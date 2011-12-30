Star Tracks: Friday, December 30, 2011
SHE'S SO FLY!
Britney Spears leads the way for fiancé Jason Trawick as they breeze through New York's JFK airport Friday.
ON THE ROPES
Living up to his It guy title, a barefoot and brawling Ryan Gosling gets ready to fight Thursday after a training session in L.A.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
No maternity wardrobe here! Mom-to-be Hilary Duff swathes her baby bump in a chic ensemble Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.
LUNCH RUN
With Nahla hanging with dad, Halle Berry makes a casual-chic appearance Thursday to grab a bite at Cecconi's in West Hollywood.
GAME FACE
Singer Adam Levine gets animated while watching the Lakers take on the New York Knicks Thursday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the hometown team won 99-82.
BIG WHEELER
Race you to the finish line! Marcia Cross gives her daughter's bike a spin Thursday while spending the day at a Santa Monica, Calif., park with 4-year-old Eden, her twin sister Savannah, and husband Tom Mahoney (not pictured).
IT'S A MATCH
Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner takes the lead Thursday during an afternoon stroll with hubby Ben Affleck and their pooch in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
BAG LADY
Emma Roberts gets her fill during a Thursday shopping trip to West Elm in Beverly Hills.
PICTURE PERFECT
Say cheese! Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth cuddle up for a couple's photo while on holiday in Hawaii on Thursday.
BEACHY KEEN
Covering up her bikini body, Rihanna hits the sand in a sheer top and baseball cap Thursday in her native Barbados.
RING IT IN
Russell Brand steps out in London sans wedding band Thursday, fueling reports of a split with wife Katy Perry, who spent Christmas in Hawaii without the funnyman.
A HAND-SOME PAIR
Vanessa Hudgens maintains a handy connection with new beau Austin Butler while enjoying the sun at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on Thursday.
SIGNING OFF
Chris Evans gifts a young Captain America fan with an autographed photo Thursday while visiting patients at Children's Hospital Boston.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
George Clooney playfully holds a furry friend in front of pal Alex Rodriguez's binoculars Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the actor is vacationing with girlfriend Stacy Keibler.
TOTALLY TUBULAR
Kevin Federline hits the slopes with one of his five kids – Britney Spears's son Jayden James, 5 – during a family trip to Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Thursday.
