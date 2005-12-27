Star Tracks - Friday, December 30, 2005
HER LITTLE MAN
Britney Spears totes son Sean Preston to Malibu restaurant Moonshadows on Saturday. At just three and a half months old, the tot has already inherited dad Kevin Federline's taste for funky headgear.
DECKED OUT
Anna Kournikova and boyfriend Enrique Iglesias go for the bronze on a private yacht off St. Bart's on Sunday – the same way they spent their winter vacation last year.
GOOD COMPANY
Her four-month marriage to Kenny Chesney was annulled less than two weeks ago, but Renée Zellweger is hardly lonely, chilling with two handsome pals in Miami on Sunday.
SUN-KISSED
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn relax over an outdoor lunch at a California hotel Thursday after spending the morning in a private yoga lesson. Must be Aniston's influence: Vaughn once said, "I'm very lazy by nature. If it's something I have to work at, like exercise, I won't do it."
CITY SLICKERS
O.C. couple and real-life loves Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson hit the streets of New York City on Thursday, where they hailed a cab (presumably not a Death Cab). Brody was in town to cohost a New Year's Eve bash with Carson Daly at the nightclub Marquee.
ALOHA SPIRIT
Looking fully recovered from her recent collapse in Tokyo, Ashlee Simpson takes a walk Thursday in Maui with bandmate boyfriend Braxton Olita. The singer and her guitar player have been an item for about two months.
FANCY DINER
Lindsay Lohan steps out from the Astor Hotel Miami Beach on Thursday after dinner with mom Dina and pals. Leaving the hotel at the same time (through the back door): Leonardo DiCaprio.
POOL PLAYER
The next day, DiCaprio, who split with model girlfriend Gisele Bündchen in November, worked on his (farmer's) tan and chilled with buddies by the pool at another posh Miami Beach hotel, The Setai.
SANDY STEPS
Jon Bon Jovi, who has long spent his New Year's in St. Bart's, helps son Jacob, 3, tread lightly on the island's hot sand Thursday.
OH, L'AMOUR!
Zach Braff and Mandy Moore don't let the chilly Paris weather stop them from sightseeing Thursday in the City of Light – the couple of more than a year checked out Notre Dame and the Pantheon. Another possible reason for their joie de vivre? Braff's NBC series, Scrubs, starts its new season Tuesday, and Moore is set to guest star.
MOTHERLY LOVE
Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain get hands-on while shopping Thursday in Beverly Hills. The rocker recently told a British newspaper, "(Frances) is a typical 13-year-old and she's on the fence about whether I'm cool or not. But I think she's coming down on the side that I am pretty cool."
POWDER BUFFS
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith chill out in Aspen on Wednesday. The pair, who are vacationing with their kids, are known for their lavish New Year's Eve parties in the Colorado city.
SNOW PATROL
Also in Aspen: Mischa Barton and rocker boyfriend Cisco Adler. On Monday the two hit the slopes (he snowboarded; she skied).
BOARD WALK
Project Runway host Heidi Klum, in Aspen with husband Seal, is well-suited for some serious snowboarding Tuesday. Also in town – but too tiny for the slopes – were daughter Leni, 19 months, and 3-month-old son Henry.
S.W.A.K.
On Tuesday, perpetual party girl Tara Reid sends an airborne smooch to photographers outside the posh Astor Hotel in Miami Beach. Last month, Reid celebrated her 30th birthday at the hotel's Metro Kitchen + Bar, among other places.
THINLY VEILED
Michael Jackson (holding umbrella), who's been living in the United Arab Emirates capital of Dubai, enjoys a family vacation Wednesday at the Chedi Hotel in the neighboring country of Oman. Joining him: daughter Paris, 7 (left), son Prince Michael I, 8, and a passel of bodyguards.
HOPE FLOATS
Nicollette Sheridan and Michael Bolton set adrift in Maui on Wednesday. The pair dated from 1992 to 1995, and have been spotted getting cozy since her October split from fiancé Nicklas Soderblom.
EASY RIDER
St. Bart's regular David Letterman has no trouble finding parking for his undersized Mini Moke car on the island Wednesday. The Late Show host is vacationing there with girlfriend Regina Lasko and their son, Harry, 2.
BY THE SEASHORE
In Miami on Thursday, Lindsay Lohan and mom Dina (right) show that looking good in a bikini runs in the family. The actress was in town for New Year's Eve: She hosted a $200-per-person bash at nightclub Prive.