Star Tracks - Friday, Feb. 25, 2005
LATE-NIGHT LOOKERS
Tom Cruise and Colombian model-actress Sofia Vergara leave Jerry's Famous Deli in Studio City, Calif., on Sunday after a late-night snack. The two met earlier that evening at a party Jada Pinkett Smith threw for Oscar nominee (and Cruise's Collateral costar) Jamie Foxx. Cruise later dropped off Vergara at home.
fresh air
Later, Cruise's ex-girlfriend Penelope Cruz makes her own mark at a Global Green event in Hollywood on Thursday. The actress, whose ecofriendly science-fiction film Sahara will be released April 8, will join celebs such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron in arriving at this weekend's Academy Awards in a hybrid car as part of Global Green's third annual Red Carpet-Green Cars campaign.
LEFTOVERS, ANYONE?
Christina Aguilera and her fiancé of two weeks, Jordan Bratman, leave the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills after dining out on Thursday.
MUSEUM STROLL
Reese Witherspoon spends an artful afternoon with daughter Ava, 5, at the Getty Museum in L.A. on Thursday.
GOOD SPORTS
Matt Damon and girlfriend Luciana Barroso get decked out for a dinner at New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's townhouse on Wednesday. The soiree was in honor of members of the International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission, in town to meet about the possibility of the city hosting the 2012 Games.
BIG DADDY
Soccer superstud David Beckham, who just became a dad with wife Victoria for the third time on Feb. 20, puts the squeeze Wednesday on Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé at the unveiling of their new Pepsi commercial (which, unfortunately, will air only overseas) in Madrid.
VICE GUY
Colin Farrell gets into character – linen suit, leather loafers and all – on the Long Beach, Calif., set of the big-screen version of Miami Vice. Farrell is playing Sonny Crockett (the role Don Johnson made famous in the '80s) to Jamie Foxx's Ricardo Tubbs.
BIG APPLE CIRCUS
Madonna's kids, Lourdes, 8, and Rocco, 4, share a grip on Lourdes's dad, Carlos Leon, during a day out near Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday.
DOUBLE TAKE
The O.C.'s Mischa Barton joins her look-alike younger sister Hania on a Melrose Avenue shopping trip in Los Angeles recently.
WINTER WHITE
Kate Bosworth, who split with actor Orlando Bloom after a three-year romance last month, goes fashionably solo for lunch in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The actress (who starred as the late Sandra Dee in Beyond the Sea) has been keeping busy with projects including Bee Season, based on the popular Myla Goldberg novel.