Goldie Hawn Cozies Up in Aspen, Plus the Hiltons, Sylvester Stallone and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 72

Hi in the Sky

Goldie Hawn
The Image Direct

Goldie Hawn continues her Aspen holiday on Dec. 22.

02 of 72

Sister Act

Paris Hilton
Christian Thompson/Shutterstock

Ahead of the holidays, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton enjoy a day out together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 20.

03 of 72

Up in Arms

Sylvester Stallone
Backgrid

Sylvester Stallone has some fun with photographers during a Dec. 22 shopping trip in L.A.

04 of 72

Silver Belle

Debbie Gibson
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Debbie Gibson stops for a photo outside of Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on Dec. 22.

05 of 72

For the Kids

Idina Menzel
Courtesy

Idina Menzel hosts a sing-a-long and live reading for her children's book Loud Mouse (co-written with sister, Cara Menzel) at CAMP L.A.

06 of 72

Star Sighting

Daniel Craig
Michael Priest Photography

Daniel Craig is pictured at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where he discusses his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 19.

07 of 72

Say Cheese

Shaq
Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal shows off his pearly whites while attending the Shaq-A-Clause Pop Up Toy Giveaway in East Point, Georgia, on Dec 21.

08 of 72

Cute Couple

Zooey Deschanel
Backgrid

Zooey Deschanel and her beau, Jonathan Scott, smile as they leave an intimate dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 21.

09 of 72

Box Office Celebration

Sigournay Weaver
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Sigourney Weaver attends a special luncheon celebrating Avatar: The Way of Water in New York City on Dec. 20.

10 of 72

Happy in Love

Rebel Wilson
The Image Direct

Rebel Wilson looks ultra chic while strolling around Aspen with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, on Dec. 21.

11 of 72

Biker Cool

Keanu Reeves
Backgrid

Actor Keanu Reeves and his signature smolder are spotted after a motorcycle ride with friends in Malibu, California, on Dec. 21.

12 of 72

Fashion Forward

kylie jenner
Backgrid

Kylie Jenner shows off an all-black ensemble and striking red lip while enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20.

13 of 72

Keeping It Low

Kaia Gerber
Backgrid

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler keep a low profile while running errands in Los Feliz, California, on Dec. 21.

14 of 72

Happy Day

21 Savage
Courtesy

Rapper 21 Savage is photographed attending the proclamation ceremony of "21 Savage Day" in Decatur, Georgia, on Dec. 21.

15 of 72

Picture Perfect

Kate Hudson
The Image Direct

Kate Hudson strikes a pose on top of a horse during a photo shoot in Aspen on Dec. 21.

16 of 72

Going Strong

Sylvester Stallone
Backgrid

Sylvester Stallone gets in some retail therapy with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Calabasas, California, on Dec. 20.

17 of 72

All Stars

Ian McKellan James Corden
Dave Benett/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen, James Corden and John Bishop pose after the matinee performance of Mother Goose at Duke Of York's Theatre on Dec. 21 in London.

18 of 72

On Trend

Lea Michele
Janet Mayer/Startraks

Lea Michele rocks a light blue puffer jacket while out and about in New York City on Dec. 21.

19 of 72

Simple Elegance

Nicky hilton
Courtesy Max Mara

Nicky Hilton Rothschild looks chic as ever while striking a pose at a Max Mara event on Dec. 21 in Aspen.

20 of 72

Keeping It Casual

Amelia Hamlin
Backgrid

Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin goes on a coffee run in Bel Air on Dec. 21.

21 of 72

Cozy in Colorado

Rebel WIlson
Backgrid

New mom Rebel Wilson bundles up while at the Aspen World Snow Polo Championship in downtown Aspen on Dec. 20.

22 of 72

Night Out

Joe Jonas
Splash News Online

Joe Jonas leaves Ronnie Scotts while in London with family and friends on Dec. 20.

23 of 72

On the Carpet

Anna Kendrick
Araya Doheny/Getty

Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles.

24 of 72

Star-Studded Selfie

Kerry Washington
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, Corey Hawkins and LaChanze pose for a selfie backstage at the Topdog/Underdog play on Broadway on Dec. 20.

25 of 72

On the Slopes

Bella Hadid
Backgrid

Bella Hadid enjoys a day of skiing in Aspen on Dec. 19.

26 of 72

'Tis the Season

Nicky Hilton People: Nicky Hilton Gallery Title: L'AGENCE x Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular Location: Madison Square Garden, NYC Date: Tue, Dec 13 2022 Photo Credits: Madison McGaw/BFA.com Copyright Owner: © BFA 2022
Madison McGaw/BFA

Nicky Hilton danced the night away at luxury fashion brand L'AGENCE's Christmas party held at Mariah Carey's Christmas Special Show on Dec. 13.

27 of 72

Camera Shy

Rocco Richie
Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Rocco Ritchie goes for a stroll in London on Dec. 19.

28 of 72

Feeling Merry

Brooke Burke
Michael Simon/startraks

Brooke Burke tapes a holiday segment for the Brooke Burke Body App in Malibu, California, on Dec. 20.

29 of 72

Festive Fashion

Christiy Brinkley
MEGA

In a red minidress, Christie Brinkley stuns on a night out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

30 of 72

Sun & Surf

Amy Schumer
MEGA

While vacationing in St. Barts with her husband, Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer dips into the Caribbean Sea.

31 of 72

Chilly in the City

Matthew Broderick
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Matthew Broderick bundles up for an afternoon bite in New York City on Dec. 20.

32 of 72

Mom & Pup

Heather Rae El Moussa
The Image Direct

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa keeps her baby bump cozy in a gray sweatsuit as she walks her pug, Bugz, on Dec. 20 in Newport Beach.

33 of 72

Feline Friends

Antonio Banderas
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Antonio Banderas shares a moment with the adventurous cat he voices in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, linking up on the red carpet in Madrid on Dec. 20.

34 of 72

Romantic Outing

Minka Kelly
The Image Direct

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds enjoy lunch and window shopping around sunny L.A. on Dec. 18.

35 of 72

Cuddly Costars

Stephanie Hsu
Araya Doheny/Getty

Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of their film Everything Everywhere All at Once on Dec. 19 in L.A.

36 of 72

Supporting Their Own

Kate Upton and daughter
Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Upton and her daughter Genevieve look on proudly as husband and dad, MLB star Justin Verlander, speaks at a New York Mets press conference on Dec. 20 at Citi Field.

37 of 72

Hitting High Notes

Phoebe Bridgers
Taylor Hill/Getty

On Dec. 19, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 8th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show held at the NYU Skirball Center in New York, bringing both her vocal range and her guitar skill onto stage.

38 of 72

Snow Angel

Gigi Hadid
Backgrid

Gigi Hadid stands out in a bright yellow puffer jacket as she hits the slopes of Aspen for a day of skiing on Dec. 19.

39 of 72

Park Pair

Mandy Moore Edgar Ramirez
SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Dr. Death costars Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramírez link arms on the set of their Peacock show in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, where they film season 2 on Dec. 18.

40 of 72

It's a Date

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

As they head out for dinner in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, the fashion-forward duo that is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don pastels, fur and feathers for their elaborate ensembles.

41 of 72

Date Night

Imogen Poots
Dave Benett/Getty

English actor couple James Norton and Imogen Poots smile for flashbulbs at the Dec. 19 press night for the award-winning British comedy One Woman Show at London's Ambassadors Theatre.

42 of 72

Team of Two

Kandi Burress
Paras Griffin/Getty

Singer Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker get cozy courtside as they watch the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks at the latter's home court arena in Georgia on Dec. 19.

43 of 72

Packs a Punch

Jonathan Majors
Backgrid

Creed III star Jonathan Majors gives N.Y.C. onlookers quite the show on Dec. 18, when he drops his shopping bags and starts shadowboxing for one photographer.

44 of 72

Nice Ride

Aubrey Plaza
Backgrid

Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver get in character on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, where they are filming Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis.

45 of 72

Mutual Fans

Whoopi Goldberg Billy Porter
Courtesy

On Dec. 16, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Porter pay a visit to the cast of the Broadway production Ain't No Mo' in N.Y.C.

46 of 72

Show Time

Kacey Musgraves
Courtesy

Kacey Musgraves goes glam at The Lot at Formosa in L.A., performing in a special, one-night-only concert event hosted by Saks and American Express Platinum on Dec. 15.

47 of 72

Brothers & Booze

Justin Combs
Courtesy

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons Justin Combs and Quincy Brown pose for a sibling photo at the #ThisIsHoliday Game Night event presented by their dad's Tequila company, DeLeón, in Los Angeles.

48 of 72

Twice as Nice

Lizzo
Will Heath/NBC/Getty

Saturday Night Live's Dec. 17 musical guest, Lizzo, performs her song "Break Up Twice" during the episode in N.Y.C.

49 of 72

Family Victory

Lionel Messi
Jean Catuffe/Getty

Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, celebrate his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup win with their family in Qatar on Dec. 18.

50 of 72

Courtside with Dad

Will Ferrell
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Will Ferrell and his son Mattias, 15, watch the L.A. Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18 at Crypto.com Arena.

51 of 72

Tight-Knit Cast

Cast of Euphoria
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Euphoria costars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya pose for a group photo at their show's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

52 of 72

Bright & Bold

Chloe Kim
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Between her rosy hair and hot pink gown, Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim brings bold color to Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

53 of 72

Date Night

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

54 of 72

Man of Honor

Jamie Foxx
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Jamie Foxx arrives at his birthday bash — hosted by eyewear brand Privé Revaux and held at L'Arc nightclub in Paris — looking ready to celebrate in aviator frames and a fuzz-lined coat on Dec. 17.

55 of 72

Staying Warm

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Gotham/GC Images

Looking cozy and chic in their wintertime apparel, husband and wife duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time out and about in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 17.

56 of 72

Hands in the Air

Julianne Hough
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Julianne Hough celebrates the Dec. 17 debut of her nightclub concert series at N.Y.C.'s Paradise Club.

57 of 72

Star Power

Ava Max
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Ava Max strikes a pose during her 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set on Dec. 18 in Sunrise, Florida.

58 of 72

Game Faces

Winnie Harlow
Meg Oliphant/Getty

Rapper Coi Leray, YouTube star Jackie Aina and model Winnie Harlow snap a selfie courtside during the Lakers basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

59 of 72

All Hands

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Juliette Lewis attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny/Getty

Juliette Lewis strikes a pose as she attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.

60 of 72

Music Man

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Stormzy attends "A Very #MERKY Christmas" hosted by Stormzy at Fairfield Halls on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Stormzy attends and hosts "A Very #MERKY Christmas" at Fairfield Halls on Dec. 16 in London.

61 of 72

Stepping Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home For The Holidays" Event at The Beehive on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Steven Simione/Getty

Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home for the Holidays" event at The Beehive on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

62 of 72

Diva Darling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Mariah Carey is seen out on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Mariah Carey goes out and about in a fluffy white coat on Dec. 16 in New York City.

63 of 72

Rock On!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty for P+ and MTV

James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

64 of 72

Rock Star Status

Daniel Wagner, Jimmy Kimmel and Sam Kiszka at "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert" held at the Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Jimmy Kimmel hangs with Daniel Wagner and Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Vleet at Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

65 of 72

What's Crackin'?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photocall for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on December 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photo call for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17 in London.

66 of 72

Call Me Maybe

Tom Hanks
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Tom Hanks and son Truman Hanks get together at a photo call for A Man Called Otto in London on Dec. 16.

67 of 72

Set Dressing

Margaret Qualley
Backgrid

Margaret Qualley hits the set of And in New Orleans on Dec. 16.

68 of 72

Sheer Drama

Olivia Wilde
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde has some fun with fashion at the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

69 of 72

Family Ties

Margot Robbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Margot Robbie and mom Sarie Kessler attend the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

70 of 72

Star Arrival

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt arrives to the premiere of Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

71 of 72

Laugh Out Loud

Lily Collins Ashley Park
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Lily Collins and Ashley Park share a laugh at a special screening of season 3 of Emily in Paris at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15 in New York City.

72 of 72

Cuffing Season

Kate hudson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Another day, another red carpet for Kate Hudson, who attends the BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event in her honor in London on Dec. 16.

