beau Vincent Piazza stay coordinated while locking hands as they leave LAX on Thursday.

6 of 15

ON DISPLAY

Credit: Will Ragozzino/Sipa

A black-clad Kate Winslet steps out to celebrate the opening night of the Council of Fashion Designers of America's "Impact: 50 Years Of The CFDA" exhibit Thursday night in New York City.

7 of 15

THE HOT SEAT

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Looking good, guys! New York Knicks star Landry Fields, Matt Czuchry, Chris Lowell and Kellan Lutz strike a cool pose as they sit front row at Joseph Abboud's Fall show during New York Fashion Week Thursday.

8 of 15

IN TRANSIT

Credit: Splash News Online

While Demi Moore continues to seek treatment, a solo Rumer Willis makes a low-key arrival at a Paris airport Friday.

9 of 15

GERMAN GENTLEMAN

Credit: Willi Schneider/Rex

Isn't he just dashing?! Jake Gyllenhaal flashes a wave and a sexy smile to fans at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of Les Adieux De La Reine on Thursday.

10 of 15

ALL THE SMALL THINGS

Credit: Splash News Online

She's got flare! Kristin Cavallari dresses up her mini baby belly in West Hollywood on Thursday.

11 of 15

BUST A MOVE

Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Landov

It's a dance party! Michelle Obama cuts loose with kids in Iowa Thursday while marking the second anniversary of her Let's Move! Campaign to fight childhood obesity.

12 of 15

SO PERKY!

Credit: Katie B/Eaglepress

After hitting the catwalk, Minka Kelly enjoys a casual coffee run Thursday in the Big Apple.

13 of 15

'HI' FIVE

Credit: Harry Pluviose/Retna

Oscar nominee Viola Davis continues experimenting with her look for an appearance on Good Morning America in New York on Thursday.

14 of 15

SAFETY BLANKET

Credit: AKM Images

She's not expecting – and happy about it! Khloé Kardsashian clutches a cozy blanket while departing from Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

15 of 15

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Credit: Enrique RC/Pacific Coast News

Jerry O'Connell proudly shows off a shot of wife Rebecca Romijn strutting her stuff while out in New York on Thursday.

By People Staff