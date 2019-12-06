The Rock Sees Himself in London, Plus Stephen Colbert, Paris Hilton & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
December 06, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Mirror Image

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Who is that handsome man? It’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has a moment with his likeness on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jumanji: Next Level in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 90

Ring Ring

John Lamparski/Getty

Stephen Colbert and Gayle King cheer as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on Thursday in N.Y.C.

3 of 90

Puppy Love

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Paris Hilton cradles a pup on Thursday during a chat on Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Miami.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 90

Cold Shoulder

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski serves a look on Thursday during a photo shoot in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 90

Magic Mic

MEGA

Joaquin Phoenix gets into character on Thursday on the New York City set of his next (still untitled) film.

6 of 90

Raise a Glass

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Serena Williams hosts her fashion brand S by Serena’s second annual Art Basel pop-up party, hosted by Beefeater Pink, at Faena Bazaar in Miami on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 90

Women Supporting Women

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Camila Cabello poses with Dame Helen Mirren on Wednesday at the 14th Annual L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Awards in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 90

Maternity Muse

Darla Khazei/Pacific Coast News

Model mom-to-be Iskra Lawrence glows in her purple form-fitting gown on her way to the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Awards at the Pierre Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 90

Getting Pointers

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Tom Holland and Will Smith playfully pose at the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s Spies in Disguise on Wednesday at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 90

Film Family

Paul Marotta/Getty

Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern and Chris Cooper take a group shot at the Little Women Orchard House photo call at the Louisa May Alcott Orchard House on Wednesday in Concord, Massachusetts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 90

Poppin' Bottles

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Rosario Dawson and Lenny Kravitz attend Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party in Miami on Wednesday, during Art Basel. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 90

Shop 'Til You Drop

Kelly Taub/BFA.com

Katie Holmes checks out some clothes at the Amazon x Refinery29 Holiday Pop Up: Decked and Dazzled on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 90

Calls for a Cause

George Pimentel/Getty

Djimon Hounsou lends a hand to raise millions of dollars for children in need at The 35th Anniversary Of CIBC Miracle Day on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 90

There in Spirit

DDP/INSTARimages.com

Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pose with a cut-out of Nick Jonas on the red carpet of the Berlin, Germany, premiere of Jumanji: Next Level on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 90

Mid-Week Service

INSTARimages.com

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews leave St. Luke’s Church in Chelsea after attending the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas carol service on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 90

Greetings from Legoland!

Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Chad Michael Murray gives his best Legoland hello at the park’s tree lighting ceremony on Thursday in Carlsbad, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 90

A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Costars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega speak at a global press conference for Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 90

'Tis the Season

New Media Images/SplashNews.com

Keira Knightley flashes a smile as she takes a walk through London’s Islington neighborhood to holiday shop on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 90

Good Morning, Mr. Bond

BACKGRID

Daniel Craig visits Good Morning America with his No Time to Die costars in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 90

Red Carpet Crush

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Richard Madden looks sharp in his suit at the 1917 world premiere and royal performance at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 90

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

BACKGRID

Anna Kendrick picks out a Christmas tree while filming a movie in New York City on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 90

Hang 10

Apple Music

Billie Eilish surfs the crowd at the Apple Music Awards on Wednesday in Cupertino, California, where she was presented with the first-ever Apple Music artist of the year award. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 90

Broadway Buffs

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg and Chelsea Clinton take their seats at Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 90

Environmental Warriors

Scott Kirkland

Executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio and director Richard Ladkani pose together at National Geographic’s Sea of Shadows documentary screening on Monday at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 90

Paris Match

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp attend the Chanel Metiers d’art 2019-2020 show at Le Grand Palais in Paris on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 90

Isn't It Marvelous?

Noam Galai/Getty

Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel attend SiriusXM’s town hall hosted by Michelle Collins on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 90

Gotta Jet

MEGA

Bella Hadid rides the waves on Wednesday while vacationing in Miami with pal Kendall Jenner (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 90

Sparkle On

Franziska Krug/Getty

Kate Beckinsale strikes a pose during the Mon Cheri Barbara Tag at Isarpost on Wednesday in Munich, Germany. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 90

Arms Up

Noam Galai/Getty

Ian Somerhalder visits Radio Andy with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 90

Who's the Boss?

Shutterstock

Rita Ora hits the London set of the new Oliver Twist reboot Twist on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 90

Having a Ball

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Birthday girl Tiffany Haddish gets hoisted up during the hora at her ‘Black Mitzvah’ party in celebration of her 40th birthday at SLS Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 90

Sizzling Showstopper

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Camila Cabello lights up the stage during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Tuesday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 90

Think Pink

Rick Kern/Getty

Meanwhile, Sam Smith performs in a pale pink ensemble during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 90

Pantsuit Partners

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

David Beckham and Kate Moss sit front row at the Dior Men Fall 2020 runway show in Miami on Tuesday, ahead of Art Basel. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 90

Dior Date

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

David Harbour wraps his arm around girlfriend Lily Allen at the Dior Men Fall 2020 runway show in Miami on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 90

Monochrome Moment

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out in a one-sleeved orange gown on Tuesday in New York City, en route to the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 90

Unstoppable Six

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Amazon/Shutterstock

Jane Lynch, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Alex Borstein pose on the carpet at the world premiere of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 90

Story Time

Matt Sayles for Pizza Hut

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown reads from his new book I Am Perfectly Designed to students at an L.A. elementary school on Giving Tuesday, as part of a new partnership with Pizza Hut and non-profit First Book.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 90