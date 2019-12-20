Jason Derulo Talks Cats in New York City, Plus Darren Criss, Olivia Culpo & More

Good Vibes
Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Capped Off
Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.
Olivia Overseas
Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
'Beast' Buds
Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.
Flower Child
Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.
The One That Got A-Sleigh
Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Cats Meow
Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday.
Looking Fur-bulous
Jason Derulo visits Miami on Wednesday to talk Cats ahead of the movie’s premiere.
Guitar Heroes
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi perform together during 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Wednesday in Chicago.
Burnin' Up
Joe Jonas gets in the Christmas spirit during a Jonas Brothers performance on Wednesday at 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Chicago.
Commercial Break
Host Jimmy Fallon chats with guest star Ryan Reynolds during a “Candle Commercial” sketch on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Live and in Studio
John Amos of Good Times returns for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times alongside Jamie Foxx in L.A. on Wednesday.
Drink Up
Jimmy Kimmel and Ike Barinholtz sip on Baileys-spiked hot chocolate at the afterparty for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times on Wednesday in L.A.
Stylish on Set
Ben Platt keeps warm in a herringbone coat while filming The Politician outside in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hole in One
Former President Barack Obama unwinds on the golf course during a trip to Hawaii on Wednesday.
Sharp Suits
Costars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman and Andrew Scott hit the 1917 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Leading the Parade
Christina Anstead serves as Grand Marshal aside her husband, Ant Anstead, at the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Thursday in Newport Beach, California.
Shaken, Not Stirred
Adam Rippon and Bobby Berk shake things up with Ketel One at Rippon’s Break the Ice wrap party at Hills Penthouse on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Making (Radio) Waves
Abigail Spencer visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studio in L.A. on Wednesday for a chat with Jess Cagle.
Accio Eggnog
Ellen Francis Gibbons and Tom Felton attend The Gentleman’s Journal Christmas Drinks at Wild By Tart on Wednesday in London.
Triple Threat
Tessa Thompson, Jacqueline Novak and Mark Ronson pose at the afterparty for the (re)opening night of Novak’s Get On Your Knees at A.O.C. L’aile ou la Cuisse in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hydration Station
Karamo Brown keeps hydrated with smartwater on a holiday shopping run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Star Turn
John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac go bold for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.
Just Chill
Kaley Cuoco braves the chilly N.Y.C. weather on Wednesday while filming The Flight Attendant.
Self-Care Central
Priyanka Chopra steps out in a pink silk ensemble as she leaves membership-based wellness center The Well in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Gray Lady
Kate Upton keeps it color coordinated on Wednesday while making her way to The Skimm’s celebrate smarter pop-up shop opening in N.Y.C.
On the Dot(s)
Paula Patton waves to photographers during an outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Skin Is In
Ashley Tisdale promotes the new Neutrogena Bright Boost collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
In the Bag
Selena Gomez makes a trip to Urban Outfitters in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Queen of Christmas
Mariah Carey (decked out in a $500,000 diamond necklace from Wempe) gets extra festive in N.Y.C. on Tuesday while lighting the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
All We Want for Christmas
Harry Styles looks ready for Christmas while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his new album, Fine Line, on Wednesday in Burbank, California.
Green Machine
Paula Patton dons a dog-adorned shirt for a visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Once Upon a Reunion
Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Julia Butters, Brad Pitt and Mike Moh gather for a Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Variety screening series event presented by Vudu on Tuesday in L.A.
Party People
Ken Jeong busts a move as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday in L.A., with guests Jenny Slate and Kristen Schaal.
Belles of the Ball
Eva Longoria and Rosemin Madhavji attend the Global Gift Gala Dubai, presented by Hude Beauty, on Tuesday in United Arab Emirates.
Quick Jog for Jack
Milo Ventimiglia takes a jog while shooting a scene for his television show This Is Us in L.A. on Tuesday.
Still Got It
Rod Stewart dazzles the crowd while performing at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday,,
Inside Scoop
Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to get interviewed by Glamour west coast editor Jessica Radloff.
All Rise
Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett stand for the national anthem prior to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game at the Staples Center on Tuesday in L.A.