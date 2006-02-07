Star Tracks - Friday, February 10, 2006
PEACE OUT
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears let their fingers do the talking in Hollywood on Wednesday at Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri's post-Grammy party.
ON THE FLY
Talk about airport insecurity: Jessica Simpson and soon-to-be ex-husband Nick Lachey barely missed each other when both flew out of the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Each was headed to New York – he for pal A.J. DiScala's birthday party; she to shoot a magazine cover.
LONG-DISTANCE LOVE
Justin Timberlake celebrates after sinking a putt at a celebrity golf event in Pebble Beach, Calif., on Wednesday. The next day, girlfriend Cameron Diaz looks equally pleased – if chillier – on the Surrey, England, set of her new movie The Holiday, costarring Kate Winslet and Jude Law.
KIDS R US
Brad Pitt plays perfect papa to his soon-to-be-adopted children, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 1, and her balloon-toting brother Maddox, 4, in Paris on Wednesday. The family, including mom Angelina Jolie, have been vacationing in the City of Light since Saturday.
RUBY THURSDAY
Eva Longoria pulls off a tricky white dress-red boots combo on her way to lunch with a friend at West Hollywood's Café Med Thursday. "Eva really loves color," her stylist, Robert Verdi, tells PEOPLE.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Kate Moss, who returned to England recently to talk to British police about allegations of drug abuse, looks perfectly demure after dining at the China Tang restaurant at London's Dorchester Hotel on Thursday.
SEXY IN THE CITY
Uma Thurman poses for photogs at Thursday's Zac Posen runway show at New York Fashion Week. The event was also attended by LeAnn Rimes and Claire Danes.
"BOMB" SQUAD
Grammy night's biggest winners – U2's Bono and the Edge – celebrate their five trophies (including album of the year for their platinum-selling How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb) with a manly squeeze after lunch in West Hollywood on Thursday.
LONG & SHORT OF IT
Nicole Richie looks even more petite than usual standing next to towering supermodel Heidi Klum at the Michael Kors fashion show, part of New York City's Fashion Week, on Wednesday. Kors is a judge on Klum's reality hit, Project Runway.
ON YOUR MARC
Lindsay Lohan checks out sunglasses at the Marc Jacobs boutique in West Hollywood on Wednesday. A few days earlier, she attended the designer's Fashion Week show in New York City.
WINNING MOMENT
Grammy winners Jay-Z (for "Numb/Encore," his collaboration with Linkin Park) and Beyoncé Knowles (for her Stevie Wonder duet "So Amazing") share the love at the Universal Music Group afterparty at the Palm Restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.