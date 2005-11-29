Star Tracks - Friday, December 2, 2005

By People Staff

1 of 12

A MAN APART

Credit: Phat Photos

One week after announcing his split from wife Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey focuses on work, heading to a business meeting Wednesday at Cafe Med in West Hollywood. Some close to Lachey say he wants to work on the marriage: "Nick very much loves his wife," says one source, "and doesn't want to get divorced."

2 of 12

WINNING WOMAN

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI

Jennifer Aniston (in Vivienne Westwood) attends GQ's annual Men of the Year dinner in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The Derailed actress – whose date was beau and GQ cover boy Vince Vaughn – added some girl power to the evening: She was named the magazine's first-ever Woman of the Year.

3 of 12

SWEET SMELL

Credit: Eric Ryan/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow is all aglow alongside designer Tom Ford at a cocktail party celebrating the re-launch of Estee Lauder's Youth Dew fragrance line in Paris on Thursday. Paltrow is a spokeswoman for the company and Ford designed the packaging for the products.

4 of 12

FRIENDS AGAIN

Credit: DENNIS VAN TINE/LFI

David Letterman escorts Oprah Winfrey to the Broadway opening of The Color Purple, the musical version of her 1985 film, on Thursday. Earlier, Winfrey made her first appearance in 16 years on the Late Show, where the talk-show hosts laid to rest any hard feelings about their mysterious feud. "I want you to know, it's really over," said Winfrey, "whatever you thought was happening."

5 of 12

GOOD CAUSE

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/FilmMagic

Renée Zellweger is a low-key presence at a Global AIDS Day event for the FXB "6 Villages" campaign in New York on Thursday. The nonprofit organization – devoted to helping the world's orphans and vulnerable children left in the wake of the AIDS pandemic – is committed to creating six new self-sustaining villages this year in Rwanda and Uganda.

6 of 12

GLAM ROCKER

Credit: Charley Gallay/LEP/Splash

Charlize Theron is the queen of the red carpet in a gauzy strapless frock at the Hollywood premiere of her sci-fi action film Aeon Flux on Thursday. The Oscar winner stars as a secret agent in the movie.

7 of 12

FAMILY TIES

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Maggie Gyllenhaal has a laugh with brother Jake at the Los Angeles premiere of his film Brokeback Mountain on Wednesday. The drama opens Dec. 9.

8 of 12

GOOD SPIRITS

Credit: Steve Levy/INFGoff

Kirsten Dunst stops to pick up some wine Wednesday in Los Angeles, the same day as boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal's premiere (she didn't attend).

9 of 12

HI, MOM & DAD!

Credit: Robin Platzer/Twin Images

Heath Ledger and girlfriend Michelle Williams leave 1-month-old baby Matilda home for a Wednesday night out in New York. The Brokeback Mountain costars celebrated their film's nomination for best feature at the 15th Annual Gotham Awards. (Capote took the honor.)

10 of 12

CITY SLICKER

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Earlier in the day, Ledger enjoys the seasonable temperature as he takes a solo tool through the Big Apple. The actor recently settled down in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill neighborhood with his new family.

11 of 12

MERRY … UM ...

Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI

Paula Abdul and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson get into the spirit at the launch of his melting-pot holiday Chrismahanukwanzakah. "It doesn't matter what creed, what religion you are," the billionaire said of his latest brainchild, which includes selling ornaments. "You never know. It might catch on."

12 of 12

ROMAN ROMANCE

Credit: Andrea Venturini/Bauer-Griffin

Patrick Swayze and his wife of 30 years, Lisa Niemi, tour the ruins of Rome during an Italian holiday Wednesday. The secret to the longevity of their marriage? "We've always been a team," says the Dirty Dancing star. "We have an unspoken language after all these years."

By People Staff