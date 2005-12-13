Star Tracks - Friday, December 16, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 13

THE EX FACTOR

Nicole Richie and ex-fiancé Adam Goldstein meet up for dinner Tuesday in Los Angeles, less than a week after the couple called off their engagement. Though the Dec. 7 breakup was "mutual," a source says both parties looked "absolutely miserable" the next night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

STARTING A 'RUMOR'

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Costars Mena Suvari, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Aniston huddle up at the Hollywood premiere of Rumor Has It on Thursday. The comedy, in which Suvari and Ruffalo play little sis and boyfriend to Aniston's character, opens Christmas Day.

3 of 13

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Credit: News International/Wireimage

Keira Knightley prepares to go deep at a photo shoot in London last week. The actress, who earned a Golden Globe nod for her performance in Pride & Prejudice, was photographed submerged in a giant water tank to benefit the nonprofit WaterAid.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

FASTER THAN A ...

Credit: Renato Sarmiento/Lucky Mat

Brandon Routh shows why he's the newest Superman as he runs a leg of the two-month Winter Olympics torch relay in Florence, Italy, on Thursday. The flame will get passed off to thousands before making its way to Turin in time for the Feb. 10 opening ceremonies.

Advertisement

5 of 13

DISCO DIVA

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Lopez, feathered hair and all, revisits the Me Decade in vintage duds Wednesday while filming at a New York City hospital for the Hector Lavoe biopic El Cantante (translation: The Singer).

6 of 13

NEW BROOD

Credit: X17

At Los Angeles boutique Kitson on Wednesday, Paris Hilton shows off two new puppies – even though readers of The New York Dog and The Hollywood Dog magazines recently voted her the world's worst dog owner in an online poll. (The best? Joss Stone.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

MOTOR HEAD

Credit: X17

Never mind helmet hair: Brad Pitt puts safety first as he heads home Wednesday after dining in Hollywood with longtime pal Catherine Keener.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

LOOKING SMART

Credit: Flynet

Sporting new glasses, Lindsay Lohan makes a spectacle of herself Tuesday in Hollywood, where she hung out at the Roosevelt Hotel hot spot Teddy's.

Advertisement

9 of 13

'FAMILY' AFFAIR

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Rachel McAdams (recently named one of PEOPLE's 2005 Breakthrough Stars) and Sarah Jessica Parker seem close as kin at a New York City screening of their film The Family Stone on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

STANDING TALL

Credit: Steinberg/Abbot/INFGoff

Despite his recent split from wife Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey flashes a grin upon arriving at a New York City airport Wednesday. He'd been in his hometown of Cincinnati, where he hung out with family and caught a Bengals game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

THE TICKLER

Credit: Flynet

A mustached Nicolas Cage and wife Alice Kim (who gave birth to son Kal-El in October) take a stroll Tuesday in Beverly Hills. The actor's fuzz is for his role as Port Authority police Sgt. John McLoughlin, part of the Oliver Stone 9/11 film.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

POD PEOPLE

Credit: Pham-Dano/X17

Eva Longoria and a coy Mario Lopez tote their new purchases – a set of iPods – at the Grove shopping center Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Golden Globe-nominated Longoria has been dating basketball player Tony Parker, while Lopez was married to Ali Landry for seven weeks last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

BAD BOYS

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Matt Dillon, Johnny Knoxville and Owen Wilson turn on the charm at the afterparty for the premiere of Knoxville's new movie, The Ringer, in Hollywood on Wednesday. Dillon and Wilson costar in the upcoming comedy You, Me and Dupree.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff