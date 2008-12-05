Star Tracks - Friday, December 5, 2008
SANTA, BABY!
Lindsay Lohan blows a Christmas kiss to the camera at a MySpace holiday party at Manhattan nightclub Tenjune on Thursday. The actress was there to support deejay girlfriend Samantha Ronson, who manned the turntables at the event.
SWITCH HITTER
Continuing her comeback tour, Britney Spears gets into the holiday spirit and flips the switch to light up the Nokia Center Christmas Tree in Los Angeles on Thursday.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Gwen Stefani settles son Kingston, 2, safely on her hip as she steps out Thursday with her latest family addition, 3-month-old Zuma Nesta, (not pictured), for an errand run in Los Angeles.
SIDE VIEW
Paris Hilton gets turned around at her table during the grand opening celebration of the opulent SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills on Thursday.
FLY BY
Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough does a quick sprint of the stage before performing at the Merion Mercy Academy in Lower Merion, Penn., on Thursday The dancer-turned-singer recently told PEOPLE marriage with boyfriend Chuck Wicks is definitely on the horizon.
MIRROR IMAGE
Hilary Duff and Kristen Bell adopt identical poses Thursday as they arrive at the opening of Swiss fine-jewelry company Avakian's first U.S. store in Beverly Hills.
CAR & DRIVER
Who knew Ricki Lake was a NASCAR fan? The former talk-show host, who recently opened up to PEOPLE about staying thin, celebrates the 2008 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at New York hot spot Marquee on Thursday.
SHEER GENIUS
In a peek-a-boo dress, Cindy Crawford makes an elegant entrance into a party hosted by British fashion mogul Diana Jenkins at her multi-million dollar home in London on Thursday. Other celebrities in attendance included George Clooney, Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson.
'ROME'-ANTIC STROLL
Keith Urban is one dapper leading man! The country singer escorts wife Nicole Kidman through Rome – and carries flowers given to her by a fan – while out for the evening on Wednesday. The two are in town for the Italian premiere of Kidman's romantic epic Australia.
NOTHIN' BUT HUGS
Group hug! Music legend Patti LaBelle finds herself happily sandwiched between singer Brandy and their host during a taping of an episode of The Tyra Banks Show, set to air Dec. 8, in New York City.
GOING SOLO
Shading her eyes behind oversized red glasses, Ashley Tisdale exits the Burbank, Calif., offices of Warner Bros. Records, where she reportedly discussed the details of her upcoming album on Thursday.
DROP-OFF SERVICE
Low-key in a dark pea coat, Ben Affleck returns to his waiting car Thursday after dropping off his expectant wife Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, who turned 3 on Dec. 1, at a Santa Monica, Calif., nursery school.
SEEING DOUBLE
Isla Fisher and adorable daughter Olive, 13 months, sport some stylish eyewear before boarding their flight Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Victoria Beckham cuts a chic figure while preparing for takeoff from London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday. The fashionista was back home in the U.K. to launch her clothing line at Selfridges.
BIG MOUTH
Jennie Garth gets gums flapping – literally! – during an appearance Thursday at New York City Public School 42 for Smiles Across America. The initiative, sponsored by Trident Sugar Free Gum, aims to teach children about proper dental care.