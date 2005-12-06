Star Tracks - Friday, December 9, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

NO BOYS ALLOWED!

Credit: David Buchan / Matt Symons Pacific Coast News

Denise Richards has a girls-only play date Wednesday in Malibu with daughters Sam (left), who's almost 2, and Lola, 6 months.

THE COLD, COLD NIGHT

Credit: BBH/INFGof

Penelope Cruz and her Good Night costar Martin Freeman ward off the English chill Thursday in Camber Sands, Sussex. But once the cameras rolled, the fur came off – and Cruz reportedly plunged into the icy-cold water.

MADE FOR THE PART

Credit: INFGOFF.com

Nicole Kidman leads her look-alike costar Jackson Bond (who plays her son, naturally) through a scene on the Washington, D.C., set of The Visiting recently.

ONE GOOD DENTAL PLAN

Credit: MWD/X17

A week after wife Jennifer Garner gave birth, Ben Affleck leaves his Los Angeles dentist office Wednesday with a gift for baby Violet. "He's an amazing father," a close friend of the couple said of the new pop.

WELL MANICURED

Credit: Mario Magnani/Bauer-Griffin

Lindsay Lohan, who's been busy promoting her sophomore album, A Little More Personal (RAW), indulges in some "me time" like a true New Yorker – by getting her nails done.

RETRO-FITTED

Credit: INFGoff

Flashback! Jennifer Lopez (who has said she never smokes) and husband Marc Anthony get into their disco-era characters on the New York set of their Hector Lavoe biopic, El Cantante, on Tuesday.

A TALL DRINK

Credit: Santiago Baez /Ramey

Coffee connoisseur Ashley Olsen has a growth spurt, thanks to her 3-in. heels. The actress was spotted shopping at a New York City antique shop Wednesday.

GEOGRAPHY LESSON

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/LFI

Clay Aiken – a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF – plays teacher at New York City's P.S. 3. The singer is juggling two jobs this holiday season, visiting schools by day and crooning on tour by night.

FASHIONABLE FAMILY

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash

Kate Moss takes a timeout with her very own model-in-the-making, 3-year-old Lila Grace, after having lunch Wednesday in Los Angeles.

BAG LADIES

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon and Kristin Davis hook up Wednesday in Beverly Hills for the Third Annual Bag Lunch, a benefit for the education nonprofit P.S. Arts. But this wasn't about PBampJ's: The women bid on limited-edition designer handbags in a silent auction.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Credit: Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Small-screen siblings Jamie-Lynn DiScala and Robert Iler reunite Wednesday at the opening of New York club Pacha. Their HBO series, The Sopranos, returns for its sixth season in March.

By People Staff