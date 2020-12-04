Tyler Cameron Is Ab Fab in Florida, Plus Hailee Steinfeld, The Weeknd and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Bae Watch
Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.
Cutest Costar
Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of Hawkeye.
Major Mastermind
The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.
Class Reunion
The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.
Green Machine
A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A.
Hand in Hand
Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.
Birthday Belle
Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.
Thursday Blues
Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's Only Murderers in the Building for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Workout Ready
Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami.
Blue Jean Baby
Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
Pretty in Pink
Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on The Jonathan Ross Show on Wednesday in London.
Puppy Love
Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Gifts Galore
Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during The Ellen Degeneres Show's 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.
Good Vibes
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Birthday Girl
Anna Chlumsky is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!
Perfect Fit
Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A.
Lights, Camera, Action
Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of Don't Worry Darling on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.
Evening Outing
Lily Allen and husband David Harbour enjoy a post-lockdown date night at Scott's restaurant in London on Wednesday night.
Coming Soon
Hailee Steinfled is seen in full character as Kate Bishop on the set of Disney+'s new series Hawkeye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Better Watch Out
Disney's ZOMBIES 2 stars Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Milo Manheim and Kylee Russell compete in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as part of Disney Channel's first-ever "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" special, airing Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.
Holiday Festivities
Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam decorate their home in L.A. with Christmas lights on Tuesday.
In Character
Minnie Driver is spotted on set with actors Simon Delaney and Don Wycherley on Wednesday.
Retail Run
Princess Eugenie leaves Seraphine on Kensington High Street with a bag full of goodies after the store reopened on the first day after lockdown in London on Wednesday.
Dapper ‘Darling’
Harry Styles cuts a fine figure in a retro ensemble on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday.
Guess Who?
Jennifer Lawrence is unrecognizable with red hair while filming a scene on the set of Don’t Look Up in Boston on Tuesday.
Pure Joy
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are seen grinning behind masks on an afternoon date at a museum in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Off to Market
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the launch of Le Marche at Fig & Olive, a holiday gift market curated by Olivia Palermo, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Going Green
Bella Hadid fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Spreading Holiday Cheer
JCPenney Big & Style Ambassador Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Giving Tuesday by delivering donated gifts via curbside pickup to Communities In Schools of North Texas families on Tuesday at the brand's store in Hurst, Texas.
Holiday Classic
Matthew Morrison goes green for NBC’s production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, filmed in London and airing on Dec. 9.
First Look!
Ryan Reynolds is seen filming a scene from his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
Red Alert
Bethenny Frankel looks all dolled up in a red faux fur coat as she makes her way through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
Chic & Sleek
Dua Lipa poses in a sleek black dress with mesh cutouts on the red carpet for the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar broadcast, on Tuesday in London.