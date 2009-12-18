Star Tracks: Friday, December 18, 2009
FAMILY TIES
With the world premieres of Nine behind them, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive in Sydney, Australia, Friday, with 17-month-old daughter Sunday in tow. The Aussies are planning to spend their holidays Down Under with their extended families.
HOME ON THE RANGE
After a global speaking tour about education, with stops at Oxford University and the XIX Ibero American Summit in Portugal, Shakira relaxes on her ranch Thursday in Punta del Este, Uruguay, with fiancé Antonio De la Réa.
SIDEWAYS GLANCES
Is he buying holiday gifts? Ed Westwick leaves the Upper East Side behind for a shopping trip at Armani Exchange in New York's SoHo neighborhood Thursday. And the Gossip guy left with one gift for himself – a pair of shades!
HOT OR KNOT
Even Sherlock Holmes needs a hand sometimes! Rachel McAdams keeps close ties with her costar Robert Downey Jr., in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit, at their Sherlock Holmes premiere Thursday at New York's Alice Tully Hall. The mystery flick – which also stars Jude Law – hits theaters Christmas Day.
HEAD TO HEAD
New BFF alert? Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr and Twilight's Ashley Greene put their heads together for a fun night out at the Sherlock Holmes premiere Thursday.
HAVING HER CAKE
Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet moment with fans – literally! – revealing personalized cupcakes at Beverly Hills bakery Famous Cupcakes Thursday.
MAC DADDY
Is he a Mac or a PC? Well, it looks like Channing Tatum settles that debate, toting some new electronics from the Apple Store in Hollywood on Wednesday.
CHARITABLE COUPLE
Courteney Cox steps out to support hubby David Arquette Thursday at the Propr Store in Venice, Calif., where the actor hosted a party for a new T-shirt line to benefit the Save Darfur Coalition.
BACKSEAT DRIVER
After reportedly spending the morning with girlfriend Katy Perry, Russell Brand lets his long locks fly free during a joy ride through Hollywood on Thursday.
ALL WRAPPED UP
Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott get in the giving spirit Wednesday, wrapping toys for charity at the 2Family.org Wrap it Up event at the W Hotel in Westwood, Calif.
SPOT ON
Jordin Sparks gets in the holiday spirit at the Eden Roc Resort in Miami Beach on Wednesday. The singer, who was in town with her boyfriend, Steph Jones, and her mom, Jodi, will also be celebrating her 20th birthday on Dec. 22.
READY, JET SET!
Passport, check! Bag, check! A stylish Nick Jonas is ready to catch his flight at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday with his family – including brother Kevin – and friends in tow.
'CAN' DO
Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba lends a hand for a good cause, pitching in to pack food Wednesday at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank during AARP's Create the Good and EIF's iParticipate volunteer event.
SCHOOL OF 'ROCK'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivers the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Miami, Thursday in Coral Gables, Fla. The action star played for the college's football team before graduating in 1995.
SOFT SPOT
Mom-to-be Rebecca Gayheart gets a move on after picking out a white shag rug at Lester Carpet Company in Los Angeles Wednesday.