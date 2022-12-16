Kate Hudson & Janelle Monáe Share a Laugh in Paris, Plus Lily Collins, Kate Hudson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on December 16, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Fun in France

Kate Hudson Janelle Monae
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

On Dec. 15, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe share a laugh while walking the carpet at the Paris premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

02 of 80

Blush-Toned Beauty

Lily Collins
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Buttoned up in a pink mini dress, Lily Collins steps out into the N.Y.C. evening on Dec. 15.

03 of 80

Big City, Bright Clothes

Kate Walsh
Gotham/GC Images

Kate Walsh stands out in a colorblock pantsuit at the New York City Emily in Paris pop-up event to promote the show's third season on Dec. 15.

04 of 80

Puffed Up

Janet Jackson
The image Direct

Janet Jackson looks ready to take on colder climates as she arrives at N.Y.C.'s John F. Kennedy Airport in an oversized parka on Dec. 14.

05 of 80

Classy Costars

Lucy Boynton
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Lucy Boynton and Christian Bale attend the L.A. premiere of their Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye on Dec. 14.

06 of 80

Glamorous Greetings

Margot Robbie
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a shiny trench coat, Margot Robbie smiles, waves and shades her eyes with rectangular sunglasses in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

07 of 80

Fluffy Flair

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez stays warm in a cozy fur coat and casual denim while shopping on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

08 of 80

White House Holiday

Gladys Knight
Samuel Corum/Getty

Gladys Knight sings at the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit Dinner on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C., while President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris look on from seats in the audience.

09 of 80

Metro Metallics

Leni Klum
Splash news online

Mini-mom model Leni Klum shines in a full silver ensemble as she poses by subway turnstiles for an underground photo shoot in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 14.

10 of 80

Love on Stage

Kat McPhee David Foster
Andrew Chin/Getty

Husband and wife duo Katharine McPhee and David Foster continue their live concert series, The Kat & Dave Show, in Vancouver on Dec. 14.

11 of 80

Color in the Cold

Allison Brie
The IMage Direct

Winter has hit L.A., and Alison Brie is dressing accordingly! In a colorful fleece jacket and a beanie, the actress steps out for a stroll on Dec. 13.

12 of 80

Understated Elegance

Stephanie Hsu
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Stephanie Hsu poses in a black flared jacket and matching skirt while attending the WrapWomen's Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in L.A.

13 of 80

Hot Pants

Sharon Stone
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Sharon Stone brings some sparkle to the premiere of Netflix's new horror flick, The Pale Blue Eye, on Dec. 14 in L.A.

14 of 80

My Movie, My Mind

Selena Gomez
Cindy Ord/Getty

Selena Gomez goes glam in New York City while attending a private screening of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, hosted by the Rare Impact Fund, on Dec. 14.

15 of 80

Minty Fresh

Lily Collins arrives at Drew Barrymore show on December 14, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Lily Collins goes green on Dec. 14 for a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.

16 of 80

Suit Yourself

Sarah Michelle Geller attends TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar has a '90s moment at TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica on Dec. 14.

17 of 80

Keep It Cool

Janelle Monae departs ABC Studios on December 14, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe continues her stylish Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour with a visit to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

18 of 80

High Note

ACM New Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson attends a Ribbon Cutting ceremony officially opening the new Nashville headquarters at ACM Headquarters on December 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Lainey Wilson attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the new Nashville headquarters of the Academy of Country Music on Dec. 14.

19 of 80

Boston Strong

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck brings son Samuel to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13.

20 of 80

In the Dark

Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has a moody moment during her performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 13.

21 of 80

To Boot

*EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a white dress, pink knee-high fluff boots, and a black fluffy handbag all by Alexander Wang
1 / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner stuns in a white dress and knee-high, feathered boots for a family holiday dinner at Casa Vega restaurant in Studio City, California, on Dec. 13.

22 of 80

Two of a Kind

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin SAG New York Screening of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'
Anthony Behar/Shutterstock

Steve Martin and Selena Gomez get together at a SAG New York screening of their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on Dec. 13.

23 of 80

Major Moment

Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Tamara Tunie, Clive Davis attend the New York premiere of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Star Naomi Ackie gets a greeting from Clive Davis, with Stanley Tucci, at the Dec. 13 premiere of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

24 of 80

LBD Life

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow gets glammed up for the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

25 of 80

The Voice

Chris Martin (L)and Mandana Biscotti attend The Academy screening of "The Voice Of Dust & Ash" at Sea Containers
David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Chris Martin and director Mandana Biscotti get together at the London premiere of The Voice of Dust & Ash on Dec. 13.

26 of 80

Wish Come True

Salma Hayek, left, and Antonio Banderas attend the premiere of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas don shades of blue for the N.Y.C. premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Dec. 13.

27 of 80

Singing for Equality

Cindy Lauper
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

Cyndi Lauper performs on the White House's South Lawn in celebration of President Joe Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Dec.13.

28 of 80

Pretty Belle

Penelope Cruz
Pierre Suu/WireImage

Penélope Cruz is in good spirits at the L'immensita photo call at Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelleon in Paris on Dec. 13.

29 of 80

Laid Back

EDdie Redmayne
Dave Benett/Getty

Eddie Redmayne attends a special screening of The Good Nurse hosted by Dior at The Charlotte Street Hotel in London on Dec. 13.

30 of 80

Sunsoaked

Kate Upton
MEGA

Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander soak in some warm weather while vacationing in St. Barts on Dec. 11.

31 of 80

Going for a Stroll

Cindy Crawford
Backgrid

Cindy Crawford is all smiles while walking with hubby Rande Gerber in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 13.

32 of 80

Golden Girl

Gisele
Splash News Online

Gisele Bündchen shines bright in a gold ensemble while attending an event for jewelry brand Vivara in São Paolo, Brazil, on Dec. 12.

33 of 80

All Bundled Up

Ashanti
Splash News Online

Ashanti isn't letting the frigid N.Y.C. weather get her down, smiling while leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City on Dec. 13.

34 of 80

Match Made in Heaven

Zoe Saldana
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego attend the Hollywood premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12.

35 of 80

Happy in Love

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson pose for photographers at the El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (A Man Called Otto) premiere in Madrid on Dec. 12.

36 of 80

In Black and White

Janelle Monae
The Image Direct

Janelle Monáe rocks a cool ensemble while out in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 13.

37 of 80

Breaking Barriers

Jessica Alba
Courtesy

Jessica Alba poses with The Honest Company's newly appointed CEO, Carla Vernón, on Dec. 12. Vernon is the only Afro-Latina CEO for a publicly traded company in the United States.

38 of 80

Bust a Move

Khalid
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Khalid performs during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 12.

39 of 80

Special Night

Glen Powell Joe Jonas
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Glen Powell and Joe Jonas attend a special screening of Devotion hosted by J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath at Bad Robot in Santa Monica on Dec. 12.

40 of 80

Out and About

Hailey Bieber
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber runs errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

41 of 80

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux Kuma
Backgrid

Justin Theroux wears matching puffer jackets with his dog Kuma while braving the frigid temperatures around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 12.

42 of 80

In Conversation

Jessie Buckley
Araya Doheny/Getty

Jessie Buckley chats about her upcoming film, Women Talking, during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

43 of 80

Holiday Spirit

Grace Van Patten
MOVI Inc

Grace Van Patten and her boyfriend/Tell Me Lies costar Jackson White do some Christmas shopping in L.A. on Dec. 12.

44 of 80

Stair Stepper

Joy Sunday
Craig Barritt/Getty

Wednesday star Joy Sunday attends Netflix and The WIE Suite's celebration of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths in New York on Dec.12.

45 of 80

Emerald City

Vivica Fox
Jason Mendez/Getty

In a sheer green embellished top with matching earrings, Vivica A. Fox pays a vibrant visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

46 of 80

Arm in Arm

Lily Collins
The image direct

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12, both looking ready for chillier days in long coats and beanies.

47 of 80

Legends Only

Elton John Ringo Star
Dave Benett/Getty

At the London premiere of the Disney Documentary If These Walls Could Sing, Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Giles Martin, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson and Leigh Lawson pose for a photo on Dec. 12.

48 of 80

Girl Dad

Paul McCartney Stella McCartney
Dave Benett/Getty

Paul McCartney brings his daughters Stella and Mary as his dates for the premiere of If These Walls Could Sing on Dec. 12 in London.

49 of 80

Blue-tiful

Minnie Driver
John Phillips/Getty

Minnie Driver stuns in royal blue at the world premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin in London on Dec. 12.

50 of 80

On the Green

Anthony Mackie
Courtesy

Anthony Mackie cruises in a golf cart at the weekend's Pepsi Zero Sugar 16th Annual Irie Weekend Big Golf Classic presented by Adidas in Miami.

51 of 80

Country's Finest

Gavin Degraw Old Dominion
Courtesy

Gavin DeGraw, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Lady A's Charles Kelley and more sing "Midnight Rider" together at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Dec. 8 as part of the Gregg Allman's 75th Birthday Jam concert.

52 of 80

Pit Bull Pal

Justin Theroux Kuma
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin Theroux and his canine confidante, Kuma, sit together during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star tribute event at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11.

53 of 80

Java Joy

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Love is in the Santa Monica air as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a coffee date at Starbucks on Dec. 11.

54 of 80

Rallying Speech

Jane Goodall
Sarah Morris/Getty

Anthropologist Jane Goodall takes the mic at the 2022 LA3C Festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10.

55 of 80

Festive Five

Steph Curry Aisiha Curry
Noah Graham/Getty

The whole family joins together for Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys celebration in Oakland on Dec. 11, with kids Riley, 11, Cannon, 4, and Ryan, 7, matching Dad in holiday-themed sweatshirts.

56 of 80

Fancy Frills

Pamela Anderson
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty

Up to her elbows in fringe, Pamela Anderson wears an elaborate ensemble to the Paris suburb of Le Bourget for the Jacquemus fashion show entitled Le Raphia, a collection for men and women for the 2023 spring/summer season on Dec. 12.

57 of 80

A Bow On Top

Kid Laroi
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

With two festively attired pooches in hand, The Kid LAROI poses on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Z100's 2022 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9.

58 of 80

Family Business

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Borja B. Hojas/WireImage

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and their son Truman, 26, attend a photo call for their film El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (the Spanish title of their film A Man Called Otto) in Madrid on Dec. 12.

59 of 80

Star-Powered Smiles

Viola Davis Octavia Spencer
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Honor in hand, William O. Douglas Award recipient Viola Davis poses with Octavia Spencer at the Public Counsel's annual celebratory dinner on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills.

60 of 80

Gliding Around

Mindy Kaling
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Mindy Kaling and Donald Duck take to the ice for Disney On Ice's Road Trip Adventures held in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

61 of 80

Glam Fam

Sarah Jessica Parker
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker bring their entire brood to the opening night of Some Like It Hot! on Dec. 11, with their kids Tabitha, 13, James, 20, and Loretta, 13, looking glamorous for the Broadway musical in N.Y.C.

62 of 80

Mini-Me Moments

Uma Thurman
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Uma Thurman and her mini-me daughter Luna, 10, smile at a mother-daughter musical outing to the Dec. 11 opening of Some Like It Hot! at N.Y.C.'s Shubert Theatre on Broadway.

63 of 80

Hat On, Knives Out

Janelle Monae
Paras Griffin/Getty

Janelle Monáe strikes a post in a vested suit and tie on Dec. 9 at the Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience in Atlanta.

64 of 80

Striking a Chord

Jimmy Eat World
Scott Dudelson/Getty

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins sings during Audacy's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas festival on Dec. 10 at the Kia Forum in L.A.

65 of 80

Sunny Disposition

Snoop Dogg
Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty

In a shiny yellow jacket that matches his gold microphone, Snoop Dogg brings his smile to the LA3C stage at the Dec. 3 festival.

66 of 80

Pretty in Pink

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty

Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on Dec. 10 in London.

67 of 80

Peace Sign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Selena Gomez is seen in Midtown on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Selena Gomez dons a bright pink ensemble and flashes a peace sign in New York City on Dec. 11.

68 of 80

Host with the Most

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Co-host JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys, which she co-hosted, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80

Winner, Winner!

Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale parties with Bachelor Nation at Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball 2022 Photo Credit: Micah Cook Photography
Micah Cook Photography

Big Brother winner Taylor Hale parties at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

70 of 80

Cute Couple

Sierra Jackzen makes first public appearance with new boyfriend Keetun Pierce at Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball Photo Credit: Micah Cook Photography
Micah Cook Photography

Sierra Jackson makes her first public appearance with new boyfriend Keetun Pierce at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

71 of 80

Rocking the Stage

Birmingham, UNITED KINGDOM - American singer Kehlani, Put on a high energy Performance in Birmingham tonight. as well as her amazing vocals the singer also showed of her dance moves and flexibility as she pulls off a show stopping back bend Pictured: kehlani BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Watto / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Watto / BACKGRID

Kehlani rocks out in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Dec. 10

72 of 80

Late Night Miley

Miley Cyrus
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Miley Cyrus looks fabulous during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 9.

73 of 80

New 'Do

Lizzo preforms during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show
Kevin Kane/WireImage

Lizzo goes Grinch as she performs during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City.

74 of 80

Escape Artists

People/Disney hosted escape room
David Jon Photography

PEOPLE and Disney host a themed escape room in L.A. celebrating Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series, with stars including Lisette Olivera, Lyndon Smith, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Antonio Cipriano working their way out of the challenge.

75 of 80

Golden Girl

Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on Dec. 9 in California.

76 of 80

Denim Darling

Dua Lipa is seen in Chelsea on December 10, 2022
Gotham/GC Images

Dua Lipa is seen out and about in Chelsea on Dec. 10 in New York City.

77 of 80

Loved Up

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR Winter Market & Cocktail Party
Chelsea Lauren for CURATEUR/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman attended Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR's Winter Market & Cocktail Party with drinks by Tanqueray in West Hollywood on Dec. 9.

78 of 80

Taking the Reins

Heidi Klum
The Image Direct

Heidi Klum looks chic on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

79 of 80

Peace Out

Gigi Hadid
The image direct

Gigi Hadid is photographed visiting her New York City-based clothing store, Guest in Residence, on Dec. 9.

80 of 80

Good Morning

H.E.R.
Jason Mendez/Getty

Singer H.E.R. visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Dec. 9.

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
11 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married or Engaged Over the Christmas Holidays
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton & Christian Bale Take the Red Carpet, Plus Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and More
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Rita Moreno's Daughter Shares Photos from Actress's 'Surprise' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy 91st
Rita Moreno Turns 91 with Surprise Party Thrown By Her Daughter: 'She Was So Touched'
kate hudson
Kate Hudson Says Her 40s Is Her Favorite Decade So Far: It's Been My 'Best Pocket' of Life
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Didn't See Family for 3 Years While Preparing for 'Elvis' : 'Wouldn't Talk to Anybody'
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shoots 'Germany's Next Top Model,' Plus Gigi Hadid, H.E.R and More
Collin Morikawa, Katherine Zhu wedding
Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Katherine Zhu in Black-and-White Glam: 'We Found Each Other by Chance'
Rihanna
Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Amazon Music, Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Halsey and More
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More
Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans
Former Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Teases Marvel Costar Chris Evans About His New Title