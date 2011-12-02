Star Tracks: Friday, December 2, 2011
ALL THAT GLITTERS
A festive-looking Selena Gomez gives a red-hot performance Thursday at the annual Jingle Ball concert at the Power Balance Pavillion in Sacramento, Calif.
HAPPY DAZE
She's back off the market! A newly re-engaged Kristin Cavallari proudly flashes her ring while shopping Wednesday at Planet Blue in Beverly Hills.
NIGHT OWL
After completing up his helicopter training in the U.S., Prince Harry unwinds with a night out Thursday at London's Brompton Club. Earlier that evening, the dashing royal made an appearance at a holiday concert to pay tribute to a school chum who died in a car crash nine years ago.
TALKING POINTS
Bradley Cooper bids adieu to Paris and reunites with former A-Team costar Jessica Biel for an appearance on The Graham Norton Show Thursday in London.
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
Let the bidding wars begin! A black-clad Sarah Jessica Parker takes a sneak peak at the soon-to-be auctioned personal treasures of Elizabeth Taylor during the PEOPLE magazine and Christie's Elizabeth Taylor Collection preview event Thursday in New York City.
UP IN ARMS
A newly single Zoë Saldana is all hands on deck at the Children's Defense Fund's annual awards dinner Thursday night in Beverly Hills.
LUNCH RUN
After quite a birthday blowout, Miley Cyrus makes a low-key appearance in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday to grab a bite with a pal.
READY, SET, GO!
A beaming Blake Lively struts her chic street style while getting back to work on the New York City set of Gossip Girl Thursday.
BUXOM BLONDE
Jessica Simpson practices playing mama with 3-year-old nephew Bronx, while out in New York with sis Ashlee (in Preen) and mom, Tina, on Thursday.
BOOTS & ROOTS
Joe Jonas loads up on holiday gifts Thursday after indulging in a spending spree at a Toronto-area Roots store.
FIR REAL
Liev Schreiber points out his favorite tree to disparately interested offspring, Sasha, 4 and Kai, 2, while braving chilly N.Y.C. temps on Thursday.
LET IT (JON) SNOW
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington takes a break to rehydrate Thursday while shooting scenes for the HBO show's second season in Iceland.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Hot mama Paula Patton dares to bare on the red carpet Thursday during the Tokyo premiere of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.
BOOK IT
Olivia Wilde gets a sweet squeeze from costar Jason Bateman Thursday while their filming new movie The Longest Week in New York.
FACE TIME
Anne Hathaway and fiancé Adam Shulman share another romantic moment with dog Esmeralda by their side Thursday in New York.