Star Tracks - Friday, February 1, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

HOME TEAM

Credit: Perkins-Shirley/ Pacific Coast News

While house-hunting in Venice, Calif., on Thursday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stick close and compare notes while heading back to their car.

DOWN UNDER WONDER

Credit: LDP Images/ ENEWSBUZZ

Nicole Kidman, out with friends and sister Antonia (not pictured), shows off her emerging baby bump while out in the Woollahra district of Sydney, on Friday.

EYE OPENER

Credit: Jim Smeal/BEImages

At the Hollywood premiere of The Eye Thursday, gorgeous mom-to-be Jessica Alba shows off her growing baby bump in a flowing Narciso Rodriguez dress. "I have a great team," Alba tells PEOPLE when asked about her red-carpet look. "They put everything together."

DADDY'S GIRL

Credit: Sean O'Neill/INF

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively holds tight to her puppy and stays close to actor-director dad Ernie while out in the pre-Super Bowl sun at the Direct TV Beach Bowl game in Phoenix on Thursday.

SIDE EFFECT

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A day after celebrating denim in New York, Hayden Panettiere is turning red Thursday in Los Angeles at the premiere of the fantasy-adventure The Spiderwick Chronicles.

HAPPY PAIR

Credit: Splash News Online

Running errands in chilly Manhattan on Thursday seems old hat to New Yorker Uma Thurman and her 6-year-old son son Levon. Levon will become a big brother later this year as his dad, Ethan Hawke, announced his girlfriend is expecting.

SOMETHING BLUE

Credit: Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Heidi Klum looks warm and fuzzy at a party following the Cinema Society and W magazine's screening of Marc Jacobs amp Louis Vuitton Thursday in New York. The documentary film tracks Jacobs as he travels the world preparing for the Spring 2007 collections of his own label and the French luxury brand.

GALA GIRL

Credit: CHANCE YEH /PatrickMcMullan

Ashley Olsen shimmers her way into Cipiriani's in Manhattan for amfAR's 10th Annual New York Gala, which benefits AIDS research. Inside, Olsen sipped red wine and chatted with designers Kenneth Cole, Roberto Cavalli, Marc Jacobs and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

CITY CHIC

Credit: Soul Brother/FilmMagic

Back from France, Rihanna shows off her chic new pixie-style 'do in New York Thursday on her way into an HampM store to promote the T-shirt she designed for their Fashion Against AIDS campaign.

WHAT A BREEZE

Credit: INF

After having lunch with a friend at Barefoot Cafe in West Hollwood, Calif., Wednesday, a casual Halle Berry – who is due in March – breezes out the front door.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Credit: Humberto Carreno/ Startraks

Eva Longoria Parker, who professed she'll announce her pregnancy from a mountain top, shows off her short and shimmery dress as she heads into an appearance for The Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York.

DESERT NIGHT

Credit: Mavrix Photo

In town for the Super Bowl festivities, Nick Lachey greets revelers at the Fairmont Tamarack Resort's welcome party hosted by Lachey's buddy, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart. The party, held Wednesday at Olive amp Ivy in Scottsdale, benefits the Matt Leinart Foundation, which helps needy children.

BALL GIRL

Credit: HELMUT FOHRINGER/ EPA/ Landov

After joking around with a Disney icon, Teri Hatcher is off to a more grown up gathering Thursday, enjoying the spotlight in her Farah Angsana taffeta gown as she arrives for the opening of the Vienna Opera Ball in Austria.

'SUPER' SINGERS

Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty

Alicia Keys and Jordin Sparks share the stage for a little pre-game action during a Super Bowl press conference Thursday in Phoenix. Keys, who is scheduled to perform at the Grammys, will also be a part of the Super Bowl pre-game show, while Sparks, whose dad is former New York Giant Phillippi, will sing the national anthem before Sunday's kick-off.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Credit: FREDDY BAEZ/ Ramey

While boyfriend Tom Brady is off preparing for this weekend's Super Bowl, Gisele Bündchen keeps family close, enjoying a stroll with mom and one of her five sisters Thursday in New York's West Village.

COAT CHECK

Credit: Brian Zak/Sipa

U.N. messenger of peace George Clooney shows that he's got nothing up his sleeve before a news conference at the United Nations headquarters Thursday in New York.

AFTERNOON ENLIGHTENMENT

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/ Bauer-Griffin

Following a brief hospitalization, Gwyneth Paltrow is back on her feet Thursday as she accepts a guiding hand outside the Kabbalah Centre in Midtown Manhattan.

TRUE TO 'FORM

Credit: Michael Simon/ Startraks

Sporting a midriff-revealing, uniform top, Carmen Electra debuts her new Ice Breakers Ice Cubes commercial Thursday during a premiere party at Hershey's Times Square store in Manhattan. The commercial will air this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

