Star Tracks - Friday, December 29, 2006
ON THIN ICE?
No amount of snow can keep Jennifer Lopez off her stilettos as the diva takes to the slippery streets of Aspen on Thursday.
Would you dare to wear heels in wintry weather? Tell us here.
SOUTHERN EXPOSURE
Lindsay Lohan – in Miami to ring in the New Year – gets a preview of the club scene in South Beach Thursday night, where she hit a Joe Francis bash at Mokai.
WATCH DOG
Ashlee Simpson keeps close company with sis Jessica's Maltipoo Daisy in Los Angeles on Thursday. The younger Simpson has reportedly been Daisy's minder since visiting the set of Jessica's film Blonde Ambition in Shreveport, La., recently.
SPICE WORLD
Victoria Beckham may practice portion control to maintain her svelte figure, but she indulges former bandmate Geri Halliwell's 7-month-old daughter Bluebell during a mini Spice Girl reunion at London's Natural History Museum Ice Rink on Thursday. Meanwhile, Halliwell (not pictured) took to the ice with Beckham's boys.
KICK IT
While Posh was doing some girl-power bonding, husband David Beckham shows the Japanese crowd some of his fancy footwork during a promotional event in Tokyo on Friday.
DANCING QUEEN
It's celebration time! Claire Danes cuts loose in Italy at the Capri Hollywood Film Festival after receiving the special "We Are the Future" award on Thursday.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
A usually animated Kanye West lets his fingers do the talking at the 28th birthday party for his protégé and longtime friend, John Legend, at New York's Stereo on Thursday.
SINGLE IN THE CITY
While her ex Adam Brody ventured out to Hyde Lounge the night before, Rachel Bilson stops by another L.A. hot spot, Social Hollywood, on Wednesday.
SPIN CYCLE
Teri Hatcher goes for a ride with her new beau, director Stephen Kay, in Venice Beach, Calif., on Wednesday. Turns out Kay is a familiar face to the women of Wisteria Lane: Hatcher's Desperate Housewives costar Eva Longoria once dated him as well.
HAPPY TURNOUT
Gabrielle Union fits the part of happy reveler at Miami's Mansion nightclub on Wednesday. The actress tells PEOPLE she's looking forward to spending New Year's in the Dominican Republic: "Out of the country, hot and half naked."
BACK IN THE HOOD
It's a reunion for former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates Luke Perry (left) and Jason Priestley as the actors grab lunch Wednesday – where else, but in their old neighborhood!
HOT TO TROT
An on-the-go Gwyneth Paltrow keeps fashionably warm Thursday during a stroll in London.
GETTING HER FILL
Halle Berry stops by a West Hollywood gas station for a refuel – and a snack run – on Wednesday.
MIAMI HEAT
Matt Damon is a man in constant motion, hitting the streets of Miami for a jog on Wednesday. Days earlier the Good Shepherd star was spotted hitting the links in the Sunshine State.