Star Tracks: Friday, December 16, 2011

The mom-to-be stays comfy while shopping in Hollywood. Plus: Charlize Theron, Ashley Tisdale, Chris Martin and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

NO SWEAT

Credit: INF

A low-key Hilary Duff keeps it casual Thursday in Hollywood, where the expectant mom reportedly shopped for dog beds for her pups Jak, Coco and Lola.

'ADULT' FILM

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Abaca

Charlize Theron puts her best foot forward Thursday at the L.A. premiere of her new comedy Young Adult, for which she's already nabbed a Golden Globe nomination.

SUIT UP!

Credit: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock takes the plunge Thursday in a sexy black suit while premiering her new movie, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre.

IN THE TRENCHES

Credit: Flynet

Renée Zellweger shoots an over-the-shoulder smile while running errands in Beverly Hills on a drizzly Thursday.

HAIR DO

Credit: Splash News Online

Following her split from longtime boyfriend Scott Speer, Ashley Tisdale does what any girl would do: hit the salon! The actress leaves Byron amp Tracey in Beverly Hills on Thursday after tending to her blonde tresses.

PUFF DADDY

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Sporting matching puffer jackets, Matthew Broderick and his boy James Wilkie, 9, enjoy a father-son stroll through New York City on Friday.

GUITAR HERO

Credit: Henning Kaiser/Abaca

It's showtime! Coldplay frontman Chris Martin rocks out during a high-octane performance Thursday night in Cologne, Germany.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Credit: Raoul Gatchalian/Starmax

After revealing that she still believes in love, a smiling Kim Kardashian joins brother Rob, Scott Disick, sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and mom Kris at Thursday's grand opening of the Mirage Resort and Casino's Kardashian Khaos lifestyle boutique in Las Vegas.

A MERRY MOOD

Credit: Splash News Online

Kendra Wilkinson, hubby Hank Baskett and 2-year-old Hank IV peruse the seasonal selections while Christmas tree shopping Thursday in Los Angeles.

FAMILY MATTERS

Credit: Splash News Online

Taking a break from Mission: Impossible's promo tour, Tom Cruise returns to daddy duty with Suri, 5, and wife Katie Holmes in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

OH, BROTHER!

Credit: Owen Beiny/WENN

Joe and Nick Jonas make it a match Thursday while grabbing lunch at Kings Road Cafe in L.A.

EASY BREEZY

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Sandra Bullock makes a chic exit from the Today show Thursday in New York, where the actress promoted her new movie Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (out Dec. 25).

DIRECT ORDER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Meanwhile, Bullock's costar Tom Hanks makes sure some photographers get the point Thursday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.

RED-Y TO GO

Credit: Splash News Online

Hola! Demi Lovato brings her flaming ways to Puerto Rico on Thursday.

BALD MOVE

Credit: GSI Media

Matthew McConaughey caps off his newly shorn look Thursday while heading to the gym for a workout in L.A.

By People Staff