Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Go Shopping in N.Y.C., Plus Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Glenn Close and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Shop 'Til You Drop
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky do some shopping in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2.
Arm in Arm
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a stroll in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2.
Go Green
Glenn Close looks glam in green while onstage during BRING CHANGE TO MIND's 9th Annual "Revels & Revelations" event at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2.
We Love Lucy
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem attend the N.Y.C. premiere of their film Being the Ricardos on Dec. 2.
Main Squeeze
Anne Hathaway hugs Jessica Chastain as they attend a screening of The Eyes of Tammy Faye Tastemaker event on Dec. 2 in. N.Y.C.
Night Out on Broadway
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the re-opening of Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway on Dec. 2.
Jingle All the Way
Maren Morris gets into the Christmas spirit while performing at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2.
Ball Out
Courtside at the New York Knicks game on Dec. 2 is stacked with stars like Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh, and Succession star Nicholas Braun with his mom, Elizabeth Lyle.
Take a Seat
Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis attend a screening and panel for the FX television series Reservation Dogs on Dec. 2 in L.A.
Wild Ride
Sydney Sweeney rides the mechanical bull as Tom Ford Beauty launches Ombré Leather Parfum in West Hollywood on Dec. 2.
Close 'Encounter'
Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer, alongside their young costars Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada, attend the premiere of Encounter in L.A. on Dec. 2.
This Girls Is on Fire
Alicia Keys puts on a show at Secret Soiree at Superblue Miami on Dec. 1.
Model Behavior
Halima Aden takes the stage during BoF VOICES 2021 at Soho Farmhouse on Dec. 2 in Oxfordshire, England.
'Life of' Kit
Kit Harington arrives at the opening night of the play Life of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre in London on Dec. 2.
All Ears
Kaley Cuoco celebrates her 36th birthday with two familiar pals at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 1.
Stylish Selfie
Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai snap a shot at the premiere screening of Prime Video's Harlem at the AMC Magic Johnson Theater on Dec. 1 in N.Y.C.
On the Nice List
Connie Britton gets her moment with the man in red on Dec. 1 at the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
Paris Match
Lily Collins and Ashley Park get all dressed up on Dec. 1 at an Emily in Paris season 2 celebration hosted by the French Ambassador in Washington, D.C.
Skirt the Issue
Rita Moreno stuns on Dec. 1 as she is honored at the Moving Image Awards Gala at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.
In the Dark
Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper share smiles on Dec. 1 at the Nightmare Alley premiere in N.Y.C.
Best Brits
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Sienna Miller get cozy at the
mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala at Outernet London on Dec. 1.
To the Core
CORE co-founder Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio host a special event to benefit CORE's crisis response programs in Latin America, Haiti and Brazil at Soho Beach House in Miami Beach on Dec. 1.
Merry and Bright
Alessia Cara celebrates the season on Dec. 1 at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in N.Y.C.
Future Friends
Futura and Pharrell Williams look out of this world on Dec. 1 during a private dinner celebrating Futura's career hosted by Eric Firestone Gallery and ICNCLST with specialty cocktails by Ketel One, Don Julio and Crown Royal at Ocean Terrace at 1 Hotel South Beach.
Take the Cake
SATC author Candace Bushnell is surprised on her birthday, Dec. 1, at her one-woman show Is There Still Sex in the City? at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C.
Clowning Around
Tracy Morgan and daughter Maven get front and center while visiting Nik Wallenda and the cast of the Big Apple Circus in New York City.
Season 2 Ready
Henry Cavill plays to the crowd at the world premiere of The Witcher season 2 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 1 in London.
Life's a Beach
Behati Prinsloo has fun in the sun during a beach day in Miami on Dec. 1.
Texas Takeover
Doja Cat performs her hits at iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 at Dickies Arena on Nov. 30 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Walking Through
Tessa Thompson takes a stroll through N.Y.C. with a friend on Nov. 30.
Pop of Pink
Chrissy Teigen is pretty in pink while out running errands in West Hollywood on Dec. 1.
Gala for Good
Longtime UNICEF ambassador Lucy Liu looks radiant as she arrives at the organization's 75th anniversary event in L.A. on Nov. 30.
Raise Your 'Voice'
The Voice coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are all smiles ahead of the Live Top 10 Performances on Nov. 29 in Hollywood.
Secrets to 'Success'
Nicholas Braun stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk Succession on Nov. 30 in N.Y.C.
'Special' Selfie
Jason Biggs snaps a selfie with Mariska Hargitay on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Nov. 30 in N.Y.C.
Metallic Moment
Lil Nas X looks out of this world in head-to-toe silver as he poses on the red carpet for 106.1 KISS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Nov. 30 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Cut the Cake
Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Danny DeVito celebrate the season 15 premiere of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in L.A. on Nov. 30.
It's in the Bag
Katie Holmes shows off her style at the Kate Spade New York summer 2022 presentation on Nov. 30 in N.Y.C.
'Game' Time
Erica Peeples, Vivica A. Fox and Jeremy Meeks hit the red carpet screening of True to the Game 3 at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 30.
Holiday Ready
Jane Levy and Alex Newell goof around together at Roku's Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas screening on Nov. 30 in L.A.
Sheer Thing
Troye Sivan poses before performing at the AD100 party at The Goodtime Hotel, put on by Lenovo Yoga and Intel, on Nov. 30 as part of Art Basel in Miami.
Cool Costars
Jon Bernthal and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix premiere of The Unforgivable on Nov. 30 in L.A.
Dream Team
Jimmie Allen and Leslie Jordan delight the audience with a performance during Jordan's show at the Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 30 in Nashville.
Grape Expectations
Nicholas Ashe and Justice Smith get in on the grape-stomping fun at Ruinart and David Shrigley's Unconventional Bubbles exhibition on Nov. 30 in Miami.
Model Moment
Jasmine Tookes and Miranda Kerr celebrate the new Alex Israel x Snapchat exhibition at The Bass in Miami on Nov. 29
Queen for a Day
Olivia Colman arrives at the Landscapers U.K. premiere at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Nov. 30.
Mix It Up
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix step out for the Boxing Day world premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Nov. 30.
Walk On
Kristen Stewart keeps it casual while leaving her New York City apartment on Nov. 30.
What a Gift
Kathy Hilton prepares for the holidays with the help of Yelp local pros while at home in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.
Decades of Style
Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell hit the runway on Nov. 29 during the star-studded Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29.
Doggie Duty
Succession star Matthew Macfadyen takes his dog for a walk in London on Nov. 29.
Hi Times
Honoree Kristen Stewart greets the cameras with a smile on Nov. 29 at the 2021 Gotham Awards in N.Y.C.
Big Winners
Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon, and Jung Ho-yeon pose backstage with their awards at the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 29.
With Honors
Rihanna stands tall for an important milestone on Nov. 29, looking on as her native Barbados transitions to an independent republic led by new president, Sandra Mason. Prince Charles was also on hand for the ceremony, where Rihanna was honored as a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
Belt It Out
Ariana DeBose has a blast on Nov. 29 at the West Side Story premiere at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Mini Moment
Zoë Kravitz keeps her cool on Nov. 29 at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite event during Art Basel in Miami Beach.
Brotherly Love
Tom Holland brings brothers Sam and Harry to the Ballon D'Or ceremony on Nov. 29 at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.
Style and Grace
Meanwhile, Holland's girlfriend, style icon Zendaya, slays the red carpet at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris on Nov. 29.
Sky-High Selfie
Porsha Williams celebrates the release of her memoir The Pursuits of Porsha, and the premiere of her new series Porsha''s Family Matters, from atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on Nov. 29.
Guitar Hero
Andrea Bocelli and daughter Virginia perform together at Prostate Cancer Research Foundation's 25th New York Dinner at The Plaza hotel on Nov. 29.
In Memory of
Idris Elba pays homage to the late Virgil Abloh, former artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, backstage at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29 in London.