Star Tracks: Friday, December 18, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

FAMILY TIES

Credit: Flynet

With the world premieres of Nine behind them, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive in Sydney, Australia, Friday, with 17-month-old daughter Sunday in tow. The Aussies are planning to spend their holidays Down Under with their extended families.

HOME ON THE RANGE

Credit: Meet the Famous

After a global speaking tour about education, with stops at Oxford University and the XIX Ibero American Summit in Portugal, Shakira relaxes on her ranch Thursday in Punta del Este, Uruguay, with fiancé Antonio De la Réa.

SIDEWAYS GLANCES

Credit: Haley Mevorach/Startraks

Is he buying holiday gifts? Ed Westwick leaves the Upper East Side behind for a shopping trip at Armani Exchange in New York's SoHo neighborhood Thursday. And the Gossip guy left with one gift for himself – a pair of shades!

HOT OR KNOT

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages

Even Sherlock Holmes needs a hand sometimes! Rachel McAdams keeps close ties with her costar Robert Downey Jr., in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit, at their Sherlock Holmes premiere Thursday at New York's Alice Tully Hall. The mystery flick – which also stars Jude Law – hits theaters Christmas Day.

HEAD TO HEAD

Credit: Ron Smits/London Ent/Splash News Online

New BFF alert? Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr and Twilight's Ashley Greene put their heads together for a fun night out at the Sherlock Holmes premiere Thursday.

HAVING HER CAKE

Credit: GSI Media

Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet moment with fans – literally! – revealing personalized cupcakes at Beverly Hills bakery Famous Cupcakes Thursday.

MAC DADDY

Credit: Zodiac/Splash News Online

Is he a Mac or a PC? Well, it looks like Channing Tatum settles that debate, toting some new electronics from the Apple Store in Hollywood on Wednesday.

CHARITABLE COUPLE

Credit: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Courteney Cox steps out to support hubby David Arquette Thursday at the Propr Store in Venice, Calif., where the actor hosted a party for a new T-shirt line to benefit the Save Darfur Coalition.

BACKSEAT DRIVER

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

After reportedly spending the morning with girlfriend Katy Perry, Russell Brand lets his long locks fly free during a joy ride through Hollywood on Thursday.

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott get in the giving spirit Wednesday, wrapping toys for charity at the 2Family.org Wrap it Up event at the W Hotel in Westwood, Calif.

SPOT ON

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Jordin Sparks gets in the holiday spirit at the Eden Roc Resort in Miami Beach on Wednesday. The singer, who was in town with her boyfriend, Steph Jones, and her mom, Jodi, will also be celebrating her 20th birthday on Dec. 22.

READY, JET SET!

Credit: Splash News Online

Passport, check! Bag, check! A stylish Nick Jonas is ready to catch his flight at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday with his family – including brother Kevin – and friends in tow.

See more stars and their airport style!

'CAN' DO

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba lends a hand for a good cause, pitching in to pack food Wednesday at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank during AARP's Create the Good and EIF's iParticipate volunteer event.

SCHOOL OF 'ROCK'

Credit: John Parra/WireImage

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivers the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Miami, Thursday in Coral Gables, Fla. The action star played for the college's football team before graduating in 1995.

SOFT SPOT

Credit: Ramey

Mom-to-be Rebecca Gayheart gets a move on after picking out a white shag rug at Lester Carpet Company in Los Angeles Wednesday.

By People Staff