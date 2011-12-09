Star Tracks: Friday, December 9, 2011
RED-Y FOR SANTA
Has Honor been a good girl this year? Jessica Alba and her festively dressed 3-year-old daughter visits Santa Thursday in Beverly Hills.
PERK-HER-UP
After splitting with Ashton, Demi Moore gets an energy boost with a can of Red Bull while hanging with daughter Rumer Willis (not pictured) Thursday in Hollywood.
HAVING A MOMENT
After taking the family on a pre-Christmas shopping spree, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit the Los Angeles premiere of Jolie's directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, on Thursday.
IN 'HI' STYLE
Nicole Richie is the belle of the UNICEF Ball at L.A.'s Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where her dad Lionel Richie performed on Thursday.
SMOOCH, THERE IT IS
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez can't keep their hands off one another at a friend's wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Thursday.
CUDDLE PARTY
Fergie gets close with Glee's Darren Criss Thursday at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle bash celebrating the new Miss Golden Globes (Andie MacDowell's daughter Rainey Qualley) Thursday in Los Angeles.
OH HAPPY DAY
Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beats have the last laugh Thursday at an afterparty for her Broadway play, Stick Fly, in New York.
GOT THE MESSAGE?
Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to a former president – check out his "Honest Abe" tee! – while out and about Thursday in Beverly Hills.
HOT HUE!
Young Adult star Charlize Theron puts her best foot forward in a color-block frock Thursday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
A LEG UP
Jennifer Lopez kicks it capoeira style while shooting her talent show, Q'Viva! The Chosen in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Thursday.
EYE LOVE YOU
Pink gazes lovingly at her bundle-of-joy, 6-month-old daughter Willow, Thursday in Malibu, Calif.
CATCH THE TRAIN
Dad-to-be Robert Downey Jr. gives costar Noomi Rapace a hand with her gown Thursday before the pair, alongside Jude Law, makes their debut at the London premiere of Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows.
GIVING BACK
Dad-to-be Jay-Z keeps the peace Thursday at a press conference in New York, where the musicmogul announced he'll perform two benefit concerts at Carnegie Hall to raise money for his scholarship foundation and the United Way of New York City.
KEEP IT MOVING
With her divorce finalized, Ashlee Simpson shows off her sunny disposition Thursday in Los Angeles.
HANGIN' TOUGH
Andrew Garfield reaches new heights while shooting scenes for The Amazing Spider-Man Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.