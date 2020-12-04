Tyler Cameron Is Ab Fab in Florida, Plus Hailee Steinfeld, The Weeknd and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated December 04, 2020 12:40 PM

1 of 97

Bae Watch

Credit: BACKGRID

Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 97

Cutest Costar

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of Hawkeye.

3 of 97

Major Mastermind

Credit: BACKGRID

The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 97

Class Reunion

Credit: Universal Music Group

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.

Advertisement

5 of 97

Green Machine

Credit: The Image Direct

A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A. 

6 of 97

Hand in Hand

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 97

Birthday Belle

Credit: Courtesy Carol Alt

Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 97

Thursday Blues

Credit: The Image Direct

Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's Only Murderers in the Building for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement

9 of 97

Workout Ready

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 97

Blue Jean Baby

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 97

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on The Jonathan Ross Show on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 97

Puppy Love

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 97

Gifts Galore

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during The Ellen Degeneres Show's 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 97

Good Vibes

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 97

Birthday Girl

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Anna Chlumsky is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 97

Perfect Fit

Credit: APEX/MEGA

Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 97

Lights, Camera, Action

Credit: BACKGRID

Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of Don't Worry Darling on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 97

Evening Outing

Credit: Hewitt/SplashNews.com

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour enjoy a post-lockdown date night at Scott's restaurant in London on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 97

Coming Soon

Credit: The Image Direct

Hailee Steinfled is seen in full character as Kate Bishop on the set of Disney+'s new series Hawkeye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 97

Better Watch Out

Credit: Todd Anderson/Disney

Disney's ZOMBIES 2 stars Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Milo Manheim and Kylee Russell compete in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as part of Disney Channel's first-ever "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" special, airing Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 97

Holiday Festivities

Credit: The Image Direct

Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam decorate their home in L.A. with Christmas lights on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 97

In Character

Credit: Mark Doyle/SplashNews.com

Minnie Driver is spotted on set with actors Simon Delaney and Don Wycherley on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 97

Retail Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Princess Eugenie leaves Seraphine on Kensington High Street with a bag full of goodies after the store reopened on the first day after lockdown in London on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 97

Dapper ‘Darling’

Credit: BACKGRID

Harry Styles cuts a fine figure in a retro ensemble on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 97

Guess Who?

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence is unrecognizable with red hair while filming a scene on the set of Don’t Look Up in Boston on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 97

Pure Joy

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are seen grinning behind masks on an afternoon date at a museum in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 97

Off to Market 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the launch of Le Marche at Fig & Olive, a holiday gift market curated by Olivia Palermo, on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 97

Going Green

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 97

Spreading Holiday Cheer

Credit: Richard W Rodriguez/AP/Shutterstock

JCPenney Big & Style Ambassador Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Giving Tuesday by delivering donated gifts via curbside pickup to Communities In Schools of North Texas families on Tuesday at the brand's store in Hurst, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 97

Holiday Classic

Credit: David Cotter/NBC

Matthew Morrison goes green for NBC’s production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, filmed in London and airing on Dec. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 97

First Look!

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds is seen filming a scene from his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project on Monday in Vancouver, Canada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 97

Red Alert

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Bethenny Frankel looks all dolled up in a red faux fur coat as she makes her way through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 97

Chic & Sleek

Credit: Attitude Magazine/Attitude Magazine via Getty

Dua Lipa poses in a sleek black dress with mesh cutouts on the red carpet for the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar broadcast, on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 97

Coffee Run