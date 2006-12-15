Star Tracks - Friday, December 15, 2006
MEET THE MRS.?
Saturday Night Live star Amy Poehler gets a little too close for comfort for guest host Justin Timberlake at Thurday's rehearsal for the show in New York. "I'm Amy Poehler-Timberlake," the comedian joked in a taped commercial spot after the "SexyBack" singer introduced himself.
TRUTH ABOUT DIAMONDS
After a difficult week, Nicole Richie reemerges to check out fine jewelry from the Andrea Lieberman Collection for Mouawad trunk show in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
BAND OF BROTHERS
It's a double-dose of Matthews (as in McConaughey and Fox) as the two leading men get a hand from director McG (center) at the We Are Marshall premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.
TOSS UP
Drew Barrymore vamps it up in a slinky black number at the We Are Marshall premiere on Thursday. The actress came out to support director McG, who helmed her Charlie's Angels film.
IT TAKES TWO
Jamie Foxx and Fergie gather around for a good time at the PEOPLE Grammy Kick-Off Party at Jet nightclub in Las Vegas on Thursday.
GRADUATION DAY
Prince William cracks a smile as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth does a royal inspection during his graduation from the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England, on Friday. The Queen told the 447 cadets, "You must be courageous yet selfless, leaders yet carers, confident yet considerate."
HE'S ALL GROWN UP!
Liv Tyler enjoys a day of bonding with son Milo, who turned two on Dec. 14, in New York on Thursday.
GOOD TIDINGS
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a stylish appearance at the Guggenheim Museum's Artist's Ball in New York City Thursday night. The actress told PEOPLE at the bash that she broke the good news of husband Will Smith's Golden Globe nod to him: "I woke him up this morning and told him."
SPREADING GOODWILL
Will Smith spreads the joy during a stop by BET's 106 amp Park Thursday to promote his new film The Pursuit of Happyness. Of his recent Golden Globe nod, Smith said, "What a great wake-up call. I couldn't be more honored."
MOMMY MODE
She may be a Golden Globe nominee (for Little Children), but Kate Winslet happily tackles the role of mom as she gives son Joe, who turns 3 Dec. 22, a lift in New York on Thursday.
'ROCK'-ING OUT
Tina Fey gives a giddy five-finger salute Thursday in New York, where the comedian was filming an episode of her NBC sitcom 30 Rock.
CITY SLICKER
Sarah Michelle Gellar looks every bit a red-hot lady while filming her latest flick The Girls' Guide to Hunting amp Fishing in New York on Thursday. Gellar plays a book editor who earns the affection of an influential older man in the film.
'LOST' SOULS
With their wives Yessica and Brittany by their side, Lost costars Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau reunite off the island and over dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The ABC series, which is on hiatus, returns Feb. 7.
LIFE IS A CABARET
Colin Farrell can't believe his eyes during a visit to the Sugar Club in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, where the Miami Vice star took in a burlesque and cabaret revue.