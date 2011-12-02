Star Tracks: Friday, December 2, 2011

Gomez makes a festive appearance at the Jingle Ball concert in Sacramento, Calif. Plus: Kristin Cavallari, Blake Lively, Prince Harry and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: C Flanigan/WireImage

A festive-looking Selena Gomez gives a red-hot performance Thursday at the annual Jingle Ball concert at the Power Balance Pavillion in Sacramento, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HAPPY DAZE

Credit: Patron/Broadimage

She's back off the market! A newly re-engaged Kristin Cavallari proudly flashes her ring while shopping Wednesday at Planet Blue in Beverly Hills.

3 of 15

NIGHT OWL

Credit: Optic Photos/Pacific Coast News

After completing up his helicopter training in the U.S., Prince Harry unwinds with a night out Thursday at London's Brompton Club. Earlier that evening, the dashing royal made an appearance at a holiday concert to pay tribute to a school chum who died in a car crash nine years ago.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

TALKING POINTS

Credit: Abaca

Bradley Cooper bids adieu to Paris and reunites with former A-Team costar Jessica Biel for an appearance on The Graham Norton Show Thursday in London.

Advertisement

5 of 15

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Credit: Larry Busacca/WireImage

Let the bidding wars begin! A black-clad Sarah Jessica Parker takes a sneak peak at the soon-to-be auctioned personal treasures of Elizabeth Taylor during the PEOPLE magazine and Christie's Elizabeth Taylor Collection preview event Thursday in New York City.

6 of 15

UP IN ARMS

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

A newly single Zoë Saldana is all hands on deck at the Children's Defense Fund's annual awards dinner Thursday night in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

LUNCH RUN

Credit: National Photo Group

After quite a birthday blowout, Miley Cyrus makes a low-key appearance in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday to grab a bite with a pal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

READY, SET, GO!

Credit: Ramey

A beaming Blake Lively struts her chic street style while getting back to work on the New York City set of Gossip Girl Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BUXOM BLONDE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Jessica Simpson practices playing mama with 3-year-old nephew Bronx, while out in New York with sis Ashlee (in Preen) and mom, Tina, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BOOTS & ROOTS

Credit: O'Neill/White/INF

Joe Jonas loads up on holiday gifts Thursday after indulging in a spending spree at a Toronto-area Roots store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

FIR REAL

Credit: Misha Gulko/ABACA

Liev Schreiber points out his favorite tree to disparately interested offspring, Sasha, 4 and Kai, 2, while braving chilly N.Y.C. temps on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

LET IT (JON) SNOW

Credit: Splash News Online

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington takes a break to rehydrate Thursday while shooting scenes for the HBO show's second season in Iceland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex USA

Hot mama Paula Patton dares to bare on the red carpet Thursday during the Tokyo premiere of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BOOK IT

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Olivia Wilde gets a sweet squeeze from costar Jason Bateman Thursday while their filming new movie The Longest Week in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FACE TIME

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Anne Hathaway and fiancé Adam Shulman share another romantic moment with dog Esmeralda by their side Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff