Billy Porter Scores His Star, Plus the Royals, Julianne Hough, RDJ and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on December 2, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 82

Such a Star

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (13644915cl) Billy Porter Billy Porter honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2022
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billy Porter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1

02 of 82

Ride the Wave

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are perfectly in sync as they continue their visit to Boston on Dec. 1.

03 of 82

A World Away

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 01: Julianne Hough attends the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Julianne Hough gets all dressed up for the Dec. 1 opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

04 of 82

Take a Seat

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: (L to R) Kevin Ford, Chris Smith and Robert Downey Jr. attend a special screening of 'Sr.' at Vue Leicester Square on December 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage for a special screening of his film Sr. at Vue Leicester Square in London on Dec. 1.

05 of 82

Out of This Swirl

11/30/2022 Justin Bieber is spotted heading to church services in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old pop star was joined by his mother Pattie. Justin wore an off white beanie, orange and blue hoodie, grey joggers, and sneakers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
TheImageDirect.com

Justin Bieber heads to a church service in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

06 of 82

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Teri Hatcher
Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage

Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson Rose Tenney look happy as can be as Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 30.

07 of 82

Family Affair

Will Smith
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Will Smith is joined by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and children Trey, Willow and Jaden Smith at the premiere of Emancipation in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

08 of 82

Miami Mates

John Mayer Serena Williams
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

John Mayer and Serena Williams pose together at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel in Miami on Nov. 30.

09 of 82

Rainy Day Stroll

Bradley Cooper
Gotham/GC Images

The rain doesn't stop Bradley Cooper from stepping out in New York City on Nov. 30.

10 of 82

And the Winner Is …

Idris Elba
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Idris Elba addresses the crowd onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30.

11 of 82

Best Foot Foward

Fergie and Nelly

Fergie and Nelly pose together at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

12 of 82

Shaq Gives Back

Shaq
Rob Kim/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal unveils the latest "Comebaq Court," made possible by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation & Icy Hot, in collaboration with Alonzo Mourning on Nov. 30. The refurbished athletic spaces at Overtown Youth Center in Miami help underserved communities.

13 of 82

London Town

Kate Winslet
Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Winslet poses during a photo call for Channel 4's I Am Ruth in London on Dec. 1.

14 of 82

Dreamy Desert

ASAP Rocky
Seth Browarnik/startraks

A$AP Rocky poses at Gufram Booth at Design Miami showcasing the new CACTUS edition, Shroom CACTUS, designed by the rapper and his new design studio, HOMMEMADE, during Art Basel on Nov. 30.

15 of 82

On the Town

Ben Foster
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon step out for date night at the Los Angeles premiere of Emancipation on Nov. 30.

16 of 82

Keeping Warm

Mindy Kaling
Splash News Online

Mindy Kaling pops up outside of Good Morning America wearing a dress paired with a leather and fur coat as colder temperatures sweep over New York City on Dec. 1.

17 of 82

On the Radio Waves

Ellie Kemper
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Ellie Kemper smiles from ear to ear while at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 30.

18 of 82

Monochromatic Mama

Gabrielle Union
Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union wears a dramatic, all-red ensemble while in New York City on Nov. 30.

19 of 82

Ring, Ring

Justin Bieber
Backgrid

Justin Bieber chats on the phone as he takes a walk in Bel Air on Nov. 30.

20 of 82

Deep Talks

Ben Affleck
Thos Robinson/Getty

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Ben Affleck have a giggle while on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30.

21 of 82

Healthy Strides

Kaia Gerber
Backgrid

Supermodel Kaia Gerber keeps things healthy with a green juice and some water while strolling to a workout session in L.A. on Nov. 30.

22 of 82

Empire State of Mind

Alicia Keys
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alicia Keys performs for fans in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

23 of 82

Seeing Double

David Harbour
Kevin Winter/Getty

David Harbour poses in front of a poster of himself while at the premiere of Violent Night in L.A. on Nov. 29.

24 of 82

Family Affair

Brendan Fraser
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser brings his sons Leland Fraser (left) and Holden Fraser to The Whale film premiere in New York City on Nov. 29.

25 of 82

'Tis the Season

Mariah Carey
Gotham/GC Images

Mariah Carey waves to photographers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

26 of 82

Laugh Out Loud

Zoey Deutch Reese Witherspoon
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Zoey Deutch and Reese Witherspoon share a laugh while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Something From Tiffany's held at AMC Century City 15 on Nov. 29.

27 of 82

Christmas Sweater Realness

Simu Liu
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Actor Simu Liu arrives decked out in his Christmas best at the Violent Night film premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

28 of 82

Cool, Calm, Collected

Christian Slater
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Christian Slater keeps his cool at Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's Willow series premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

29 of 82

Singing for Charity

Demi Lovato
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Demi Lovato performs at the UNICEF Gala held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

30 of 82

Taking It Easy

Chris Hemsworth
Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky stay casual while out for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Nov. 30.

31 of 82

Statement Attire

Jax
Rick Kern/Getty

Singer Jax gets a little playful with the audience while onstage during iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 29.

32 of 82

All Bundled Up

Prue
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is all smiles while visiting Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 30.

33 of 82

Chic in the City

Drew Barrymore
The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore rocks an ensemble of neutrals as she steps out in New York City on Nov. 30.

34 of 82

Bright and Early

Zoe Saldana
Jose Devillegas/Getty

Zoë Saldana visits Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida, on Nov. 29.

35 of 82

Happy Days

Chrissy Teigen
Backgrid

John Legend surprises wife Chrissy Teigen with a billboard in Los Angeles celebrating her cravingsbychrissyteigen.com site on Nov. 29.

36 of 82

Staying Warm

Alyssa Milano
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Alyssa Milano bundles up in a red puffer jacket in New York City outside of The View on Nov. 29.

37 of 82

Behind the Shades

Christine Quinn
MEGA

Christine Quinn steps out in a black leather outfit paired with a small Chanel purse, jewelry and statement sunglasses in L.A. on Nov. 29.

38 of 82

Shine Bright

Gabrielle Union
The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union shines as she steps out in New York City wearing a gold trench coat on Nov. 28.

39 of 82

Break Time

Brie Larson
Backgrid

Brie Larson sips on a drink during her break from filming Lessons in Chemistry in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

40 of 82

Girls Night

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps

Pals Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps pose together at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

41 of 82

Women of Wakanda

Lupita N'yongo Danai Gurira
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

42 of 82

Smiles on Stage

Jennifer Lawrence
Mike Coppola/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence addresses honorees and guests at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

43 of 82

Strike a Pose

Aubrey Plaza
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Gotham Awards, sponsored by FIJI Water, Blue Moon Brewing and Justin Vineyards, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 28.

44 of 82

The City of Angels

Flea
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers sports a sweatshirt featuring images of Kobe Bryant at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Nov. 28 against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

45 of 82

New York Minute

David Harbour
MEGA

Violent Night's David Harbour leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 28.

46 of 82

City Lights

Leslie Bibb Sam Rockwell
Gotham/GC Images

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell step out in New York City on Nov. 28.

47 of 82

All in Good Fun

Steve Aoki
Denise Truscello/Getty

Steve Aoki celebrates his birthday week at Orangetheory Fitness where he is the Chief Music Officer.

48 of 82

Hand to Heart

Minka Kelly Dan Reynolds
The Image Direct

Things seem to be heating up for Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as they walk arm-in-arm through L.A. on Nov. 27.

49 of 82

Solids and Stripes

Emily Ratajkowski
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sense of style in a bright yellow trench coat and zebra print boots on Nov. 28 in N.Y.C.

50 of 82

Getting Fresh Air

Demi Lovato
The image Direct

Demi Lovato and her musician boyfriend Jutes look sweet and sporty while hiking in Los Angeles's Fryman Canyon Park on Nov. 27.

51 of 82

Talent in Tribute

Jon Batiste
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

On Nov. 28, Grammy winner Jon Batiste plays the melodica at the press preview of the Eyes on Iran exhibition for Woman Life Freedom at New York City's Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park.

52 of 82

Hang in There!

Harvey Guillen
Splash News online

Actor Harvey Guillen does his own stunt work while shooting his series What We Do in the Shadows in Toronto on Nov. 27.

53 of 82

Courtside Smiles

Pete Davisdon Emily Ratajkowski
Backgrid

Based on his big thumbs up and even bigger grin, Pete Davidson looks thrilled sitting next to Emily Ratajkowski at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

54 of 82

Island Time

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky bring their vibrant style to Bridgetown, Barbados, the capital of the singer's home country, on Nov 27.

55 of 82

Jurassic Encounter

Danny Trejo
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Danny Trejo meets his reptilian match in one overzealous velociraptor while supporting Marine Toys For Tots at the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.

56 of 82

Bundled Up

Jake Gyllenhaal
Backgrid

On a walk through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu link hands for a stroll on Nov. 23.

57 of 82

Sweater Weather

Hailey Bieber
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keeping it cool and casual in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber steps out in an oversized sweatshirt, sneakers and a baseball cap on Nov 27.

58 of 82

Team of Two

Porsha Williams
Paras Griffin/Getty

Porsha Williams and her new husband Simon Guobadia snuggle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat game on Nov. 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

59 of 82

Raise a Glass

Daniel Craig
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty

Stephen Colbert and his Nov. 21 guest Daniel Craig share cheers and a drink on The Late Show in New York City.

60 of 82

Only Human

Pharrell Williams
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams launches his brand Humanrace at London department store Selfridges on Nov. 25.

61 of 82

Staying Hydrated

Liev Schreiber
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber heads out of an East Hampton pharmacy, bottles of water in hand, on Nov. 27.

62 of 82

Holiday Bonding

Mario Lopez
MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks

Mario Lopez and his daughter Gia, 12, and son Dominic, 9, smile together at the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 26.

63 of 82

Best Buds

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on November 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny/Getty

Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles.

64 of 82

London Gal

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Actress and recording artist Rita Wilson makes a stylish exit from the Claudian Winkleman show in London wearing a striking bright dress and knee high suede boots Pictured: Rita Wilson BACKGRID USA 26 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Rita Wilson makes a stylish exit from the Claudian Winkleman show in London on Nov. 27 wearing a striking bright dress and knee-high suede boots.

65 of 82

Tokyo Time

CHIBA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hayden Christensen speaks on stage at the celebrity talk event during Tokyo Comic Con 2022 at Makuhari Messe on November 27, 2022 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)
Jun Sato/WireImage

Hayden Christensen speaks on stage at the celebrity talk event during Tokyo ComicCon 2022 at Makuhari Messe on Nov. 27 in Chiba, Japan.

66 of 82

Cool Crooner

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Stormzy performs at the "This Is What I Mean House", presented by Stormzy and Amazon Music's +44, on Regents Street on November 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Stormzy performs at the This Is What I Mean House, presented by Stormzy and Amazon Music's +44, on Regents Street on Nov. 27 in London.

67 of 82

Rocking Rod

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Rod Stewart performs at The O2 Arena on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Burak Cingi/Redferns

Rod Stewart performs at the O2 Arena on Nov. 25 in London.

68 of 82

Cute Couple

11/25/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey and Brian Tanaka go to Nobu for dinner in New York City. Th3 52 year old American singer, songwriter flashed a big smile as she made her way from the car wearing a leopard print coat under a long black dress paired with black heels. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
TheImageDirect.com

Mariah Carey and Brian Tanaka go to Nobu for dinner in New York City on Nov. 25.

69 of 82

Snow Day Fun

ISCHGL, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 26: Sean Paul poses for a picture ahead the "Top of the Mountain Opening Concert" on November 26, 2022 in Ischgl, Austria. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Redferns)
Jan Hetfleisch/Redferns

Sean Paul poses for a picture ahead of the Top of the Mountain Opening Concert on Nov. 26 in Ischgl, Austria.

70 of 82

Date Night

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley pose during a portrait session at the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022, held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Gareth Cattermole/Getty for GAY TIMES

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley coordinate with one another and pose during a portrait session at the Gay Times Honors Awards, held at Magazine London on Nov. 25.

71 of 82

Style File

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Eve attends the launch event for the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis immersive experience exhibition at Saatchi Gallery on November 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Bulgari

Eve glitters at the launch event for the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis immersive experience exhibition at Saatchi Gallery in London on Nov. 24.

72 of 82

Around the World

CHIBA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 25: James McAvoy attends the opening ceremony for Tokyo Comic Con 2022 at Makuhari Messe on November 25, 2022 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)
Jun Sato/WireImage

James McAvoy attends the opening ceremony for Tokyo ComicCon 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on Nov. 25.

73 of 82

Think Pink

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 24: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen during the 103rd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Sheryl Lee Ralph brings the pink to the 103rd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

74 of 82

Neon Dream

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 24: Actress Quinta Brunson is seen during the 103rd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Quinta Brunson has some pops of color on her coat at the 103rd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

75 of 82

Sing Thing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Paula Abdul attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Paula Abdul waves to the crowd during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 24.

76 of 82

Heart You

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Jimmy Fallon attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Noam Galai/Getty

Jimmy Fallon shares the love during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 24.

77 of 82

Helping Hands

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, Yung Miami, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jessie Combs celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy brings his kids Chance, D'Lila and Jessie and rumored girlfriend Yung Miami to volunteer at The Caring Place in Miami on Nov. 24.

78 of 82

Earth Angel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: "Weird Al" Yankovic attends Lisa Rinna Joins Celebs Volunteering In Project Angel Food Kitchen on Thanksgiving at Project Angel Food on November 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Project Angel Food

"Weird Al" Yankovic spends Thanksgiving volunteering at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

79 of 82

Bond, James Bond

Daniel Craig
Mike Marsland/Getty

Daniel Craig channels James Bond at a special event hosted by Omega to celebrate 60 years of the iconic franchise in London on Nov. 23.

80 of 82

Across the Pond

Kate HUdson
MEGA

Kate Hudson heads to BBC Radio 2 Studios for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

81 of 82

Dog Days

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in chilly New York City with her dog wearing a leather jacket, denim skirt and cowboy boots on Nov. 23.

82 of 82

Bumping Along

Chrissy Teigen
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen carries bouquets of flowers and shows off her growing baby bump in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

