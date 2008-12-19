Star Tracks - Friday, December 19, 2008
LIKE CLOCKWORK
In honor of her 28th birthday, Christina Aguilera steps out in a birthday suit of a different kind, dressing up alongside husband Jordan Bratman for her Clockwork Orange-themed bash at Thursday night at West Hollywood's Mozza.
DINNER FOR TWO
Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer bundle up to hit the town together, dining at New York's trendy La Esquina restaurant on Thursday.
SMART SHOPPER
One day after sharing a romantic dinner date with hubby Marc Anthony, a solo Jennifer Lopez hits the stores Thursday, stopping by Saks Fifth Avenue and Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Jodie Sweetin and her daughter Zoie, 8 months, step out for a bite to eat Thursday with Sweetin's mother Janice (not pictured) in Los Angeles. A family court judge recently ruled that the former Full House star may retain custody of Zoie as long as she remains in Sweetin's parents' house, after her estranged husband Cody Herpin made allegations of substance abuse.
'FLAUNT' IT
Kanye West makes a dapper statement in a plush tuxedo at Flaunt magazine's 10th anniversary party and toy drive at a private L.A. home Thursday night. The chic rapper-designer told reporters that fashion is "my love .... It's something I want to do for the rest of my life."
DOOR MAN
Twilight hottie Robert Pattinson – who keeps his luscious locks buried under a beanie – tries for a safe escape after dining at French eatery La Conversation in West Hollywood on Thursday.
HUGS DON'T LIE
Shakira cuddles her Golden Retriever puppy Thursday while visiting her ranch in Uruguay with her boyfriend Antonio de la Rua (not pictured).
PONY EXPRESS
Here comes Santa Claus! Oh wait, that's just Paris Hilton, bringing a bag of toy ponies and other stuffed animals Thursday to the Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles with her mother Kathy Hilton (not pictured).
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Leighton Meester is festively attired – check out her red coat! – on the set of Gossip Girl Thursday on New York's Upper East Side. New episodes of the CW show resume on Jan. 5.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
David and Victoria Beckham, who now call Los Angeles home, arrive at London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday with their boys – (from left) Cruz, 3, Romeo, 6, and Brooklyn, 9 – in tow.
MATCH SET
Cameron Diaz beats the winter chill with a little laughter Thursday while out for a romantic stroll through New York City with her boyfriend Paul Sculfor.
HAVE TUNES, WILL TRAVEL
90210 star Shenae Grimes gets herself pumped up with her personal soundtrack after leaving her West Hollywood gym on Thursday.
DETECTIVE WORK
Who is that mystery actress? It's Rachel McAdams – who suits up and gets in character on the set of Guy Ritchie's film, Sherlock Holmes, in London on Thursday.
AMERICAN BANDSTAND
File under unlikely duet partners: Kellie Pickler teams up with Kid Rock to entertain the troops during the 2008 USO Holiday Tour at a military base in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.
WILD & OUT
Yes Man star Molly Sims goes a little wild while picking out toys in the FAO Schwarz department inside Macy's at the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday.