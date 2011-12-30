Star Tracks: Friday, December 30, 2011

Britney Spears lands in New York with fiancé Jason Trawick. Plus: Ryan Gosling, Hilary Duff, Halle Berry and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

SHE'S SO FLY!

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Britney Spears leads the way for fiancé Jason Trawick as they breeze through New York's JFK airport Friday.

2 of 16

ON THE ROPES

Credit: Aik Arshamian/INF

Living up to his It guy title, a barefoot and brawling Ryan Gosling gets ready to fight Thursday after a training session in L.A.

3 of 16

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Credit: Erick Kauffman/Broadimage

No maternity wardrobe here! Mom-to-be Hilary Duff swathes her baby bump in a chic ensemble Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.

4 of 16

LUNCH RUN

Credit: X17online

With Nahla hanging with dad, Halle Berry makes a casual-chic appearance Thursday to grab a bite at Cecconi's in West Hollywood.

5 of 16

GAME FACE

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Singer Adam Levine gets animated while watching the Lakers take on the New York Knicks Thursday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the hometown team won 99-82.

6 of 16

BIG WHEELER

Credit: Fame

Race you to the finish line! Marcia Cross gives her daughter's bike a spin Thursday while spending the day at a Santa Monica, Calif., park with 4-year-old Eden, her twin sister Savannah, and husband Tom Mahoney (not pictured).

7 of 16

IT'S A MATCH

Credit: Flynet

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner takes the lead Thursday during an afternoon stroll with hubby Ben Affleck and their pooch in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

8 of 16

BAG LADY

Emma Roberts gets her fill during a Thursday shopping trip to West Elm in Beverly Hills.

9 of 16

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Splash News Online

Say cheese! Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth cuddle up for a couple's photo while on holiday in Hawaii on Thursday.

10 of 16

BEACHY KEEN

Credit: IslandPaps/Splash News Online

Covering up her bikini body, Rihanna hits the sand in a sheer top and baseball cap Thursday in her native Barbados.

11 of 16

RING IT IN

Credit: INF

Russell Brand steps out in London sans wedding band Thursday, fueling reports of a split with wife Katy Perry, who spent Christmas in Hawaii without the funnyman.

12 of 16

A HAND-SOME PAIR

Credit: Mavrix

Vanessa Hudgens maintains a handy connection with new beau Austin Butler while enjoying the sun at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on Thursday.

13 of 16

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Darren McCollester/WireImage

Chris Evans gifts a young Captain America fan with an autographed photo Thursday while visiting patients at Children's Hospital Boston.

14 of 16

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: Flynet

George Clooney playfully holds a furry friend in front of pal Alex Rodriguez's binoculars Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the actor is vacationing with girlfriend Stacy Keibler.

15 of 16

TOTALLY TUBULAR

Credit: GSI Media

Kevin Federline hits the slopes with one of his five kids – Britney Spears's son Jayden James, 5 – during a family trip to Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Thursday.

16 of 16

By People Staff