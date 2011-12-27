Star Tracks: Friday, December 23, 2011
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
Guess who? It's Paris Hilton, who rocks a dark ensemble – topped with a brunette wig – for an incognito day out in Beverly Hills on Monday.
SWEATER WEATHER
Jessica Simpson covers her baby bump with her favorite green sweater Monday while strolling through Santa Barbara, Calif., with fiancé Eric Johnson.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Looks like Santa was good to little Willow! Carrying an armful of toys – including a pink giraffe! – singer Pink, hubby Carey Hart and their 6-month-old daughter head to breakfast in Malibu on Monday.
NET-A-PORTER
Ooh-la-la! Lady Gaga dons a barely there getup during a shopping trip to the Bruce Field boutique in Paris on Monday.
NO 'STRESS'
30 Rock star Tracy Morgan gets his point across while taking the stage at the Stress Factory Comedy Club on Monday in New Brunswick, N.J.
PICTURE PERFECT
Bono cuddles up to wife Ali Hewson on Sunday while visiting the Leopardstown race course in Dublin, Ireland, where the U2 frontman later served champagne to awaiting photographers and fans.
YELLOW THERE!
Stylish up-and-comer Elle Fanning cuts the mustard Monday in Beverly Hills.
IN THE BAG
A beaming Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich stay in step while running errands in New York's West Village neighborhood Monday.
SNOWED IN
Heidi Klum and husband Seal have a prime – and chilly! – seat as they watch their kids hit the bunny slopes during their ski vacation Monday in Aspen, Colo.
THEY'RE GAME!
Now that's one way to celebrate the holiday! Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz take their adorable son Egypt to catch the New York Knicks' first game – and win! – of the NBA season against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
HOLD ON!
She's in touch with her maternal instinct! A pregnant Jessica Simpson is one hands-on aunt, enjoying a fun day of shopping with nephew Bronx on Friday in Calabasas, Calif.
BEACH BABES
He's far away from the Upper East Side! Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz enjoy each other's company – and a sunny afternoon – during a vacation Friday in Miami Beach.
BOARD MEMBER
Look out below! Glee hunk Cory Monteith proves he's got skills, snowboarding down the slopes of Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC STOPPER
Twilight star Ashley Greene hits Times Square to unveil her DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign billboard in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
SANTA'S HELPER
Home for the holidays, Justin Bieber makes a surprise visit to his local Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday evening.
SUITS YOU!
Gwen Stefani makes a holiday style statement in a festive green and red plaid suit during a Wednesday shopping trip in L.A.
MIAMI HEAT
Rocking a solid orange bikini, Gabrielle Union soaks up the sun and sand during a stroll in Miami Beach, Fla., on Thursday.
SUNNY OUTLOOK
With beloved pup Lola safely home from surgery, mom-to-be Hilary Duff steps out for an errand run in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
SHORT CUT
Would the queen approve? Rocking a short burgundy shift, Pippa Middleton gets a coffee boost in London on Wednesday.
