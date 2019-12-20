Jason Derulo Talks Cats in New York City, Plus Darren Criss, Olivia Culpo & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 20, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 82

Good Vibes

Shutterstock

Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

2 of 82

Capped Off

The Image Direct

Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.

3 of 82

Olivia Overseas

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Continued on next slide.
4 of 82

'Beast' Buds

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.

5 of 82

Flower Child

Backgrid

Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.

6 of 82

The One That Got A-Sleigh

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Continued on next slide.
7 of 82

The Cats Meow

Terence Patrick/CBS

Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday. 

8 of 82

Looking Fur-bulous

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Jason Derulo visits Miami on Wednesday to talk Cats ahead of the movie’s premiere. 

9 of 82

Guitar Heroes

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi perform together during 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Wednesday in Chicago.

Continued on next slide.
10 of 82

Burnin' Up

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Joe Jonas gets in the Christmas spirit during a Jonas Brothers performance on Wednesday at 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Chicago.

11 of 82

Commercial Break

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon chats with guest star Ryan Reynolds during a “Candle Commercial” sketch on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

12 of 82

Live and in Studio

Eric McCandless/ABC

John Amos of Good Times returns for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times alongside Jamie Foxx in L.A. on Wednesday.

Continued on next slide.
13 of 82

Drink Up

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel and Ike Barinholtz sip on Baileys-spiked hot chocolate at the afterparty for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times on Wednesday in L.A.

14 of 82

Stylish on Set

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Ben Platt keeps warm in a herringbone coat while filming The Politician outside in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

15 of 82

Hole in One

The Image Direct

Former President Barack Obama unwinds on the golf course during a trip to Hawaii on Wednesday.

Continued on next slide.
16 of 82

Sharp Suits

Kevin Winter/Getty

Costars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman and Andrew Scott hit the 1917 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.

17 of 82

Leading the Parade

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Christina Anstead serves as Grand Marshal aside her husband, Ant Anstead, at the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Thursday in Newport Beach, California. 

18 of 82

Shaken, Not Stirred

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Rippon and Bobby Berk shake things up with Ketel One at Rippon’s Break the Ice wrap party at Hills Penthouse on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Continued on next slide.
19 of 82

Making (Radio) Waves

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Abigail Spencer visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studio in L.A. on Wednesday for a chat with Jess Cagle. 

20 of 82

Accio Eggnog

David M. Benett/Getty

Ellen Francis Gibbons and Tom Felton attend The Gentleman’s Journal Christmas Drinks at Wild By Tart on Wednesday in London. 

21 of 82

Triple Threat

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tessa Thompson, Jacqueline Novak and Mark Ronson pose at the afterparty for the (re)opening night of Novak’s Get On Your Knees at A.O.C. L’aile ou la Cuisse in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Continued on next slide.
22 of 82

Hydration Station

MOVI Inc.

Karamo Brown keeps hydrated with smartwater on a holiday shopping run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

23 of 82

Star Turn

Dave Benett/WireImage

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac go bold for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.

24 of 82

Just Chill

Splash News Online

Kaley Cuoco braves the chilly N.Y.C. weather on Wednesday while filming The Flight Attendant.

Continued on next slide.
25 of 82

Self-Care Central

Michael Stewart/Splash

Priyanka Chopra steps out in a pink silk ensemble as she leaves membership-based wellness center The Well in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

26 of 82

Gray Lady

Shutterstock

Kate Upton keeps it color coordinated on Wednesday while making her way to The Skimm’s celebrate smarter pop-up shop opening in N.Y.C.

27 of 82

On the Dot(s)

Splash News Online

Paula Patton waves to photographers during an outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Continued on next slide.
28 of 82

Skin Is In

MOVI Inc.

Ashley Tisdale promotes the new Neutrogena Bright Boost collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

29 of 82

In the Bag

The Image Direct

Selena Gomez makes a trip to Urban Outfitters in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

30 of 82

Queen of Christmas

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mariah Carey (decked out in a $500,000 diamond necklace from Wempe) gets extra festive in N.Y.C. on Tuesday while lighting the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Continued on next slide.
31 of 82

All We Want for Christmas

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Harry Styles looks ready for Christmas while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his new album, Fine Line, on Wednesday in Burbank, California. 

32 of 82

Green Machine

Theo Wargo/Getty

Paula Patton dons a dog-adorned shirt for a visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

33 of 82

Once Upon a Reunion

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Julia Butters, Brad Pitt and Mike Moh gather for a Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Variety screening series event presented by Vudu on Tuesday in L.A. 

Continued on next slide.
34 of 82

Party People

Terence Patrick/CBS

Ken Jeong busts a move as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday in L.A., with guests Jenny Slate and Kristen Schaal.

35 of 82

Belles of the Ball

Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

Eva Longoria and Rosemin Madhavji attend the Global Gift Gala Dubai, presented by Hude Beauty, on Tuesday in United Arab Emirates. 

36 of 82

Quick Jog for Jack

The Image Direct

Milo Ventimiglia takes a jog while shooting a scene for his television show This Is Us in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Continued on next slide.
37 of 82

Still Got It

Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

Rod Stewart dazzles the crowd while performing at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday,, 

38 of 82

Inside Scoop

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to get interviewed by Glamour west coast editor Jessica Radloff.

39 of 82

All Rise

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett stand for the national anthem prior to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game at the Staples Center on Tuesday in L.A.