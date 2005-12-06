Star Tracks - Friday, December 9, 2005
NO BOYS ALLOWED!
Denise Richards has a girls-only play date Wednesday in Malibu with daughters Sam (left), who's almost 2, and Lola, 6 months.
THE COLD, COLD NIGHT
Penelope Cruz and her Good Night costar Martin Freeman ward off the English chill Thursday in Camber Sands, Sussex. But once the cameras rolled, the fur came off – and Cruz reportedly plunged into the icy-cold water.
MADE FOR THE PART
Nicole Kidman leads her look-alike costar Jackson Bond (who plays her son, naturally) through a scene on the Washington, D.C., set of The Visiting recently.
ONE GOOD DENTAL PLAN
A week after wife Jennifer Garner gave birth, Ben Affleck leaves his Los Angeles dentist office Wednesday with a gift for baby Violet. "He's an amazing father," a close friend of the couple said of the new pop.
WELL MANICURED
Lindsay Lohan, who's been busy promoting her sophomore album, A Little More Personal (RAW), indulges in some "me time" like a true New Yorker – by getting her nails done.
RETRO-FITTED
Flashback! Jennifer Lopez (who has said she never smokes) and husband Marc Anthony get into their disco-era characters on the New York set of their Hector Lavoe biopic, El Cantante, on Tuesday.
A TALL DRINK
Coffee connoisseur Ashley Olsen has a growth spurt, thanks to her 3-in. heels. The actress was spotted shopping at a New York City antique shop Wednesday.
GEOGRAPHY LESSON
Clay Aiken – a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF – plays teacher at New York City's P.S. 3. The singer is juggling two jobs this holiday season, visiting schools by day and crooning on tour by night.
FASHIONABLE FAMILY
Kate Moss takes a timeout with her very own model-in-the-making, 3-year-old Lila Grace, after having lunch Wednesday in Los Angeles.
BAG LADIES
Reese Witherspoon and Kristin Davis hook up Wednesday in Beverly Hills for the Third Annual Bag Lunch, a benefit for the education nonprofit P.S. Arts. But this wasn't about PBampJ's: The women bid on limited-edition designer handbags in a silent auction.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Small-screen siblings Jamie-Lynn DiScala and Robert Iler reunite Wednesday at the opening of New York club Pacha. Their HBO series, The Sopranos, returns for its sixth season in March.