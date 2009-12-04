Star Tracks: Friday, December 4, 2009
PARTY GIRL
Eva Longoria Parker celebrates the opening of her second Beso restaurant at Las Vegas's Crystals at City Center on Thursday. "Vegas has the most energy in the world," the budding restaurateur told PEOPLE. "It's a foodie city."
SEARCH WARRANT
Who's she looking for? Rihanna eyes the crowd Thursday night during a free concert sponsored by MySpace and JetBlue at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom. The sultry singer is also set to appear alongside host Blake Lively on this weekend's Saturday Night Live.
MOVIE NIGHT
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie treat their eldest child, stylish son Maddox, 8, to a special event Thursday night: The premiere of Invictus in Beverly Hills. But that's not all they've done for the little guy lately: It was recently reported that last year, the couple donated $1 million to various causes in his home country of Cambodia.
SWEET TREAT
Valentine's Day costars – and rumored off-screen couple – Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift share a laugh over dessert with a post-dinner stop at Menchie's Yogurt in Los Angeles on Thursday.
HAIR APPARENT
It's like she just stepped out of a salon! A sparkling Drew Barrymore proves she's got the perfect pose down at the Tribeca Film Institute premiere of Everybody's Fine in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.
TO THE POINT
After spending some one-on-one time with girlfriend Renée Zellweger last week, it's back to business on Thursday for actor Bradley Cooper while on the Vancouver set of the A-Team remake.
RED CARPET COUPLE
Invictus star Matt Damon stays close to his real-life leading lady, wife Luciana, at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Thursday. The Clint Eastwood-directed drama, costarring Morgan Freeman, opens Dec. 11.
STAND UP
Jennifer Garner steps out for a good cause in Los Angeles on Thursday, attending the Children's Defense Fund's 19th Annual Beat the Odds Awards. The program rewards high school students who have overcome adversity to excel in education and give back to their communities.
FUN IN THE SUN
After wrapping up the U.S. leg of her Wonder World tour, Miley Cyrus unwinds in a little pink bikini by the pool Thursday at Miami's Fontainebleau resort. Soon it's off to London, where the singer will kick off another string of tour dates at the O2 Arena on Dec. 13.
HAVING A 'BALL'
After shopping together on trendy Sloane Street, Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale dress in their festive best for London's Berkeley Square Christmas Ball on Thursday night.
'BURN'-ING UP!
Fire…and ice cream! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson unveil a special, themed ice cream sundae at New York's Serendipity 3 to mark their appearance in Broadway's Burn the Floor. Chmerkovskiy previously danced in the show with ex-fiancée Karina Smirnoff.
REAR VIEW
With four kids at home, Heidi Klum proves that motherhood never looked so good (check out her runway return!) while filming a commercial in Los Angeles on Thursday.
A MIXED BAG
Looks like somebody went on a shopping binge! Leighton Meester – or is that Blair Waldorf? – has her hands full of designer duds on the Gossip Girl set in New York on Tuesday.
CASUAL THURSDAY
Josh Duhamel goes incognito during a break from filming The Romantics in Long Island, N.Y., on Thursday.
HOLIDAY CHEER
Glee's Mark Salling, Amber Riley and Cory Monteith get in tune to help raise money for Toys for Tots Thursday at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx's "Carol-Oke" contest event at New York's Bryant Park.