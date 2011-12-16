Star Tracks: Friday, December 16, 2011
NO SWEAT
A low-key Hilary Duff keeps it casual Thursday in Hollywood, where the expectant mom reportedly shopped for dog beds for her pups Jak, Coco and Lola.
'ADULT' FILM
Charlize Theron puts her best foot forward Thursday at the L.A. premiere of her new comedy Young Adult, for which she's already nabbed a Golden Globe nomination.
SUIT UP!
Sandra Bullock takes the plunge Thursday in a sexy black suit while premiering her new movie, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre.
IN THE TRENCHES
Renée Zellweger shoots an over-the-shoulder smile while running errands in Beverly Hills on a drizzly Thursday.
HAIR DO
Following her split from longtime boyfriend Scott Speer, Ashley Tisdale does what any girl would do: hit the salon! The actress leaves Byron amp Tracey in Beverly Hills on Thursday after tending to her blonde tresses.
PUFF DADDY
Sporting matching puffer jackets, Matthew Broderick and his boy James Wilkie, 9, enjoy a father-son stroll through New York City on Friday.
GUITAR HERO
It's showtime! Coldplay frontman Chris Martin rocks out during a high-octane performance Thursday night in Cologne, Germany.
FAMILY AFFAIR
After revealing that she still believes in love, a smiling Kim Kardashian joins brother Rob, Scott Disick, sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and mom Kris at Thursday's grand opening of the Mirage Resort and Casino's Kardashian Khaos lifestyle boutique in Las Vegas.
A MERRY MOOD
Kendra Wilkinson, hubby Hank Baskett and 2-year-old Hank IV peruse the seasonal selections while Christmas tree shopping Thursday in Los Angeles.
FAMILY MATTERS
Taking a break from Mission: Impossible's promo tour, Tom Cruise returns to daddy duty with Suri, 5, and wife Katie Holmes in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
OH, BROTHER!
Joe and Nick Jonas make it a match Thursday while grabbing lunch at Kings Road Cafe in L.A.
EASY BREEZY
Sandra Bullock makes a chic exit from the Today show Thursday in New York, where the actress promoted her new movie Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (out Dec. 25).
DIRECT ORDER
Meanwhile, Bullock's costar Tom Hanks makes sure some photographers get the point Thursday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.
RED-Y TO GO
Hola! Demi Lovato brings her flaming ways to Puerto Rico on Thursday.
BALD MOVE
Matthew McConaughey caps off his newly shorn look Thursday while heading to the gym for a workout in L.A.