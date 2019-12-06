The Rock Sees Himself in London, Plus Stephen Colbert, Paris Hilton & More

Mirror Image
Who is that handsome man? It’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has a moment with his likeness on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jumanji: Next Level in London.
Ring Ring
Stephen Colbert and Gayle King cheer as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Paris Hilton cradles a pup on Thursday during a chat on Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Miami.
Cold Shoulder
Emily Ratajkowski serves a look on Thursday during a photo shoot in New York City.
Magic Mic
Joaquin Phoenix gets into character on Thursday on the New York City set of his next (still untitled) film.
Raise a Glass
Serena Williams hosts her fashion brand S by Serena’s second annual Art Basel pop-up party, hosted by Beefeater Pink, at Faena Bazaar in Miami on Wednesday.
Women Supporting Women
Camila Cabello poses with Dame Helen Mirren on Wednesday at the 14th Annual L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Awards in N.Y.C.
Maternity Muse
Model mom-to-be Iskra Lawrence glows in her purple form-fitting gown on her way to the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Awards at the Pierre Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Getting Pointers
Tom Holland and Will Smith playfully pose at the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s Spies in Disguise on Wednesday at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A.
Film Family
Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern and Chris Cooper take a group shot at the Little Women Orchard House photo call at the Louisa May Alcott Orchard House on Wednesday in Concord, Massachusetts.
Poppin' Bottles
Rosario Dawson and Lenny Kravitz attend Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party in Miami on Wednesday, during Art Basel.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Katie Holmes checks out some clothes at the Amazon x Refinery29 Holiday Pop Up: Decked and Dazzled on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Calls for a Cause
Djimon Hounsou lends a hand to raise millions of dollars for children in need at The 35th Anniversary Of CIBC Miracle Day on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.
There in Spirit
Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pose with a cut-out of Nick Jonas on the red carpet of the Berlin, Germany, premiere of Jumanji: Next Level on Wednesday.
Mid-Week Service
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews leave St. Luke’s Church in Chelsea after attending the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas carol service on Wednesday in London.
Greetings from Legoland!
Chad Michael Murray gives his best Legoland hello at the park’s tree lighting ceremony on Thursday in Carlsbad, California.
A Galaxy Far, Far Away
Costars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega speak at a global press conference for Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
'Tis the Season
Keira Knightley flashes a smile as she takes a walk through London’s Islington neighborhood to holiday shop on Wednesday.
Good Morning, Mr. Bond
Daniel Craig visits Good Morning America with his No Time to Die costars in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Red Carpet Crush
Richard Madden looks sharp in his suit at the 1917 world premiere and royal performance at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Wednesday in London.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Anna Kendrick picks out a Christmas tree while filming a movie in New York City on Wednesday.
Hang 10
Billie Eilish surfs the crowd at the Apple Music Awards on Wednesday in Cupertino, California, where she was presented with the first-ever Apple Music artist of the year award.
Broadway Buffs
Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg and Chelsea Clinton take their seats at Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Environmental Warriors
Executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio and director Richard Ladkani pose together at National Geographic’s Sea of Shadows documentary screening on Monday at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Paris Match
Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp attend the Chanel Metiers d’art 2019-2020 show at Le Grand Palais in Paris on Wednesday.
Isn't It Marvelous?
Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel attend SiriusXM’s town hall hosted by Michelle Collins on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Gotta Jet
Bella Hadid rides the waves on Wednesday while vacationing in Miami with pal Kendall Jenner (not pictured).
Sparkle On
Kate Beckinsale strikes a pose during the Mon Cheri Barbara Tag at Isarpost on Wednesday in Munich, Germany.
Arms Up
Ian Somerhalder visits Radio Andy with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Who's the Boss?
Rita Ora hits the London set of the new Oliver Twist reboot Twist on Wednesday.
Having a Ball
Birthday girl Tiffany Haddish gets hoisted up during the hora at her ‘Black Mitzvah’ party in celebration of her 40th birthday at SLS Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Sizzling Showstopper
Camila Cabello lights up the stage during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Tuesday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Think Pink
Meanwhile, Sam Smith performs in a pale pink ensemble during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.
Pantsuit Partners
David Beckham and Kate Moss sit front row at the Dior Men Fall 2020 runway show in Miami on Tuesday, ahead of Art Basel.
Dior Date
David Harbour wraps his arm around girlfriend Lily Allen at the Dior Men Fall 2020 runway show in Miami on Tuesday.
Monochrome Moment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out in a one-sleeved orange gown on Tuesday in New York City, en route to the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.
Unstoppable Six
Jane Lynch, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Alex Borstein pose on the carpet at the world premiere of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Story Time
Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown reads from his new book I Am Perfectly Designed to students at an L.A. elementary school on Giving Tuesday, as part of a new partnership with Pizza Hut and non-profit First Book.