Keanu Reeves Attends The Matrix Resurrections Premiere in Toronto, Plus Denzel Washington and More

By People Staff Updated December 17, 2021 12:56 PM

The One

Credit: Sam Santos/Getty

Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.

Mama's Boy

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.

Costar Love

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.

Movie Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16. 

Stay Bright

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

Tonight Show Taping

Credit: Splash News Online

Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

A New Reign Begins

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.

'Monsta' Crew

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

iHeart Tate

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."

Jingle Ball Jam

Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty

The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.

Major Moment

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

Cozy Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A. 

Hand in Hand

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15. 

Gotta Jet

Credit: Backgrid

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15. 

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of American Underdog together on Dec. 15. 

J'Adore Paris

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lily Collins attends a special screening of Emily in Paris season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15. 

Movie Magic

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin/MEGA

Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. 

Staying Up Late

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Marisa Tomei pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Here We Go-Go!

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14. 

Peace Out

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting Good Morning America on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C. 

Wheel-y Happy

Credit: Backgrid

Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12. 

Toy Story

Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.

Hip with It

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of Mother/Android in L.A. on Dec. 15. 

Back in the Big Apple

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album KEYS on Dec. 15.

Fashion Moment

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.  

But First, Coffee

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.

Lots of Love

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of This Is Us at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14. 

Think Pink

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

City Nights

Credit: GC Images

Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

High Honors

Credit: Alamy

Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.

Premiere Date

Credit: Splash News Online

Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

Off to the Movies

Credit: Christopher Khoury/Zuma/Splash News Online

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

Star Power

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of The Voice season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

Suited Up

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at The King's Man New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

Spreading Holiday Cheer

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.

The Final Season

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the This Is Us season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.

Party People

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

In the Spotlight

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.

Go Team Kelly!

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at The Voice live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.

Party with Gwen

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A. 

Beachy Keen

Credit: Fred Montana/Splash News Online

Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.

Double Trouble

Credit: The Image Direct

Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.

Happy Faces

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.

Carol of the Belle

Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.

Meeting of the Minds

Credit: Al Pereira

Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. 

Late Show Prep

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

NY State of Mind

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the TODAY show on Dec. 14.

Selfies with Simu

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.

Carpet Crew

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.

Foxx Family Affair

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13. 

Spidey Senses

Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.

Dad Duties

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

Icy Girl Gang

Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty

Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.

The Biebers Abroad

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.

Good Vibes Only

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

'Tis the Season

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Lea Michele performs live during The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

Dance Dates

Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.

Brother Bonding

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.

Forever Foodies

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate The Ucross Cookbook on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.

Read-y or Not

Credit: MIchael Simon/StarTraks

Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C.  to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program. 

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13. 

Walk This Way

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13. 

