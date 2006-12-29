Star Tracks - Friday, December 29, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

ON THIN ICE?

Credit: FAME

No amount of snow can keep Jennifer Lopez off her stilettos as the diva takes to the slippery streets of Aspen on Thursday.

Would you dare to wear heels in wintry weather? Tell us here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

SOUTHERN EXPOSURE

Credit: AD/SS/Flynet

Lindsay Lohan – in Miami to ring in the New Year – gets a preview of the club scene in South Beach Thursday night, where she hit a Joe Francis bash at Mokai.

3 of 14

WATCH DOG

Credit: RAUL/SCOTT/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Ashlee Simpson keeps close company with sis Jessica's Maltipoo Daisy in Los Angeles on Thursday. The younger Simpson has reportedly been Daisy's minder since visiting the set of Jessica's film Blonde Ambition in Shreveport, La., recently.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

SPICE WORLD

Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty

Victoria Beckham may practice portion control to maintain her svelte figure, but she indulges former bandmate Geri Halliwell's 7-month-old daughter Bluebell during a mini Spice Girl reunion at London's Natural History Museum Ice Rink on Thursday. Meanwhile, Halliwell (not pictured) took to the ice with Beckham's boys.

Advertisement

5 of 14

KICK IT

Credit: Tadayuki Yoshikawa/Getty

While Posh was doing some girl-power bonding, husband David Beckham shows the Japanese crowd some of his fancy footwork during a promotional event in Tokyo on Friday.

6 of 14

DANCING QUEEN

Credit: SGPItalia/FilmMagic

It's celebration time! Claire Danes cuts loose in Italy at the Capri Hollywood Film Festival after receiving the special "We Are the Future" award on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A usually animated Kanye West lets his fingers do the talking at the 28th birthday party for his protégé and longtime friend, John Legend, at New York's Stereo on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

SINGLE IN THE CITY

Credit: Ben Herman/Pacific coast news

While her ex Adam Brody ventured out to Hyde Lounge the night before, Rachel Bilson stops by another L.A. hot spot, Social Hollywood, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 14

SPIN CYCLE

Credit: VO/JP/Flynet

Teri Hatcher goes for a ride with her new beau, director Stephen Kay, in Venice Beach, Calif., on Wednesday. Turns out Kay is a familiar face to the women of Wisteria Lane: Hatcher's Desperate Housewives costar Eva Longoria once dated him as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

HAPPY TURNOUT

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Gabrielle Union fits the part of happy reveler at Miami's Mansion nightclub on Wednesday. The actress tells PEOPLE she's looking forward to spending New Year's in the Dominican Republic: "Out of the country, hot and half naked."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

BACK IN THE HOOD

Credit: BAC/Flynet

It's a reunion for former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates Luke Perry (left) and Jason Priestley as the actors grab lunch Wednesday – where else, but in their old neighborhood!

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

HOT TO TROT

Credit: DS2/ZOB/WENN

An on-the-go Gwyneth Paltrow keeps fashionably warm Thursday during a stroll in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

GETTING HER FILL

Credit: INF

Halle Berry stops by a West Hollywood gas station for a refuel – and a snack run – on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

MIAMI HEAT

Credit: KADENA PRESS/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Matt Damon is a man in constant motion, hitting the streets of Miami for a jog on Wednesday. Days earlier the Good Shepherd star was spotted hitting the links in the Sunshine State.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff