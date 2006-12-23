Star Tracks - Friday, December 22, 2006
CHRISTMAS BELLES
Denise Richards stocks up on some holiday goodies with daughter Sam, 2, joined to her hip at trendy L.A. boutique Kitson on Thursday. Richards's daughter Lola, 1, was also along for the trip.
BUST A MOVE
Jamie Foxx does his best Michael Jackson impression during a visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The Dreamgirls star broke it down to "Billie Jean" and led the delighted audience in a holiday-related cheer.
RAY OF LIGHT
Gwyneth Paltrow takes London's dreary weather in stride on Wednesday, but trades in her peacoat for more coverage.
IN THE AIR
Cue wind! Lindsay Lohan has a Marilyn Monroe-esque moment while continuing work on the thriller I Know Who Killed Me in L.A. on Wednesday. The actress told PEOPLE recently that she hasn't "worn shorts" because of the bruises from her pole-dancing lessons for her role as a stripper.
DATE NIGHT
Mischa Barton steps out with boyfriend Cisco Adler at Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala on Wednesday. The actress has a slew of films on the way in the new year, including the drama Virgin Territory, costarring Hayden Christensen.
STEADY AS SHE GOES
Ashley Olsen – the darker counterpoint to sister Mary-Kate's new platinum look – keeps a watchful eye on her footing as she leaves Barneys in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
BACK IN BLACK
Posh, indeed: Victoria Beckham is a monochromatic vision while leaving chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Maze in London on Thursday.
SPREADING CHEER
Haylie and Hilary Duff find yuletide joy while shopping in Vancouver (where Haylie is filming a movie) on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the sisters frolicked on the slopes of a ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia.
MAKING A STATEMENT
Enrique Iglesias has a message for the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday. The singer is reportedly in the country to perform at a private party in Tel Aviv.