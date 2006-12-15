Star Tracks - Friday, December 15, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

MEET THE MRS.?

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBC

Saturday Night Live star Amy Poehler gets a little too close for comfort for guest host Justin Timberlake at Thurday's rehearsal for the show in New York. "I'm Amy Poehler-Timberlake," the comedian joked in a taped commercial spot after the "SexyBack" singer introduced himself.

TRUTH ABOUT DIAMONDS

Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty

After a difficult week, Nicole Richie reemerges to check out fine jewelry from the Andrea Lieberman Collection for Mouawad trunk show in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

BAND OF BROTHERS

Credit: Alex berliner/BEI

It's a double-dose of Matthews (as in McConaughey and Fox) as the two leading men get a hand from director McG (center) at the We Are Marshall premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

TOSS UP

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore vamps it up in a slinky black number at the We Are Marshall premiere on Thursday. The actress came out to support director McG, who helmed her Charlie's Angels film.

IT TAKES TWO

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Jamie Foxx and Fergie gather around for a good time at the PEOPLE Grammy Kick-Off Party at Jet nightclub in Las Vegas on Thursday.

GRADUATION DAY

Credit: Dylan Martinez/Reuters/Landov

Prince William cracks a smile as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth does a royal inspection during his graduation from the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England, on Friday. The Queen told the 447 cadets, "You must be courageous yet selfless, leaders yet carers, confident yet considerate."

HE'S ALL GROWN UP!

Credit: Ramey

Liv Tyler enjoys a day of bonding with son Milo, who turned two on Dec. 14, in New York on Thursday.

GOOD TIDINGS

Credit: Anthony Dixon WENN

Jada Pinkett Smith makes a stylish appearance at the Guggenheim Museum's Artist's Ball in New York City Thursday night. The actress told PEOPLE at the bash that she broke the good news of husband Will Smith's Golden Globe nod to him: "I woke him up this morning and told him."

SPREADING GOODWILL

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Will Smith spreads the joy during a stop by BET's 106 amp Park Thursday to promote his new film The Pursuit of Happyness. Of his recent Golden Globe nod, Smith said, "What a great wake-up call. I couldn't be more honored."

MOMMY MODE

Credit: James Ambler/Splash News

She may be a Golden Globe nominee (for Little Children), but Kate Winslet happily tackles the role of mom as she gives son Joe, who turns 3 Dec. 22, a lift in New York on Thursday.

'ROCK'-ING OUT

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Tina Fey gives a giddy five-finger salute Thursday in New York, where the comedian was filming an episode of her NBC sitcom 30 Rock.

CITY SLICKER

Credit: Alex Heining/INF

Sarah Michelle Gellar looks every bit a red-hot lady while filming her latest flick The Girls' Guide to Hunting amp Fishing in New York on Thursday. Gellar plays a book editor who earns the affection of an influential older man in the film.

'LOST' SOULS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

With their wives Yessica and Brittany by their side, Lost costars Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau reunite off the island and over dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The ABC series, which is on hiatus, returns Feb. 7.

LIFE IS A CABARET

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Colin Farrell can't believe his eyes during a visit to the Sugar Club in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, where the Miami Vice star took in a burlesque and cabaret revue.

