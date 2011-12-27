Star Tracks: Friday, December 23, 2011

Can you I.D. the suddenly brunette star going incognito in Beverly Hills? Plus: Lady Gaga, Pink, Tracy Morgan and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Credit: Broadimage

Guess who? It's Paris Hilton, who rocks a dark ensemble – topped with a brunette wig – for an incognito day out in Beverly Hills on Monday.

SWEATER WEATHER

Credit: X17online

Jessica Simpson covers her baby bump with her favorite green sweater Monday while strolling through Santa Barbara, Calif., with fiancé Eric Johnson.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Credit: Fame

Looks like Santa was good to little Willow! Carrying an armful of toys – including a pink giraffe! – singer Pink, hubby Carey Hart and their 6-month-old daughter head to breakfast in Malibu on Monday.

NET-A-PORTER

Credit: Fame

Ooh-la-la! Lady Gaga dons a barely there getup during a shopping trip to the Bruce Field boutique in Paris on Monday.

NO 'STRESS'

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

30 Rock star Tracy Morgan gets his point across while taking the stage at the Stress Factory Comedy Club on Monday in New Brunswick, N.J.

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Mark Doyle/Splash News Online

Bono cuddles up to wife Ali Hewson on Sunday while visiting the Leopardstown race course in Dublin, Ireland, where the U2 frontman later served champagne to awaiting photographers and fans.

YELLOW THERE!

Credit: Denis Castro/Beverly News

Stylish up-and-comer Elle Fanning cuts the mustard Monday in Beverly Hills.

IN THE BAG

Credit: Rodrigo Guerra/Ramey

A beaming Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich stay in step while running errands in New York's West Village neighborhood Monday.

SNOWED IN

Credit: AKM Images/GSI Media

Heidi Klum and husband Seal have a prime – and chilly! – seat as they watch their kids hit the bunny slopes during their ski vacation Monday in Aspen, Colo.

THEY'RE GAME!

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Now that's one way to celebrate the holiday! Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz take their adorable son Egypt to catch the New York Knicks' first game – and win! – of the NBA season against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

HOLD ON!

Credit: Flynet

She's in touch with her maternal instinct! A pregnant Jessica Simpson is one hands-on aunt, enjoying a fun day of shopping with nephew Bronx on Friday in Calabasas, Calif.

BEACH BABES

Credit: Thibault Monnier/Pacific Coast News

He's far away from the Upper East Side! Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz enjoy each other's company – and a sunny afternoon – during a vacation Friday in Miami Beach.

BOARD MEMBER

Credit: GSI Media

Look out below! Glee hunk Cory Monteith proves he's got skills, snowboarding down the slopes of Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday.

TRAFFIC STOPPER

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Twilight star Ashley Greene hits Times Square to unveil her DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign billboard in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

SANTA'S HELPER

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Home for the holidays, Justin Bieber makes a surprise visit to his local Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday evening.

SUITS YOU!

Credit: Flynet

Gwen Stefani makes a holiday style statement in a festive green and red plaid suit during a Wednesday shopping trip in L.A.

MIAMI HEAT

Credit: Pichichi/Splash News Online

Rocking a solid orange bikini, Gabrielle Union soaks up the sun and sand during a stroll in Miami Beach, Fla., on Thursday.

SUNNY OUTLOOK

Credit: Fame

With beloved pup Lola safely home from surgery, mom-to-be Hilary Duff steps out for an errand run in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.

SHORT CUT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Would the queen approve? Rocking a short burgundy shift, Pippa Middleton gets a coffee boost in London on Wednesday.

By People Staff