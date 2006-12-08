Star Tracks - Friday, December 8, 2006
WINTER WONDERLAND
Architecture buff Brad Pitt gets an early birthday surprise (he turns 43 on Dec. 18) from Angelina Jolie on Thursday. The actress took Pitt to Frank Lloyd Wright's classic home Fallingwater (which is maintained by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy), where the two took a guided tour and then enjoyed a private celebration in the home's living room.
CAPED CRUSADER
Victoria Beckham, who a day earlier was in balmy Los Angeles hanging with Tom and Katie, braces herself against New York's wintry chill as she arrives at JFK Airport on Thursday.
So 'Happy' Together
It's double-date night every day of the week! After Wednesday's dinner party, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes hook back up with new friends – and wedding guests – Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony in Los Angeles on Thursday. The foursome got together to cheer on mutual friend Will Smith at the premiere of his latest flick The Pursuit of Happyness.
PORTRAIT OF A FAMILY
Will Smith basks in the glow of sharing the spotlight with his loved ones – (from left) son Trey, wife Jada Pinkett, daughter Willow and son and costar Jaden – at the Thursday premiere The Pursuit of Happyness. The proud pop told the press of Jaden's acting abilities, "He was stealing scene after scene on me, but it's a beautiful thing."
JUST FRIENDS
Jamie Foxx and Eva Longoria get together over lunch – perhaps to celebrate the actress's recent engagement to Tony Parker – in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Earlier this year, Foxx shot down rumors that he became more than friends with Longoria, who appeared in his "Unpredictable" video.
FADE TO BLUE
A denim-loving Kate Hudson comes armed with baggage at the Sydney airport on Thursday. The actress has been Down Under filming the adventure comedy Fool's Gold with Matthew McConaughey.
WILL'S ANATOMY
With fake doctors on standby, Prince William plays trader for a day at a London brokerage firm during their charity day on Thursday. And the heir to the British crown may have found his true calling: The 24-year-old brokered a $10 billion yen deal – almost $90 million in funds – which benefitted Tusk Trust, an African conservation group.
A SPECIAL DELIVERY
While Reese Witherspoon has been spotted carrying a little extra baby weight on the Los Angeles set of her new thriller Rendition, she's lightens her load considerably during filming on Wednesday.
DOGGY DAYCARE
Mischa Barton enjoys a playdate with her puppy pal Ziggy during a stroll down Fifth Avenue in New York on Thursday.
LOOK THE PART
Halle Berry – who recently confessed to PEOPLE, "Corn is the only thing that I can cook" – manages to look like quite the domestic goddess as she picked up home goods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
ON SCHEDULE
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and beau Scott Sartiano take time for a close-up as they attend a party for Baume amp Mercier in Miami on Thursday.
UNITED FRONT
A bundled-up Madonna leads the way for Guy Ritchie as the couple step out for a bite in London on Wednesday. Last week a High Court ruled that a coalition of human-rights groups will weigh in on her adoption of 1-year-old David Banda.
WHAT A SNAP!
Heath Ledger shares a photo op with a female fan as he arrives at the 2006 AFI Awards in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. Ledger was on hand to accept the International Award for Best Actor for his work in Brokeback Mountain.
BODY BY JAKE
While his former costar was being honored Down Under, a buff Jake Gyllenhaal makes a no less studly appearance in Beverly Hills as he leaves Orso restaurant on Wednesday.
TUMMY RUB
Angie Harmon gets hands-on with pregnant pal Amanda Peet at a Lucky magazine event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Peet is expecting her first child with her screenwriter husband David Benioff, whom she wed in September.
LOAD IT UP
Ellen DeGeneres is cranked up to do some laundry! The Louisiana native makes a special appearance in New Orleans on Wednesday, where she joined a nationwide campaign with Tide detergent to promote energy conservation.